Shubman Gill Reveals How Virat Kohli Shaped His Mindset; Reflects on Toughest Challenge As a Kid

India became a beast in Test cricket arguably after Virat Kohli took over the reins from MS Dhoni in 2014. Kohli placed importance on fitness tests in the selection criteria and potentially formed the best pace bowling attack India ever had. The former skipper is also largely credited for bringing the aggression and fearlessness into the team, which was highlighted by many former cricketers and the ones who played under him. The latest Test captain, Shubman Gill, who recently led India to an emphatic series draw against England, opened up on how Kohli shaped his approach to the game.

Shubman Gill Reveals How Virat Kohli Shaped His Approach

Speaking on the Apple Music podcast, Gill talked about his early cricketing heroes and emphasised how Kohli left an impression on him.

“My first hero was Sachin Tendulkar, who my dad admires a lot. I loved watching Virat Kohli. How he used to go about his business and just the sheer passion that he had about the game and the real hunger. Talent and skill are one thing, but no one can teach you hunger is something you can’t learn, whether you have it or not,” Gill said.

Kohli isn’t just known for his skills and runs across formats, but his hunger to excel, his intensity, and the dedication he puts behind every match make him special. Sharing the field with Kohli and also against him showed the 25-year-old what it truly takes to succeed at the international level. The 36-year-old takes every sledge as his motivation, producing not just miraculous innings, but he has also led India to historic wins. Now, all this has become a blueprint for Gill, who is also the vice-captain for India in T20Is.

“I want to do my part sincerely and honestly without seeking appreciation,” Gill highlighted the stoic mentality of Marcus Aurelius.

Shubman Gill’s Early Challenges

Gill also recalled his childhood memories and the role his father played in choosing cricket. Gill’s father is a huge cricket fan and used to ask farm workers to bowl at him, offering rewards if they managed to get him out.

The young player shared an incident when a disagreement with the coach saw Gill kicked out of the academy. It led his father to create his own schedule that lasted for years.

“During the initial phases, my dad kind of had a falling out with the academy coach that we were enrolled in and he kicked us out. It was a public academy not like the private one. The coach used to have his sessions from 6 AM to 10 AM and 4 PM to 6 OM. So, my dad used to wake me up from 3 AM, I used to do half day school till 11 AM and then practice till 3 pm until he came back again. Did this for about a couple of years. I don’t have bad memories or anything as such but like some, this phase was challenging as a kid to wake up at 3 AM every day in the morning,” added Gill.

The Men in Blue began their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on a historic note against the UAE, winning by nine wickets and 93 balls to spare. Next up, the defending champions will face arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14 in Dubai.

