News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Shubman Gill was set to captain North Zone in the competition, but will remain available on the advice of the medical team.
indian-cricket-team

Shubman Gill Set To Miss Duleep Trophy 2025, Participation in Asia Cup 2025 in Jeopardy

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: August 23, 2025
2 min read

He was supposed to represent and lead North Zone in the Inter-zonal competition.

Shubman Gill was set to captain North Zone in the competition, but will remain available on the advice of the medical team.

India’s newest Test captain, Shubman Gill, will be unavailable for the Duleep Trophy 2025, starting August 28 at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. He was supposed to represent and lead North Zone in the Inter-zonal competition, but won’t take any part due to being unwell.

Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Amaravati Royals AMR

Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Saint Lucia Kings SLK

Trinbago Knight Riders TKR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Saint George
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons ABF

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Saint Lucia Kings SLK

Barbados Royals BR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
23 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
North Delhi Strikers NDS

East Delhi Riders EDR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
23 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
West Delhi Lions WDL

Purani Delhi 6 PD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
24 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
New Delhi Tigers NDT

Central Delhi Kings CDK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 03:45 PM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 05:45 PM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 03:45 PM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Austria
ECN Austria-Belgium T20I, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 01:45 PM IST
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Austria
ECN Austria-Belgium T20I, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Austria
ECN Austria-Belgium T20I, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Austria
ECN Austria-Belgium T20I, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Durham DURH

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northampton
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Northamptonshire NOR

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Kent KENT

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Essex ESS

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Sussex SUSS

Yorkshire YOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Leicester
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Leicestershire LEI

Worcestershire WOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Hampshire HAM

Derbyshire DER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Jersey
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
23 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Kuwait KWT

Jersey JER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
24 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Qatar QAT

Kenya KNY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Jersey
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
24 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Papua New Guinea PNG

Kuwait KWT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Italy Women ITA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Netherlands Women NED-W

Germany Women GER-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Germany Women GER-W

Ireland Women IRE-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Italy Women ITA-W

Netherlands Women NED-W

Fixtures Standings
Canceled – oneday – Bangladesh
India tour of Bangladesh, 2025
Bangladesh BAN

India IND

Match Called off

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

Tally Rangers TCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
NCM Investment NCMI

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

SBS CC SBSCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
23 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Kochi Blue Tigers KBTS

Alleppey Ripples ALRS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
23 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Thrissur Titans TTS

Calicut Globstars CAGS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
24 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Calicut Globstars CAGS

Adani Trivandrum Royals ATR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
24 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Kochi Blue Tigers KBTS

Aries Kollam Sailors ARKS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Hubli Tigers HBT

Mysore Warriors MYW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Mangalore Dragons MGD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Shivamogga Lions SML

Mysore Warriors MYW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Muscat Thunderers MUT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Renaissance Challengers RNC

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Majees Titans MAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Majees Titans MAT

Renaissance Challengers RNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – South Mackay
South Africa tour of Australia, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Australia AUS

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Maroochydore
T20 Max Competition, 2025
Sunshine Coast SSC

31/0

Sandgate Redcliffe SGR

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
Wynnum Manly WYN

16/2

Redlands RLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 08:45 AM IST
Toombul TMB

Valley VLLY

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Brisbane City
T20 Max Competition, 2025
South Brisbane SBB

Ipswich IPS

46/0

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 08:45 AM IST
Western Suburbs WSS

University of Queensland UOQ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Ipswich IPS

Toombul TMB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Wellington Point
T20 Max Competition, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 08:45 AM IST
Redlands RLS

Sunshine Coast SSC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Brisbane City
T20 Max Competition, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 08:45 AM IST
South Brisbane SBB

Western Suburbs WSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Brisbane City
T20 Max Competition, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 08:45 AM IST
Sandgate Redcliffe SGR

Wynnum Manly WYN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Robina
T20 Max Competition, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 08:45 AM IST
Gold Coast GCT

University of Queensland UOQ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin
T20 Max Competition, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Northern Suburbs NSBB

Valley VLLY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
23 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Northern Superchargers NOS

