During the fourth day of the Oval Test, Shubman Gill came up with his own version of the famous “60 overs of hell” by Virat Kohli.
indian-cricket-team

Shubman Gill Version of Famous '60 Overs of Hell' by Virat Kohli Fired Up India's Comeback in the Oval Test

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: August 4, 2025
3 min read

The Indian captain tried to rally his bowlers and asked them to give it their all for another hour.

During the fourth day of the Oval Test, Shubman Gill came up with his own version of the famous “60 overs of hell” by Virat Kohli.

During the fourth day of the Oval Test, Shubman Gill came up with his own version of the famous “60 overs of hell” by Virat Kohli. These words from Gill were when India looked down and out after a brutal assault from Harry Brook, who scored a quickfire century and formed a prudent partnership with Joe Root.

Even after Brook departed while trying another rash shot, England were firm favourites to win since they required less than 50 runs and had six wickets left. However, the Indian captain tried to rally his bowlers and asked them to give it their all for another hour before getting a rest.

“Come on, boys. Ek ghanta aur zor lagayenge, uske baad sab mil ke aaraam karenge (Let’s give it our all for one more hour, then we’ll all rest together).”

ALSO READ:

His words seemed to have put some energy into the Indian team, as they made things happen by bowling tight areas and forcing English batters to make mistakes with the willow. While Mohammed Siraj agitated the opponent with his immaculate bowling, Prasidh Krishna brought breakthroughs by dismissing Jacob Bethell and Joe Root in quick succession to keep India in the game before bad light and rain resulted in early stumps.

How Virat Kohli instilled the same confidence as Shubman Gill with his famous quote

During the Lord’s Test on India’s tour in 2021, Virat Kohli gave a fiery message to his teammates before going in to bowl in the fourth innings, asking them to make England feel the heat. With conditions in bowlers’ favour, Kohli wanted the opponent to feel hell while batting.

“Agar koi mujhe hasta hua dikha na to samajh lena (No one should laugh on the field)! For 60 overs, they should feel hell out there.”

What followed was a bowling performance of the highest order, as Indian bowlers literally followed Kohli’s words and bowled out England in 51.5 overs to script a famous win for the team. There were altercations, sledging, and drama throughout the game, but the final innings was on a completely different level, as a fired Indian team shellshocked the home side.

Even today, Kohli’s words often go viral across social media platforms, and fans get reminded of the transformation he brought to India’s Test team by instilling confidence in them. Now, Shubman Gill has come up with a similar phrase, and his words have the potential to become as popular if India make a comeback and win this game from an improbable situation on the final day of this epic Test series.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

