Shubman Gill Set To Miss Duleep Trophy 2025, Participation in Asia Cup 2025 in Jeopardy

He was supposed to represent and lead North Zone in the Inter-zonal competition.

India’s newest Test captain, Shubman Gill, will be unavailable for the Duleep Trophy 2025, starting August 28 at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. He was supposed to represent and lead North Zone in the Inter-zonal competition, but won’t take any part due to being unwell.

According to reports, Gill’s blood sample was collected by the medical team, and an update on his fitness was submitted to the BCCI around 24 hours ago. While the Indian captain is willing to feature in the competition, the team management must be aware of his workload and upcoming assignments, where his availability will be vital.

In his absence, Ankit Kumar, initially the vice-captain of the North Zone side, will take over the leadership duties and captain them in the tournament. Since Gill was only supposed to play the opening round anyway due to Asia Cup 2025 commitments, the North Zone selectors already picked a replacement while announcing the squad.

They named Shubham Rohilla as his replacement, and he should join the squad immediately and remain available from the first game itself. North Zone will contest against East Zone in the quarterfinal, which is also the opening game of the tournament.

Shubman Gill might be available for the Asia Cup 2025

While he is currently unwell, Shubman Gill is reportedly available for the Asia Cup 2025, which begins on September 9. Gill was named as the vice-captain of the side and looks set to open the innings with Abhishek Sharma.

The Asia Cup 2025 might be one of the reasons to advise him to rest for the Duleep Trophy 2025, for this tournament will serve as preparation for the T20 World Cup 2026. That Gill has been named the vice-captain suggests he is in the plans despite missing a lot of action in the shortest format.

India would want him to be available for all the matches in the competition and get into the T20I groove after ample red-ball cricket. He has had a fabulous start to his Test captaincy stint and will soon be considered for the leadership role in T20Is.

However, the primary focus of Gill will be to regain 100% fitness and make a mark in the Asia Cup 2025 to justify his debated selection ahead of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Given his recent form and class, the youngster should succeed in T20Is as well, despite his moderate current record in this format.