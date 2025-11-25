Simon Harmer Dismisses KL Rahul With a Brilliant 6.2° Turning Delivery in the 2nd IND vs SA Test [WATCH]

India are in big trouble in their second innings as Simon Harmer cleans up KL Rahul with a beautiful turning delivery in the 2nd Test.

Simon Harmer strikes in his first over

The incident happened in the 10th over, when Harmer struck in his very first over. He bowled a tossed-up delivery outside off, inviting Rahul to come forward. Rahul was completely beaten as the ball spun sharply back in.

He tried to play across the line but missed it, and the ball crashed into the stumps. Rahul could only score 6 off 29 balls. The replay later showed that the delivery turned 6.2°.

A disappointing series comes to an end for KL Rahul, as he scored only 68 runs in four innings at an average of 17.00. His highest score was just 39.

Earlier in the innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal was the first to be dismissed, as Marco Jansen removed him once again. Jaiswal could only score 13 runs in 20 balls.

ALSO READ:

Proteas on the Brink of Their First Test Series Win in India Since 1999/00

India ended Day 4 on 27/2 after being given a target of 549 runs to chase. From the start of Day 1, South Africa have dominated this match. After scoring 489 runs, they restricted and bowled out India for just 201. With a lead of 288, South Africa added another 260 runs for five wickets in their second innings and set a huge total of 549 for India to chase.

India came out to bat and have already lost both openers for just 27 runs by stumps. With Day 5 tomorrow, South Africa need only eight wickets to win. India, who cannot win the match from here, will have to survive the entire day to avoid another whitewash. Even if they manage a draw, South Africa will still win the series, as they already won the first test by 31 runs in Kolkata.

The Proteas will be delighted, as this will be their first Test series win in India since 1999/00. For India, they are close to losing yet another Test in this WTC cycle after two losses against England and the Kolkata defeat earlier in this series. To stay in the WTC final race, India will hope to at least draw this match, because a loss will give them no points.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.