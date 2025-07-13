Shubman Gill Shatters 23-Year-Old Record of India Great During ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s

India skipper Shubman Gill wrote his name down in the history books after surpassing a 23-year-old record held by batting legend Rahul Dravid on Day 4 of the ongoing ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s.
Despite failing to deliver with the bat, getting dismissed for six, Gill managed to eclipse Dravid for most runs by an Indian in a Test series in England. The young Test captain was 17 runs short of the landmark before the Test began but could manage only 16 runs in the first innings, keeping him one short.
However, Gill’s six runs today took his tally to 607 to overtake Dravid, who held the top-spot since 2002 with a tally of 602.
Previously, Virat Kohli came close to surpassing the record back in 2018 where he managed 593 runs.
ALSO READ:
Speaking about the ENG vs IND match, India set themselves a target of 193 after a superior bowling display to bundle out England for 192 in their second innings.
Washington Sundar was the pick of the Indian bowlers, finishing with figures of 4/22, while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj got two scalps each. Akash Deep and Nitish Kumar Reddy also contributed with one wicket apiece.
However, coming to the chase, the hosts managed to make early inroads to put India on the backfoot. Apart from Shubman Gill, the visitors lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and Karun Nair cheaply for 0 and 14 respectively, while nightwatchman Akash Deep also failed to survive departing for 1.
The Indian scoreboard read 58 for 4 at Day 4 Stumps, needing more 135 runs to win in 90.2 overs and KL Rahul unbeaten on 33*.
Despite England’s fightback, India still has six wickets in hand and it’s their game to lose. The Men in Blue will need a solid partnership when Day 5 resumes to make amends for the early setbacks and propel India to a decisive victory.
With the series scoreline tied at 1-1, India will hope to eke out a win at Lord’s and take a lead as they eye to register a series win on English soil after 18 long years.
