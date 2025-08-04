News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Shubman Gill ENG vs IND Chris Woakes Gautam Gambhir
indian-cricket-team

Shubman Gill Hails Players And Shares Gautam Gambhir’s Mantra for India’s Young Test Team After The Oval Test

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: August 4, 2025
4 min read

Shubman Gill top-scored in the series with 754 runs.

Shubman Gill ENG vs IND Chris Woakes Gautam Gambhir

Leading India for the first time in Tests, Shubman Gill not only became the leading run-getter in the five-match Test series against England but also led the fightback with a dramatic six-run victory at The Oval on Monday. Gill amassed 754 runs in the five-match series, averaging 75.40, which included four centuries. In the process, the right-hand batter broke multiple records, including the most runs in a Test by an Indian batter.

Result – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
East Delhi Riders EDR

208/4

West Delhi Lions WDL

214/3

West Delhi Lions beat East Delhi Riders by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
Central Delhi Kings CDK

New Delhi Tigers NDT

124/9

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
05 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

Purani Delhi 6 PD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
05 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
West Delhi Lions WDL

South Delhi Superstarz SDS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
Kreative Sports XI KSP

84/3

Guildford GUI

81/9

Kreative Sports XI beat Guildford by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
Wimbledon WIM

134/2

Guildford GUI

133/4

Wimbledon beat Guildford by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
Kreative Sports XI KSP

69/3

CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

68/10

Kreative Sports XI beat CFS Pinnacle Pro by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

115/1

Wimbledon WIM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
04 Aug 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Kreative Sports XI KSP

Wimbledon WIM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Guildford GUI

CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
London County Cricket LCC

CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Guildford GUI

Kreative Sports XI KSP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Kreative Sports XI KSP

London County Cricket LCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Guildford GUI

London County Cricket LCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Yorkshire YOR

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Durham DURH

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Neath
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Derbyshire DER

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

65/10

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

130/7

Nabajyoti Club beat Gauhati Town Club by 65 runs

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
91 Yards Club 91YC

61/7

City Cricket Club CCC

Match abandoned due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Guwahati Giants GUG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Navarang Club NVR

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
04 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Phoenix Cricketers PCR

ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Bihar CC BCC

Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Royal Trivianz RTZ

Tally Rangers TCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

NCM Investment NCMI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Johor JOR

Melaka MEL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Kelantan KELN

Pahang PHG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Kuala Lumpur KLPR

Penang PENG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Putrajaya PUT

Sarawak SRAK

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
Hubli Tigers Women HTW

111/5

Shivamogga Lioness Women SHLW

126/6

Shivamogga Lioness Women beat Hubli Tigers Women by 15 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
Mangalore Dragons Women MDW

106/4

Bengaluru Blasters Women BBW

102/9

Mangalore Dragons Women won by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 09:45 AM IST
Mysore Warriors Women MWW

Hubli Tigers Women HTW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 01:45 PM IST
Shivamogga Lioness Women SHLW

Bengaluru Blasters Women BBW

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Lauderhill
Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
West Indies WI

176/6

Pakistan PAK

189/4

Pakistan won by 13 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
05 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
London Spirit LOS

Oval Invincibles OVI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
London Spirit Women LSW-W

Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

Fixtures Standings

Shubman Gill Hails His ‘Gun Team’

England needed 35 runs to win with four wickets in hand, but the Indian bowling attack, led by Mohammed Siraj, produced a magical spell to lead to a nervy win. This win helped India level the series 2-2. Gill has voiced for his boys, with many of them playing in England for the first time. He shared how they wanted the ‘young’ Indian Test team to be a ‘gun team’ and showed it on Monday.

“It means so much. This was a very hard-fought series. Both teams throwing punches and you could never really predict after day four who was going to win the match. We are a young team but before the start of the series, we spoke about how we didn’t want to be looked at as a young team. We wanted to be a gun team and I think we showed that today. (On Test cricket) Nothing beats it. It’s the most rewarding format. You work so hard over five days and even before the Test starts, there’s so many mental and physical challenges in this format. Once you’re able to succeed, it’s the most satisfying and rewarding format,” Gill told BBC’s Test Match Special.

