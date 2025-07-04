Shubman Gill Opens Up on His Father’s Sharp Criticism Despite Record-Breaking Double Ton in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

India Test captain Shubman Gill went down in the history books after he slammed a record-breaking double century on Day 2 of the ongoing ENG vs IND 2nd Test. Gill had smashed 269 runs and in the process, he now holds the highest individual score by an Indian batter in Tests outside Asia.
154/8
128/10
151/5
145/8
Hindukush Strikers beat Maiwand Champions by 5 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
98/3
96/3
BSCU All Stars beat CC Yullis-MU Trakia by 7 wickets
127/3
125/3
BSCU – MU Plovdiv beat CC Yullis-MU Trakia by 7 wickets
123/3
127/2
BCC Spartan beat BSCU – MU Plovdiv by 8 wickets
165/3
130/5
–
104/0
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
96/10
99/2
Malaysia Reds beat Thunderstorm Outlanders by 8 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
332/4
134/10
Australia A beat Sri Lanka A by 198 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
43/2
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
74/1
–
–
–
–
–
Furthermore, the 25-year-old overtook former skipper Virat Kohli to have the best score by an Indian captain. Gill’s knock was also the third-highest individual score by an Indian batter in overseas Tests.
However, despite his flamboyant knock, the youngster had to face sharp criticism from his father, Lakhwinder Gill.
Speaking in a video released by BCCI on their official Instagram handle, Gill revealed that although his father praised the knock, he also kept him humbled.
“It means a lot coming from him. But he did also tell me that I missed my triple century. Hopefully, we’ll end this match on a great note.
He also added, “This message means a lot to me. I think, growing up, I played almost all of my cricket for my dad, in the sense that it was because of him that I started playing. And the only person besides him is my best friend, whom I practised with. These are the only two people, when it comes to my cricket, that I care about and that I listen to.”
ALSO READ:
Speaking about the match, Gill’s masterclass along with decisive knocks from Yashasvi Jaiswal (87), Ravindra Jadeja (89), and Washington Sundar (42), helped India post a big total of 587.
The Indian bowlers also delivered the goods by taking three wickets before the end of play on Day 2 and then again a double blow by Mohammed Siraj early on Day 3 reduced England to 84 for 5.
However, an unbeaten 200-plus partnership between Jamie Smith and Harry Brook for the sixth wicket has put the hosts back in the contest.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.
Pamir Legends beat Mahipar Stars by 26 runs