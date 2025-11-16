Shubman Gill Injury Update: India Captain out of Kolkata Test After Being Admitted to Hospital, Doubtful for Guwahati Test

He experienced a neck spasm.

The latest Shubman Gill injury update has left India concerned in the ongoing Test against South Africa in Kolkata. After playing just three deliveries on Day 2, Gill experienced a neck spasm and had to retire hurt immediately, and the Indian captain didn’t return on the field throughout the day.

Rishabh Pant, who is the vice-captain, took over as a leader and did a fine job of managing his troops, but Gill’s absence remains a concern. Apart from being the captain, he is also one of the best batters in the team, and his services would have been useful on a treacherous pitch, where batting has become increasingly arduous.

ALSO READ:

Shubman Gill Injury Update: Timeline Explained

It all started with Gill experiencing a spasm right from the morning on Day 2. A few pieces of footage by the official broadcasters confirmed that he showed signs of discomfort before the start of play and complained to the medical team.

However, Gill still came out to bat after two wickets, but his pain had exacerbated, and he could hardly move after hitting a four. After a brief checkup by the physio, he was taken off the field and was never seen on the camera again, as India played a batter short.

More concerning developments emerged after the end of play, where a few reports claimed that Shubman Gill was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after his pain didn’t subside. Additionally, according to RevSportz, a six-member medical board was formed as a precaution, and he will be kept under observation for the whole of Sunday (November 16).

🚨 Update 🚨



Captain Shubman Gill had a neck injury on Day 2 of the ongoing Test against South Africa in Kolkata. He was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day's play.



He is currently under observation in the hospital. He will take no further part in the… pic.twitter.com/o7ozaIECLq — BCCI (@BCCI) November 16, 2025

If things go well, Gill will be discharged from the hospital on Monday, but he won’t take any part in the Kolkata Test now. The BCCI medical team is constantly monitoring his progress as he continues to recover.

Timeline as it happened

Shubman Gill experiences a neck spasm before the start of Day 2.

Comes out to bat but retired hurt after three balls with immense pain.

Didn’t return to the field on Day 2, with Rishabh Pant captaining.

Admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata with immense neck pain in the evening.

Remains under observation on Saturday night and will stay in the hospital on Sunday.

Likely to be discharged on Monday.

Unavailable for the remainder of the Kolkata Test.

Will Shubman Gill play 2nd Test in Guwahati?

Now that Shubman Gill injury update has arrived, the doubts about his availability for the second Test in Guwahati are palpable. While his treatment has already started, Gill will still need a few days to recover and return to his best.

That puts his participation in the Guwahati Test, starting November 22, in jeopardy. He is now an all-format player, and with a hectic schedule ahead, management is unlikely to rush him back.

Currently, there’s no confirmation on whether Shubman Gill will play in Guwahati, but the chances look increasingly low after fresh updates. If Gill doesn’t feature, Rishabh Pant will continue as the captain.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.