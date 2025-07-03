‘After the IPL..’- Shubman Gill Reveals Tweaks in His Batting After Record-Breaking Double Ton in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

After a century in the series opener, India skipper Shubman Gill continued his sublime form to notch up a record-breaking double ton in the ongoing ENG vs IND 2nd Test.
While his batting has been the epitome display of flair and class, the young Indian Test skipper opened up on the changes and tweaks he made to his playing style for which he is reaping rewards now.
Presenter Deep Dasgupta highlighted how Gill has adapted from playing the IPL to the longest format and have also shown good technique by playing shots close to the body.
Echoing on the same lines, Gill revealed after Day 2’s play, “I worked on a few things and at the end of IPL, which is very important before going into Test cricket and looking at the results, those things are working for me. I have talked to many people and some have suggested me that focussing too hard also has its consequences. Your peak concentration period gets compromised and I have tried to work on that to have an extended timeframe. I want to bat like in the childhood, not thinking about the score but enjoy in the middle.”
With his score of 269, the 25-year-old overtook Virat Kohli (254) to have the best score by an Indian captain. Gill now also holds the highest score by an Indian batter in Tests outside Asia. Sachin Tendulkar’s 241 not out at the SCG in 2004 was the previous highest.
Furthermore, it is the third-highest individual score by an Indian batter in overseas Tests, trailing only Virender Sehwag’s 309 in Multan and Rahul Dravid’s 270 in Rawalpindi, both achieved during India’s 2004 tour of Pakistan.
Before Gill, only two Indian batter had registered double-centuries in men’s Tests on English soil, Sunil Gavaskar in 1979 (221) and Rahul Dravid in 2002 (217). Additionally, Gill’s knock ranks as the seventh-highest individual score by an Indian in Test cricket history.
Speaking about the match, Gill’s masterclass along with decisive knocks from Yashasvi Jaiswal (87), Ravindra Jadeja (89), and Washington Sundar (42) helped India post a big total of 587.
The bowlers then delivered early goods to build the pressure on the Three Lions. Akash Deep, who is replacing Jasprit Bumrah in the match, looked impeccable with the new cherry as he picked up wickets off consecutive balls, removing Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope for respective ducks.
At Stumps on Day 2, India are in the driver’s seat with the England scoreboard reading 77/3 and trailing by 510 runs.
