News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Virat Kohli Shubman Gill India Asia Cup 2025
indian-cricket-team

Shubman Gill Reveals How Virat Kohli Shaped His Mindset; Reflects on Toughest Challenge As a Kid

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: September 12, 2025
4 min read

Gill is the vice-captain in India's ongoing Asia Cup 2025 campaign.

Virat Kohli Shubman Gill India Asia Cup 2025

India became a beast in Test cricket arguably after Virat Kohli took over the reins from MS Dhoni in 2014. Kohli placed importance on fitness tests in the selection criteria and potentially formed the best pace bowling attack India ever had. The former skipper is also largely credited for bringing the aggression and fearlessness into the team, which was highlighted by many former cricketers and the ones who played under him. The latest Test captain, Shubman Gill, who recently led India to an emphatic series draw against England, opened up on how Kohli shaped his approach to the game.

Shubman Gill Reveals How Virat Kohli Shaped His Approach

Speaking on the Apple Music podcast, Gill talked about his early cricketing heroes and emphasised how Kohli left an impression on him.

“My first hero was Sachin Tendulkar, who my dad admires a lot. I loved watching Virat Kohli. How he used to go about his business and just the sheer passion that he had about the game and the real hunger. Talent and skill are one thing, but no one can teach you hunger is something you can’t learn, whether you have it or not,” Gill said.

Kohli isn’t just known for his skills and runs across formats, but his hunger to excel, his intensity, and the dedication he puts behind every match make him special. Sharing the field with Kohli and also against him showed the 25-year-old what it truly takes to succeed at the international level. The 36-year-old takes every sledge as his motivation, producing not just miraculous innings, but he has also led India to historic wins. Now, all this has become a blueprint for Gill, who is also the vice-captain for India in T20Is.

“I want to do my part sincerely and honestly without seeking appreciation,” Gill highlighted the stoic mentality of Marcus Aurelius.

ALSO READ:

Shubman Gill’s Early Challenges

Gill also recalled his childhood memories and the role his father played in choosing cricket. Gill’s father is a huge cricket fan and used to ask farm workers to bowl at him, offering rewards if they managed to get him out.

The young player shared an incident when a disagreement with the coach saw Gill kicked out of the academy. It led his father to create his own schedule that lasted for years.

“During the initial phases, my dad kind of had a falling out with the academy coach that we were enrolled in and he kicked us out. It was a public academy not like the private one. The coach used to have his sessions from 6 AM to 10 AM and 4 PM to 6 OM. So, my dad used to wake me up from 3 AM, I used to do half day school till 11 AM and then practice till 3 pm until he came back again. Did this for about a couple of years. I don’t have bad memories or anything as such but like some, this phase was challenging as a kid to wake up at 3 AM every day in the morning,” added Gill.

The Men in Blue began their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on a historic note against the UAE, winning by nine wickets and 93 balls to spare. Next up, the defending champions will face arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14 in Dubai.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Asia Cup 2025
IND vs PAK
India
Shubman Gill
Virat Kohli
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

Related posts

Conspiracy Behind Sanju Samson Batting out of Position in Asia Cup 2025, Ex-India Cricketer Sends Strong Warning

Conspiracy Behind Sanju Samson Batting out of Position in Asia Cup 2025, Ex-India Cricketer Sends Strong Warning

6:39 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Rajat Patidar Shows Sharp Reflexes To Grab a Stunning Catch off Reflection During Duleep Trophy 2025 Final [WATCH]

Rajat Patidar Shows Sharp Reflexes To Grab a Relay Catch During Duleep Trophy 2025 Final [WATCH]

South Zone were all out at 149 in 63 overs.
12:22 pm
Disha Asrani
Kept as Standby for Asia Cup 2025, Washington Sundar Opts to Leave for County Championship 2025

Kept as Standby for Asia Cup 2025, India Star Opts to Leave for County Championship 2025

He took seven wickets in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.
5:28 pm
Aditya Ighe
Shivam Dube Suryakumar Yadav Gautam Gambhir IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025

Shivam Dube Reveals Crucial Message from Gautam Gambhir & Suryakumar Yadav Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

He registered his career best T20I figure against UAE.
4:44 pm
Aditya Ighe
Former Player Aakash Chopra Explains Why India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Withdrawing Appeal in Asia Cup 2025 Might Fuel Hypocrisy Debate

Former Player Explains Why India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Withdrawing Appeal in Asia Cup 2025 Might Fuel Hypocrisy Debate

India will next clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14.
1:29 pm
Sreejita Sen
Why India Are Too Dominant for the Asia Cup To Be Relevant Anymore.

Why India Are Too Dominant for the Asia Cup To Be Relevant Anymore

India have been the winner of three of the latest four editions.
7:49 am
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.