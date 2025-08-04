Shubman Gill Hails Players And Shares Gautam Gambhir’s Mantra for India’s Young Test Team After The Oval Test

Shubman Gill top-scored in the series with 754 runs.

Leading India for the first time in Tests, Shubman Gill not only became the leading run-getter in the five-match Test series against England but also led the fightback with a dramatic six-run victory at The Oval on Monday. Gill amassed 754 runs in the five-match series, averaging 75.40, which included four centuries. In the process, the right-hand batter broke multiple records, including the most runs in a Test by an Indian batter.

Shubman Gill Hails His ‘Gun Team’

England needed 35 runs to win with four wickets in hand, but the Indian bowling attack, led by Mohammed Siraj, produced a magical spell to lead to a nervy win. This win helped India level the series 2-2. Gill has voiced for his boys, with many of them playing in England for the first time. He shared how they wanted the ‘young’ Indian Test team to be a ‘gun team’ and showed it on Monday.

“It means so much. This was a very hard-fought series. Both teams throwing punches and you could never really predict after day four who was going to win the match. We are a young team but before the start of the series, we spoke about how we didn’t want to be looked at as a young team. We wanted to be a gun team and I think we showed that today. (On Test cricket) Nothing beats it. It’s the most rewarding format. You work so hard over five days and even before the Test starts, there’s so many mental and physical challenges in this format. Once you’re able to succeed, it’s the most satisfying and rewarding format,” Gill told BBC’s Test Match Special.

Shubman Gill on Plans Ahead of Day 5’s Play

The host looked set to win the series 3-1 with Joe Root and Harry Brook bringing it back in the 374-run chase with a 195-run stand between them. However, both the batters lost their wickets in quick succession, allowing the visitors to sneak in and finish Day 4 at 339/6.

It meant that the match went into the final day. With a potential chance for India under gloomy overcast conditions, Gill talked about the Indian pacers’ plans and how they pulled things after the fall of Harry Brook, led by Siraj and Krishna.

“This is cricket. You never know. Once you’re in the game, you want to be ruthless as possible and not give the opposition any bit of of space but with a couple of wickets after Brook, we had that little bit of space and it’s never easy with the ball swinging and the pressure on the opposition, not easy to bat, so we wanted to make sure they kept feeling the pressure. The spell from Siraj and Prasidh really changed the game for us and those are the ones that kept believing we can pull this game through. With 60, 70-odd runs to win with seven wickets in hand you don’t get to see many games like this. Very happy to get this over the line, a little bit of luck for us,” shared Gill.

Shubman Gill Shares Gautam Gambhir’s Mantra for Young Team

The 25-year-old also reiterated Gambhir’s mantra for the Indian team to be seen as a gun team in an interaction with Cheteshwar Pujara.

“Before this series, Gauti bhai said one thing. ‘We are a young team, but we don’t want to be seen as a young team… we want to be seen as a gun team.’ Today we showed why we are a gun team and why we have so much potential. Irrespective of where we are playing, we want to be able to give our best. And give everything, give ourselves the best opportunity to win a Test match anywhere in the world,” he said on Sony Sports.

Shubman Gill on Chris Woakes’s Courageous Decision to Bat

“Very, very brave. I didn’t expect him to come out like that, batting with one hand, the other in the sweater, but good on him for showing that courage.” Gill said.

Chris Woakes sustained a serious shoulder injury on the opening day of the Oval Test. He didn’t even bat in the first innings as he was nursing a serious shoulder injury. However, with the series on the line and only 17 runs to win, Woakes showed huge courage to come out to bat with one arm, with his left tucked into a sweater, holding the bat in the other. The right-hand received a standing ovation from the crowd but remained unbeaten without facing a ball. Gill also hailed Woakes’ effort on the final day.

