Shubman Gill Hints At Possibility Of Jasprit Bumrah Playing In the Fifth Test At The Oval

The speedster was set to miss out on the fifth Test scheduled to start from July 31.

Indian skipper Shubman Gill has raised a few Indian hopes ahead of the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The Indian skipper attended the press conference on the day before the game to answer a few questions. Speedster Jasprit Bumrah was known to be ruled out of the fifth Test, due to his workload being managed by the medical team. However, skipper Gill has stated that the team will take a call on his availability on the morning of the match.

Gill spoke about the wicket, saying that it was lush green. The fact that England have gone in with no specialist spinner in their team will also play on the minds of the visitors. The Indian fans will have to wait and see whether Bumrah makes his way into the playing XI tomorrow. The pacer had declared that he would be playing just three Tests out of five. He featured in the first, third as well as the fourth Test respectively and was slated to be left out at The Oval. But as per captain Gill, there is still hope for the Indians.

The Jasprit Bumrah Factor

When it is about Jasprit Bumrah, teams tend to be extra careful. Bumrah has the ability to walk into the playing XI of any side which he plays for, irrespective of the format. The speedster has been of extreme importance for the hists on this series. Though India hasn’t won in any of the three matches he’s been a part of, his experience proves to be of immense value for the visitors. As for the Indian team, they would be extremely happy to include Bumrah in the XI, if he is deemed fit by the medical team to play. There were certain injury concerns for the pacer which were raised due to his awkward action. But with the series on the line, he might just push for one final time.

Bumrah has scalped 14 wickets for India in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in the three matches he has played. He is the joint-second with Mohammed Siraj, who has bagged as many wickets in four matches. The former pacer’s economy reads 3.04 in the series, the third best after the four Tests. Overall, in 48 Test matches, Bumrah has got rid of 218 batters, holding an economy of under three. He has played 12 matches on English soil, and had 51 wickets to his name.

Bumrah’s experience will surely come in handy for the Indian team if they are to level the series. If he does play, it will be interesting to see the combination that India go in with, in terms of their pace attack. Kuldeep Yadav is slated to play in the final Test, but now with the pitch being green, there will be doubts regarding his inclusion.