Oval Invincibles OVI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
23 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
London Spirit LOS

Southern Brave SOB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
24 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Welsh Fire WEF

Trent Rockets TRR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
24 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Manchester Originals MAO

Birmingham Phoenix BIP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
London Spirit Women LSW-W

Southern Brave Women SBW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Chicago Kingsmen CHK

162/7

Hobart Hurricanes Academy HHA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Australian Capital Territory ACOM

Melbourne Stars Academy MS-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Bangladesh A BANA

Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 06:00 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 06:00 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Kashi Rudras KARS

Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Kanpur Superstars KASS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Noida Super Kings NOSK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Kashi Rudras KARS

Lucknow Falcons LUF

Fixtures Standings

According to reports, Gill’s blood sample was collected by the medical team, and an update on his fitness was submitted to the BCCI around 24 hours ago. While the Indian captain is willing to feature in the competition, the team management must be aware of his workload and upcoming assignments, where his availability will be vital.

In his absence, Ankit Kumar, initially the vice-captain of the North Zone side, will take over the leadership duties and captain them in the tournament. Since Gill was only supposed to play the opening round anyway due to Asia Cup 2025 commitments, the North Zone selectors already picked a replacement while announcing the squad.

ALSO READ:

They named Shubham Rohilla as his replacement, and he should join the squad immediately and remain available from the first game itself. North Zone will contest against East Zone in the quarterfinal, which is also the opening game of the tournament.

Shubman Gill might be available for the Asia Cup 2025

While he is currently unwell, Shubman Gill is reportedly available for the Asia Cup 2025, which begins on September 9. Gill was named as the vice-captain of the side and looks set to open the innings with Abhishek Sharma.

The Asia Cup 2025 might be one of the reasons to advise him to rest for the Duleep Trophy 2025, for this tournament will serve as preparation for the T20 World Cup 2026. That Gill has been named the vice-captain suggests he is in the plans despite missing a lot of action in the shortest format.

India would want him to be available for all the matches in the competition and get into the T20I groove after ample red-ball cricket. He has had a fabulous start to his Test captaincy stint and will soon be considered for the leadership role in T20Is.

However, the primary focus of Gill will be to regain 100% fitness and make a mark in the Asia Cup 2025 to justify his debated selection ahead of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Given his recent form and class, the youngster should succeed in T20Is as well, despite his moderate current record in this format.

Asia Cup 2025
Duleep Trophy 2025
India
Shubman Gill
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

Key India Support Staff Member Rajeev Kumar Set To Part Ways Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Key India Support Staff Member Set To Part Ways Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

10:41 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Five notable omissions from the India squad for Asia Cup 2025.

Five Biggest Omissions From India Squad for Asia Cup 2025  

Shubman Gill was named as the deputy to Suryakumar Yadav.
10:11 pm
Sandip Pawar
Nitish Kumar Reddy India

“I Rank Him Higher Than Venky” – Nutritionist Hails Nitish Kumar Reddy For His Dedication Especially During England Test Series

He played two matches in England.
9:29 pm
Disha Asrani
15 Runs in Six Balls; India Pacer Arshdeep Singh Flaunts Hitting Ability in Match Simulation Practice After Being Named in Asia Cup 2025 Squad [WATCH]

15 Runs in Six Balls; India Pacer Flaunts Hitting Ability in Match Simulation Practice After Being Named in Asia Cup 2025 Squad [WATCH]

8:19 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Varun Chakravarthy Suraj Thakuria Asia Cup 2025

How Varun Chakravarthy Transformed His White-ball Fortunes? Nutritionist Reveals What Went Behind The Scenes

He returned to India's T20I setup after missing 86 T20Is.
7:19 pm
Aditya Ighe
After Asia Cup 2025 Snub, Star India Batter Shreyas Iyer Refused Mumbai's Captaincy for Ranji Trophy 2025

After Asia Cup 2025 Snub, Star India Batter Shreyas Iyer Refused Mumbai’s Captaincy for Ranji Trophy 2025: Reports

All-rounder Shardul Thakur will lead the side in the upcoming season.
4:34 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.