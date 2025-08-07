Shubman Gill Set To Captain New Team After Leading India to Emphatic Series Draw in England

Shubman Gill recently led India to a 2-2 draw against England in a five-match Test series.

Shubman Gill is reportedly set to lead North Zone in the upcoming Duleep Trophy tournament. This comes after the Punjab cricketer led India in the recently-concluded Test series against England in England, in what was his first series as India Test skipper.

That series ended in a 2-2 draw, with India winning the second and fifth Tests. England won the first and third Tests, whereas the fourth Test ended in a draw. Both the teams ended up sharing the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Shubman Gill to lead North Zone in Duleep Trophy

According to news agency ANI, the North Zone side will also feature Delhi’s trio of Harshit Rana, Yash Dhull and Ayush Badoni, apart from Shubman Gill. The full squad of North Zone is yet to be officially announced.

The 2025 Duleep Trophy, which will start from August 28, will return to the zonal format with six teams participating. South Zone, North Zone, East Zone, West Zone, North-East Zone and the Central Zone are the teams that will compete in the 2025 Duleep Trophy. North Zone will take on East Zone in the first quarter-final from August 28, and all the matches will take place in Bengaluru.



Coming back to Gill, the 25-year-old enjoyed a prolific Test series against England, as he ended as the top run-getter. He finished the series with 754 runs from 10 innings at an average of 75.40. That included four centuries.

In domestic cricket, Gill has also captained Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, although his stint was brief. He captained Punjab in two matches of Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, wherein Punjab won one and lost one under his captaincy. Earlier this year, Gill led the Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2025, wherein his team reached the Eliminator, before losing to Mumbai Indians (MI).