Shubman Gill on Plans Ahead of Day 5’s Play

The host looked set to win the series 3-1 with Joe Root and Harry Brook bringing it back in the 374-run chase with a 195-run stand between them. However, both the batters lost their wickets in quick succession, allowing the visitors to sneak in and finish Day 4 at 339/6.

It meant that the match went into the final day. With a potential chance for India under gloomy overcast conditions, Gill talked about the Indian pacers’ plans and how they pulled things after the fall of Harry Brook, led by Siraj and Krishna.

“This is cricket. You never know. Once you’re in the game, you want to be ruthless as possible and not give the opposition any bit of of space but with a couple of wickets after Brook, we had that little bit of space and it’s never easy with the ball swinging and the pressure on the opposition, not easy to bat, so we wanted to make sure they kept feeling the pressure. The spell from Siraj and Prasidh really changed the game for us and those are the ones that kept believing we can pull this game through. With 60, 70-odd runs to win with seven wickets in hand you don’t get to see many games like this. Very happy to get this over the line, a little bit of luck for us,” shared Gill.

ALSO READ

Shubman Gill Shares Gautam Gambhir’s Mantra for Young Team

The 25-year-old also reiterated Gambhir’s mantra for the Indian team to be seen as a gun team in an interaction with Cheteshwar Pujara.

“Before this series, Gauti bhai said one thing. ‘We are a young team, but we don’t want to be seen as a young team… we want to be seen as a gun team.’ Today we showed why we are a gun team and why we have so much potential. Irrespective of where we are playing, we want to be able to give our best. And give everything, give ourselves the best opportunity to win a Test match anywhere in the world,” he said on Sony Sports.

Shubman Gill on Chris Woakes’s Courageous Decision to Bat

“Very, very brave. I didn’t expect him to come out like that, batting with one hand, the other in the sweater, but good on him for showing that courage.” Gill said.

Chris Woakes sustained a serious shoulder injury on the opening day of the Oval Test. He didn’t even bat in the first innings as he was nursing a serious shoulder injury. However, with the series on the line and only 17 runs to win, Woakes showed huge courage to come out to bat with one arm, with his left tucked into a sweater, holding the bat in the other. The right-hand received a standing ovation from the crowd but remained unbeaten without facing a ball. Gill also hailed Woakes’ effort on the final day.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chris Woakes
ENG vs IND
Gautam Gambhir
Shubman Gill
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

Related posts

ben stokes sledging eng vs ind ravindra jadeja joe root zak crawley

‘No Crying’ – Ben Stokes Says England Players Will Be Fine With Words Exchanged In ENG vs IND Tests

England were as aggressive as the Indian players when it came to verbal battles
9:00 pm
Samarnath Soory
Virat Kohli Reacts To Emphatic Victory at The Oval, Hails Mohammed Siraj After ENG vs IND Series

Virat Kohli Reacts To Emphatic Victory at The Oval, Hails Mohammed Siraj After ENG vs IND Series

Mohammed Siraj picked up a five-wicket haul in the second innings of the fifth Test.
8:45 pm
Amogh Bodas
Suryakumar Yadav Duleep Trophy Asia Cup 2025

Why Suryakumar Yadav Was Not Included in the West Zone Squad for Duleep Trophy 2025

He was adjudged Player of the Tournament in IPL 2025.
7:28 pm
Aditya Ighe
Mohammed Siraj shuts down journalist with savage response when questioned on his BGT 2024-25 performance

Mohammed Siraj Shuts Down Journalist with Savage Response on BGT Criticism After Five-wicket Haul in The Oval Test

7:25 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
shubman gill ben stokes best moments highlights eng vs ind oval test

‘Didn’t Have The Ashes Attachment’ – Ben Stokes Reflects On Drama, Highlights Best Moments Of ENG vs IND Series

Stokes shared the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy with counterpart Shubman Gill
6:44 pm
Samarnath Soory
Dale Steyn's Wild Prediction on Mohammed Siraj Comes True At The Oval As India Beat England in Thriller

Dale Steyn’s Wild Prediction on Mohammed Siraj Comes True At The Oval As India Beat England in Thriller

This was his second fifer of this series after scalping six wickets in Birmingham.
8:43 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.