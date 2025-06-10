‘Shubman Gill Must Be Able To…’: Mental Conditioning Coach Lays Emphasis on Indian Skipper’s Monumental Task Ahead of England Series

Shubman Gill led India is set to take on England at Leeds on June 20.

The Indian Cricket Team have announced Shubman Gill as their new skipper for the red-ball format. His first assignment is a five-match Test series on English soil. The visitors last won a Test series in England in 2007. Gill and Co. will be itching to bring back some lost glory.

Amid the build-up towards the series, Mental Conditioning coach Paddy Upton spoke about the challenges in front of skipper Shubman Gill. Upton spoke about the importance of a captain to fully focus on their skill while delivering it on the field. He also mentioned that the burden of captaincy should not come between the player delivering his primary skill.

Speaking about the challenge in front of the captains, the mental conditioning coach had great advice.

“When they are doing their responsibility as a bowler or a batter, they need to be able to fully focus on executing their skill and not have the burden of captaincy impacting the execution of that skill. On the other hand, when they are leading, they need to have a very strong ‘other orientation.’ These are two slightly different mindsets. When I am performing my skill, it is a ‘me’ orientation, and when I’m leading the team, it is an ‘other orientation.’ It is something that can be learned. But what Gill needs to do is deliver the results at the highest level, where he can score runs, and at the same time be able to focus on his fellow players to make better decisions on the field.”

An Important Summer For Shubman Gill

India’s skipper, Shubman Gill, has expressed his intention of leading by example. He has stressed the fact that he would like to communicate with his players and win their trust, to create an impact at the topmost level. The Gujarat Titans skipper emphasised leading through his methods and that his captaincy style would be his own.

The 25-year-old has an impressive record in Tests against England. He has clocked 592 runs in 10 matches against the British with an average of 37. However, his average drops to a mere 14.66 on English soil. Gill has just played three Tests in England, and this five-match series will be extremely important for him. This time around, he has stepped foot in England not just as a batter, but as the captain of the Indian team.

