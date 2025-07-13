News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Shubman Gill Shatters 23-Year-Old Record of India Great During ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s
indian-cricket-team

Shubman Gill Shatters 23-Year-Old Record of India Great During ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 13, 2025
2 min read
Shubman Gill Shatters 23-Year-Old Record of India Great During ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s

India skipper Shubman Gill wrote his name down in the history books after surpassing a 23-year-old record held by batting legend Rahul Dravid on Day 4 of the ongoing ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s.

Result – oneday – Klang
Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025
Malaysia Women MAL-W

93/10

Assam Women ASM-W

97/1

Assam Women beat Malaysia Women by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
Indonesia INA

141/10

Philippines PHL

142/4

Philippines beat Indonesia by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
South Korea SK

115/9

Indonesia INA

116/3

Indonesia beat South Korea by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Dambulla
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
Sri Lanka SL

19/1

Bangladesh BAN

177/7

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
Germany GER

160/10

Belgium BEL

186/8

Belgium beat Germany by 26 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
Germany GER

156/5

Belgium BEL

152/5

Germany won by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
Germany GER

164/0

Belgium BEL

160/5

Germany beat Belgium by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

192/2

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
Gibraltar GBT

194/9

Bulgaria BUL

200/2

Bulgaria beat Gibraltar by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
Belgium Jeanekens BJKW

68/5

French Eiffels FELW

84/4

French Eiffels beat Belgium Jeanekens by 16 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
Belgium Belforts BBW

83/4

Luxembourg Mullerthals LMLW

84/4

Luxembourg Mullerthals beat Belgium Belforts by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
Luxembourg Mullerthals LMLW

76/0

Belgium Belforts BBW

74/2

Luxembourg Mullerthals beat Belgium Belforts by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
French Eiffels FELW

Luxembourg Mullerthals LMLW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

Koln CC KNCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Koln CC KNCC

Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

Grey Caps Aachen GCA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Grey Caps Aachen GCA

Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Navarang Club NVR

185/6

City Cricket Club CCC

173/6

Navarang Club beat City Cricket Club by 12 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

180/6

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

179/4

Gauhati Town Club beat Nabajyoti Club by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Bud Cricket Club BCC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
Hobart Hurricanes HH

Rangpur Riders RR

74/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Dubai Capitals DC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Chennai Kings CA CHK

Stack CC STCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Royal Lions CC RLC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Washington Freedom WAF

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Karaikal Kniights KAK

161/10

Yanam Royals YAR

214/3

Yanam Royals beat Karaikal Kniights by 53 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

216/6

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

41/2

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
Malawi ML

182/7

Germany GER

219/7

Germany won by 37 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
Bahrain BHN

89/10

Tanzania TAN

90/0

Tanzania beat Bahrain by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – test – Marrara
Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025
Australia A AUS A

Sri Lanka A SL-A

272/10

Fixtures
Live – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
Worcestershire WOR

100/3

Leicestershire LEI

173/6

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
Hampshire HAM

54/1

Sussex SUSS

167/7

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
Glamorgan GLAM

61/3

Gloucestershire GLO

175/6

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Birmingham
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
Birmingham Bears BB

42/2

Northamptonshire NOR

240/6

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Leeds
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
Yorkshire YOR

151/9

Derbyshire DER

73/0

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Manchester
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
Lancashire LAN

42/1

Durham DURH

155/7

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – London
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
Surrey SURR

201/6

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
Kent KENT

Middlesex MID

111/4

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Manchester
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
Lancashire Women LAN-W

148/7

Durham Women DUR-W

149/8

Durham Women won by 2 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – London
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
Surrey Women SUR-W

175/6

Somerset Women SOM-W

107/10

Surrey Women beat Somerset Women by 68 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
Hampshire Women HAM-W

149/6

Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

165/9

Birmingham Bears Women beat Hampshire Women by 16 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
Essex Women ESS-W

26/2

The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

139/10

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings

Despite failing to deliver with the bat, getting dismissed for six, Gill managed to eclipse Dravid for most runs by an Indian in a Test series in England. The young Test captain was 17 runs short of the landmark before the Test began but could manage only 16 runs in the first innings, keeping him one short.

However, Gill’s six runs today took his tally to 607 to overtake Dravid, who held the top-spot since 2002 with a tally of 602.

Previously, Virat Kohli came close to surpassing the record back in 2018 where he managed 593 runs.

ALSO READ:

Shubman Gill and Co under pressure after England steal four wickets to setup a thrilling Day 5

Speaking about the ENG vs IND match, India set themselves a target of 193 after a superior bowling display to bundle out England for 192 in their second innings.

Washington Sundar was the pick of the Indian bowlers, finishing with figures of 4/22, while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj got two scalps each. Akash Deep and Nitish Kumar Reddy also contributed with one wicket apiece.

However, coming to the chase, the hosts managed to make early inroads to put India on the backfoot. Apart from Shubman Gill, the visitors lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and Karun Nair cheaply for 0 and 14 respectively, while nightwatchman Akash Deep also failed to survive departing for 1.

The Indian scoreboard read 58 for 4 at Day 4 Stumps, needing more 135 runs to win in 90.2 overs and KL Rahul unbeaten on 33*.

Despite England’s fightback, India still has six wickets in hand and it’s their game to lose. The Men in Blue will need a solid partnership when Day 5 resumes to make amends for the early setbacks and propel India to a decisive victory.

With the series scoreline tied at 1-1, India will hope to eke out a win at Lord’s and take a lead as they eye to register a series win on English soil after 18 long years.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
Rahul Dravid
Shubman Gill
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

[WATCH] Washington Sundar Repays Gautam Gambhir’s Faith, Castles Joe Root and Jamie Smith ENG vs IND 3rd Test Lord's

[WATCH] Washington Sundar Repays Gautam Gambhir’s Faith, Castles Joe Root and Jamie Smith With Peach Deliveries on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Root departed for 40 while Jamie made only eight runs.
9:55 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
zak crawley shubman gill eng vs ind 3rd test sunil gavaskar on lack of IPL

Is IPL Non-participation Reason Behind Heated Exchanges In ENG vs IND 3rd Test?

Both teams have had more than few confrontations at Lord's.
9:48 pm
Samarnath Soory
Farokh Engineer Takes A Brutal Dig at Bazball England During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

‘They Can Do Bazball Against Bangladesh…’ –  Former India Wicket-keeper Takes A Brutal Dig at England During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

England have lost four wickets early on Day 4.
9:34 pm
Sreejita Sen
kl rahul eng vs ind 3rd test second lord's hundred rishabh pant partnership

‘Been a Dream’ – KL Rahul Hopes He Could Bat Like THIS Player After Scoring Hundred At Lord’s In ENG vs IND 3rd Test

KL Rahul scored his second hundred at the Lord's.
8:58 pm
Samarnath Soory
Mohammed Siraj Celebrating in Ben Duckett Wicket ENG vs IND 3rd Test

[WATCH] Mohammed Siraj Risks Sanction After Shoulder Bump and for Celebrating in Ben Duckett’s Face During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Ben Duckett made 12 runs in 12 balls before Mohammed Siraj dismissed the England opener.
7:37 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Shafali Verma India Women's World Cup 2025

‘Will Be In The Mix’ – Coach Amol Muzumdar Backs THIS Player Ahead Of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025

She scored 176 runs in the recently passed five-match T20I series against England.
1:15 pm
Ashish Satyam
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.