Shubman Gill Justifies Why Washington Sundar Was Used Late in ENG vs IND 4th Test at Manchester

While the Indian batters put up a valiant display to script a fightback and salvage a draw in the penutimate Manchester Test, the bowling attack had looked clueless in the middle which saw England pile up a massive 669 runs in the only innings that batted.

All matches (28) ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 India tour of England, Test, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 New Zealand tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 Women’s One Day Cup, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Result – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 ESM 137/6 SPE 147/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TWI 151/5 SPE 149/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 ESM 100/10 WEY 105/6 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WEY – TWI 130/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 ESM – TWI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 BAN – TWI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WEY – TWI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 BAN – SPE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 SPE – WEY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 BAN – WEY – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC 156/5 91YC 155/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NAJC 112/10 GUG 114/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NVR – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GUG – 91YC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – London India tour of England, Test, 2025 ENG – IND – Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 RTZ – KGC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TCC – JJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 STCC – FEK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 ALECC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Live – test – Bulawayo New Zealand tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 ZIM 144/8 NZ – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – PAK – Fixtures Result – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BAD 180/5 ASS 182/1 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 SGT 198/9 BDS 206/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS – MAK – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 WIU19-W 89/8 USAU19-W 15/2 Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Birmingham Women’s One Day Cup, 2025 BRB-W 239/10 SUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 PNC – IAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 SAC – AAC – Fixtures Standings

During England’s batting as the Indian bowlers struggled to make inroads, Gill’s decision to not bring in Washington Sundar into the attack for the first 68 overs raised questions.

The debate gained more fuel when Sundar was eventually handed the ball and he struck twice in quick succession, dismissing Ollie Pope (77th over) and Harry Brook (81st over).

When quizzed about the same, skipper Shubman Gill revealed the reason for his decision in the pre-match conference on the eve of the final Test at The Oval.

Gill said, “It’s very difficult. When you are playing six bowlers, you know that one or two bowlers are definitely going to do under-bowled. In the last match, a lot of people felt that Washington could have come in earlier, which is a valid point. But sometimes when you are out in the middle.”

He added, “When there are two spinners bowling early in the innings, it’s very hard to maintain the ball and fast bowlers go out of the game for 8-10 overs because then you again need to maintain the ball. In hindsight, there would always be opinions and thoughts. But, you want to be able to make a decision that you think would be best for that moment.”

ALSO READ:

Shubman Gill and Co face must-win challenge to avoid series defeat

India started the tour with a loss at Leeds before registering a thumping 336-run win at Edgbaston to level terms. Shubman Gill led from the front with twin centuries, including a double ton (269 and 161). The third game at Lord’s saw India lose a close contest by a narrow margin of 22 runs before putting up a spirited display at Manchester to keep the series alive.

With the scoreline tipped in favour of the hosts at 2-1, the young Indian skipper and his side has a task cut out of churning out a win in the final match in London in a bid to level the series and avoid series defeat.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.