Shubman Gill Injury Scare for India As Captain Walks Off After Neck Spasm During IND vs SA 1st Test

Shubman Gill injury scare on Day 2 of the 1st IND vs SA Test has been the main talking point. The Indian captain hurt his neck and had to walk off the field retired hurt.

Shubman Gill Injury Scare

Indian skipper Shubman Gill came in to bat at No. 4 in the first innings of the 1st IND vs SA Test after Washington Sundar was dismissed. During the 35th over, on his third ball, Harmer bowled to Gill and he smashed it for a four. However, right after the shot, Gill was seen holding his neck in pain. He had played a sweep shot over backward square, but as he got up after completing the stroke, he immediately felt discomfort in his neck.

The physio came out to check on him, and Gill walked off the field. He looked very stiff and was not moving his neck at all. Hopefully, the injury is not serious and he can come back to resume his innings later.

