'After the IPL..'- Shubman Gill Reveals Tweaks in His Batting After Record-Breaking Double Ton in ENG vs IND 2nd Test
indian-cricket-team

‘After the IPL..’- Shubman Gill Reveals Tweaks in His Batting After Record-Breaking Double Ton in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 4, 2025
3 min read
‘After the IPL..’- Shubman Gill Reveals Tweaks in His Batting After Record-Breaking Double Ton in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

After a century in the series opener, India skipper Shubman Gill continued his sublime form to notch up a record-breaking double ton in the ongoing ENG vs IND 2nd Test.

While his batting has been the epitome display of flair and class, the young Indian Test skipper opened up on the changes and tweaks he made to his playing style for which he is reaping rewards now.

Presenter Deep Dasgupta highlighted how Gill has adapted from playing the IPL to the longest format and have also shown good technique by playing shots close to the body.

Echoing on the same lines, Gill revealed after Day 2’s play, “I worked on a few things and at the end of IPL, which is very important before going into Test cricket and looking at the results, those things are working for me. I have talked to many people and some have suggested me that focussing too hard also has its consequences. Your peak concentration period gets compromised and I have tried to work on that to have an extended timeframe. I want to bat like in the childhood, not thinking about the score but enjoy in the middle.”

ALSO READ:

Shubman Gill shatters multiple records with double century

With his score of 269, the 25-year-old overtook Virat Kohli (254) to have the best score by an Indian captain. Gill now also holds the highest score by an Indian batter in Tests outside Asia. Sachin Tendulkar’s 241 not out at the SCG in 2004 was the previous highest.

Furthermore, it is the third-highest individual score by an Indian batter in overseas Tests, trailing only Virender Sehwag’s 309 in Multan and Rahul Dravid’s 270 in Rawalpindi, both achieved during India’s 2004 tour of Pakistan.

Before Gill, only two Indian batter had registered double-centuries in men’s Tests on English soil, Sunil Gavaskar in 1979 (221) and Rahul Dravid in 2002 (217). Additionally, Gill’s knock ranks as the seventh-highest individual score by an Indian in Test cricket history.

India in driver’s seat after Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Speaking about the match, Gill’s masterclass along with decisive knocks from Yashasvi Jaiswal (87), Ravindra Jadeja (89), and Washington Sundar (42) helped India post a big total of 587.

The bowlers then delivered early goods to build the pressure on the Three Lions. Akash Deep, who is replacing Jasprit Bumrah in the match, looked impeccable with the new cherry as he picked up wickets off consecutive balls, removing Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope for respective ducks.

At Stumps on Day 2, India are in the driver’s seat with the England scoreboard reading 77/3 and trailing by 510 runs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2nd Test
Shubman Gill
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

'Log Kuch Bhi Bol Sakte Hai' - Ravindra Jadeja Takes a Brutal Dig at England's Assistant Coach During ENG vs IND 2nd Test

‘Log Kuch Bhi Bol Sakte Hai’ – Ravindra Jadeja Takes a Brutal Dig at England’s Assistant Coach During ENG vs IND 2nd Test

England trail India by a margin of 510 runs at stumps on Day 2.
12:43 am
Amogh Bodas
Shubman Gill ENG vs IND 2nd Test Sachin Tendulkar Chris Gayle Virender Sehwag Rohit Sharma

Double Century in Tests and ODIs: Shubman Gill Joins Elite List With Double Hundred vs England in Edgbaston

This is Shubman Gill's second Test century in two games in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.
9:09 pm
Aditya Ighe
Alyssa Healy on Jasprit Bumrah ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Australian Star Spices Up Jasprit Bumrah Debate, Takes A Dig At India

He is not playing the second Test at Edgbaston.
9:09 pm
Disha Asrani
Shubman Gill first Asian captain ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Shubman Gill Becomes First Asian Captain To Achieve This Rare Feat After Double Hundred vs England at Edgbaston

Gill made 269 runs before Josh Tongue took his wicket.
10:08 pm
Disha Asrani
'Yashasvi Jaiswal Isn't Suited at Gully...' - Australian Star Heats Up Discussions Over India's Sloppy Fielding

‘Yashasvi Jaiswal Isn’t Suited at Gully…’ – Australian Star Heats Up Discussions Over India’s Sloppy Fielding

Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped a few catches in the first Test, which impacted the result of the match.
6:21 pm
Amogh Bodas
[WATCH] Ravindra Jadeja Celebrates Half-Century With Sword Celebration in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

[WATCH] Ravindra Jadeja Celebrates Half-Century With Sword Celebration in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

This was Ravindra Jadeja's 23rd Test fifty, and his seventh on English soil.
4:39 pm
Amogh Bodas
