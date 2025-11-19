Shubman Gill Ruled Out for IND vs SA 2nd Test, Who Will Replace the India Captain?

There has been much speculation about the availability of India Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill for the upcoming IND vs SA 2nd Test from November 22. Notably, he suffered a neck issue during the opener in Kolkata which forced him to leave the field after playing just three balls and never to return.

Gill had to be rushed to the hospital and although he has now been released and also travelled with the team to Guwahati, he won’t be participating in the decisive second Test, NDTV confirmed. The report also mentioned that Gill was seen without a neck brace.

However, the latest development will be a major setback for the hosts, who have already suffered a historic loss the first Test and will now be without their skipper and a batting stalwart in the must-win final Test.

Earlier today, the BCCI issued an official media release giving a Shubman Gill injury update.

The BCCI statement read, “Team India captain Shubman Gill suffered a neck injury on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test against South Africa and was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day’s play. He was kept under observation and discharged the next day. Shubman has been responding well to the medical treatment provided and will travel to Guwahati with the team on 19th November, 2025.“

It is also understood that Gill needs at least 10 days to recover fully and then has to complete his rehabilitation process to be declared match-fit. This also puts him in doubt for the three-match ODI leg against the Proteas next, slated to begin from November 30.

With ODIs currently not being the top priority since the T20 World Cup 2026 is lined up next, the management might actually opt to rest out the captain for the ODIs and bring him back for the five-match T20I series that follows next.

Who will replace Shubman Gill in the IND vs SA 2nd Test?

With the dynamic right-hander not available, India will have to name his replacement and it’s likely that Sai Sudharsan is the frontrunner to fill the void.

Sudharsan, who made his Test debut in England earlier this year, might have not had the best start but hasn’t done much wrong. However, he was shockingly dropped for the first Proteas Test with all-rounder Washington Sundar replacing the left-hander at No.3. However, he might return to the XI now since he is ahead in the pecking order.

