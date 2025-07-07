News
Shubman Gill England vs India 2nd Test Edgbaston
indian-cricket-team

One 10/10, One 1/10: Shubman Gill Tops India Player Ratings After ENG vs IND 2nd Test, This Player Under Scrutiny

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: July 7, 2025
6 min read

India made 1,000+ runs as well as took 20 wickets during the Edgbaston Test.

Shubman Gill England vs India 2nd Test Edgbaston

The second Test of the five-match series between England and India shattered ample records for the visitors. The series is now levelled, one all. India displayed dominance on each day of the five-day Edgbaston Test. Making 1,000+ runs across two innings while taking 20 wickets was a true testament to patience and an act of a highly skilled playing XI. India’s new captain, Shubman Gill, bagged the Player of the Match award for amassing more than 400 runs in a single Test.

Despite the flat pitch conditions, this Test match was a fitting answer to England’s Bazball style of playing the game. All the players played a role in India’s historic win at the venue. However, some players shone brighter while the performance of some players was below par.

Here, we look at the player ratings of India’s playing XI as per individual performances during the Edgbaston Test.

Yashasvi Jaiswal – 7/10

The centurion from Leeds had dropped a few catches in the slip cordon. But the 23-year-old made up for his poor fielding practices with a consistent show with the bat. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 87 and 28 runs in two innings. He solidified India’s top order to get the team off to a good start. Being a left-handed batter, he added to the trouble of English bowlers early on.

KL Rahul – 5/10

Compared to the first Test and his century at Headingley, KL Rahul underperformed at Edgbaston. He could manage only 2 and 55 runs in this Test. On both occasions, he was bowled out. He seemed less in control and more under pressure during the recent came. On the field and in team huddles, he was seen advising Gill and talking to the bowlers. Back him to come back stronger in the next match. However, his rating has dropped for this game.

Karun Nair – 4/10

The Karnataka player made 33 and 26 runs in this Test. While he performed better than his last outing, Nair’s position seems wobbly, especially with a talented Sai Sudharsan and Dhruv Jurel on the bench. Nair got his chance to don the India whites after eight long years, but he seems to have difficulty coping on the crease. He will have to make triple-digit runs to win the trust of the management.

Shubman Gill – 10/10

A lot was spoken about Gill’s captaincy and the No.4 spot. But the passing of the baton from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to this new India leader couldn’t be more perfect.

After a record-setting 269 in the first innings, Shubman Gill added 161 more runs to amass a total of 400+ in a single Test match.

Rishabh Pant – 6/10

Making 25 and 65, Pant was often a good support for Gill on the other side of the crease. Though he made twin centuries in the last Test, the keeper-batter couldn’t add a total of 100 runs in this game. However, Pant was extremely valuable to his side, being the vice-captain and the designated gloveman. He missed a couple of catches and boundaries from behind the stumps, but his contribution was a vital one. He was also seen assisting Gill with the captaincy duties.

Nitish Kumar Reddy – 2/10

Another young player found a place in this playing XI after Sai Sudharsan was dropped. In both innings, he could manage just one run each. He was given the ball only in the first innings, where he was economical with 6-0-29-0. Playing only in his sixth Test, NKR has limited experience. He may look to improve his game should he wish to not get snubbed.

Ravindra Jadeja – 8/10

It may look so on paper that Jadeja missed two centuries while making 89 and 69 runs. But his presence on the wicket was as valuable as Gill’s record-breaking centuries. During the first innings, Jadeja stitched a 203-run partnership with Gill. In the second innings, the fifth wicket added another 175. With the ball, the senior player bowled six maidens out of a total of 32 overs. Though he was wicketless in the first innings, he scalped the penultimate wicket of Josh Tongue on the last day.

Washington Sundar – 7/10

Washington Sundar got a chance in this playing XI after Shardul Thakur’s underwhelming show in the previous Test. With the bat, he made 41 and an unbeaten 12. His 20 runs across two innings came at a combined average of 5.05. While he took only one wicket, it was a precious one of England skipper Ben Stokes, who was looking to settle at 33 runs to snatch the game away from India.

Akash Deep – 9/10

Filling in the role of one of India’s greatest bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah, the Bengal pacer took full advantage of his golden chance. After India posted 587 on the board, Brendon McCullum’s Bazball players were still confident of securing a win. But Akash Deep pulled back the strings with his spell of 20-2-88-4. He followed his heroics with his first-ever fifer for India, by taking six wickets in a similar number of overs and conceding runs. Though he didn’t bag the POTM award, Akash has written his name in golden words in India’s historic win. He will surely be preferred over other bowlers in the future Tests.

Mohammed Siraj – 8/10

After being criticised in the first Test, Mohammed Siraj staged a comeback in the second. Picking up six wickets around the paper anniversary of India’s T20 World Cup win, Siraj’s famous dialogue was tweaked to, “trusting myself and Jassi bhai.” His first innings spell was also at the lowest economy of 3.58, including three maidens. In the second innings, he bowled three more maidens out of his 12-over spell and took Zak Crawley’s wicket for the second time.

Prasidh Krishna – 1/10

Prasidh Krishna’s outing was arguably the most disappointing among the rest of the India players. Giving away runs at 5.53 rpo, Krishna was England’s hope for consecutive Test wins. His 13 overs in the first innings came at the cost of 72 runs without any wickets. Though his economy reduced to 2.78 in the second innings, he took just one wicket in 12 overs. With Jasprit Bumrah set to return for the Lord’s Test on July 10, as confirmed by Shubman Gill, Krishna may be dropped on the back of his poor performance.

