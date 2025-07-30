News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Shubman Gill Hints At Possibility Of Jasprit Bumrah Playing In the Fifth Test At The Oval
indian-cricket-team

Shubman Gill Hints At Possibility Of Jasprit Bumrah Playing In the Fifth Test At The Oval

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 30, 2025
3 min read

The speedster was set to miss out on the fifth Test scheduled to start from July 31.

Shubman Gill Hints At Possibility Of Jasprit Bumrah Playing In the Fifth Test At The Oval

Indian skipper Shubman Gill has raised a few Indian hopes ahead of the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The Indian skipper attended the press conference on the day before the game to answer a few questions. Speedster Jasprit Bumrah was known to be ruled out of the fifth Test, due to his workload being managed by the medical team. However, skipper Gill has stated that the team will take a call on his availability on the morning of the match.

Gill spoke about the wicket, saying that it was lush green. The fact that England have gone in with no specialist spinner in their team will also play on the minds of the visitors. The Indian fans will have to wait and see whether Bumrah makes his way into the playing XI tomorrow. The pacer had declared that he would be playing just three Tests out of five. He featured in the first, third as well as the fourth Test respectively and was slated to be left out at The Oval. But as per captain Gill, there is still hope for the Indians.

Result – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
East Molesey ESM

137/6

Spencer SPE

147/5

Spencer beat East Molesey by 10 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
Twickenham TWI

Spencer SPE

30/2

Match delayed due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
East Molesey ESM

Weybridge WEY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Weybridge WEY

Twickenham TWI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
East Molesey ESM

Twickenham TWI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Banstead BAN

Twickenham TWI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Weybridge WEY

Twickenham TWI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Banstead BAN

Spencer SPE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Spencer SPE

Weybridge WEY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Banstead BAN

Weybridge WEY

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Bud Cricket Club BCC

156/5

91 Yards Club 91YC

155/3

Bud Cricket Club beat 91 Yards Club by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Nabajyoti Club NAJC

112/10

Guwahati Giants GUG

114/3

Guwahati Giants beat Nabajyoti Club by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Navarang Club NVR

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Guwahati Giants GUG

91 Yards Club 91YC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – London
India tour of England, Test, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England ENG

India IND

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Royal Trivianz RTZ

Keraniganj Challengers KGC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

Jhelum Jaguars JJ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Stack CC STCC

Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 01:15 AM IST
Al mulla Exchange ALECC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Live – test – Bulawayo
New Zealand tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025
Zimbabwe ZIM

144/8

New Zealand NZ

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 05:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures
Result – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

180/5

Amo Sharks ASS

182/1

Amo Sharks beat Band-e-Amir Dragons by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

33/1

Boost Defenders BDS

206/10

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Amo Sharks ASS

Mis Ainak Knights MAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago
USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
West Indies Women U19 WIU19-W

United States Of America Women U19 USAU19-W

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Birmingham
Women’s One Day Cup, 2025
Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

239/10

Surrey Women SUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
World Championship of Legends, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Pakistan Champions PNC

India Champions IAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
World Championship of Legends, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
South Africa Champions SAC

Australia Champions AAC

Fixtures Standings

The Jasprit Bumrah Factor

When it is about Jasprit Bumrah, teams tend to be extra careful. Bumrah has the ability to walk into the playing XI of any side which he plays for, irrespective of the format. The speedster has been of extreme importance for the hists on this series. Though India hasn’t won in any of the three matches he’s been a part of, his experience proves to be of immense value for the visitors. As for the Indian team, they would be extremely happy to include Bumrah in the XI, if he is deemed fit by the medical team to play. There were certain injury concerns for the pacer which were raised due to his awkward action. But with the series on the line, he might just push for one final time.

ALSO READ:

Bumrah has scalped 14 wickets for India in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in the three matches he has played. He is the joint-second with Mohammed Siraj, who has bagged as many wickets in four matches. The former pacer’s economy reads 3.04 in the series, the third best after the four Tests. Overall, in 48 Test matches, Bumrah has got rid of 218 batters, holding an economy of under three. He has played 12 matches on English soil, and had 51 wickets to his name.

Bumrah’s experience will surely come in handy for the Indian team if they are to level the series. If he does play, it will be interesting to see the combination that India go in with, in terms of their pace attack. Kuldeep Yadav is slated to play in the final Test, but now with the pitch being green, there will be doubts regarding his inclusion.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
England
India
Jasprit Bumrah
Shubman Gill
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

gautam gambhir vs oval pitch curator controversy eng vs ind fifth test shubman gill

Shubman Gill Addresses Controversy Surrounding The Pitch At The Oval Before Fifth Test

India head coach Gautam Gambhir was involved in a verbal spat with Oval pitch curator Lee Fortis
5:56 pm
Samarnath Soory
What Will Happen After India Boycott WCL 2025 Semi Final against Pakistan?

What Will Happen After India Boycott WCL 2025 Semi Final against Pakistan?

6:30 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
dhruv jurel to bat in lower middle order coach gautam gambhir eng vs ind 5th test.jpeg

Gautam Gambhir’s Specific Role To Dhruv Jurel Revealed, Likely To Bat In THIS Position In The Oval Test

Jurel kept wickets at Lord's and Old Trafford in Rishabh Pant's absence
4:53 pm
Samarnath Soory
ENG vs IND Tests

EXCLUSIVE: Former India Wicketkeeper Questions Omission Of Domestic Giant, Kuldeep Yadav During ENG vs IND Test Series

The former wicket-keeper dissected India’s performance in the recently passed fourth Test in Manchester.
4:24 pm
Ashish Satyam
india playing xi eng vs ind 5th test jasprit bumrah rishabh pant shardul thakur kuldeep yadav

India Playing XI For Oval Test: 4 Changes Expected As India Aim To Level Test Series

There will be few necessary changes for The Oval Test if the visitors are to level the series
2:43 pm
Samarnath Soory
Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out of ENG vs IND 5th Test After BCCI Medical Team Decides To Rest Him

Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out of ENG vs IND 5th Test After BCCI Medical Team Decides To Rest Him

12:20 am
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.