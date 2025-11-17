Smaran Ravichandran Double Century, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sarfaraz Khan Fifties — Full Round-Up of Ranji Trophy Day 2, Round 5.

Read full details from action-packed Day 2, Round 5 of Ranji Trophy.

After an action-packed Day 1, the second day also saw numerous top performers in the Ranji Trophy. Here’s the full round-up of all the key moments and performances from Day 2, Round 5 of Ranji Trophy.

Smaran Ravichandran notches up double century

Smaran Ravichandran has continued his terrific run in red-ball cricket, coming up with another magnificent knock in the Karnataka vs Chandigarh game. While batting at No.5, he hit a double century with the help of 16 boundaries and a maximum to stamp his authority.

When Smaran came to the crease, Karnataka were 64/3 in 27.2 overs, but he formed a prudent partnership with Karun Nair to take his team to safer shores. While other batters lost their wickets after getting starts, Smaran continued batting and hit another double century of the season.

CSK all-rounder Shreyas Gopal shines again with the bat

Shreyas Gopal has been one of the heavy contributors for Karnataka this season. Apart from snaring wickets in bunches, Gopal has also chipped in with useful batting contributions at times, showing his utility as an all-rounder.

The CSK player scored a handy 62 in 147 balls, including five boundaries, to further torment Chandigarh bowlers. Gopal formed a big 141-run stand with Smaran for the sixth wicket and ensured the opponent had no chance to bundle Karnataka on a low score.

Auqib Nabi continues his tremendous bowling form

At this stage, Auqib Nabi has been taking wickets for fun in red-ball cricket and has put on another dominating performance in the Jammu & Kashmir and Hyderabad game. He took four wickets for 39 runs in 16 overs to restrict Hyderabad to a mere 121.

He is currently the second-leading wicket-taker in the competition, and his form suggests he will grab the top spot soon. Nabi’s performances have surely put him in contention for India A selection, especially since he has shown the skills to take wickets irrespective of the decks.

Abhimanyu Easwaran hits a well-made 66

Abhimanyu Easwaran hasn’t been as consistent as his lofty standards in the ongoing domestic season, but he showed his class in the Bengal vs Assam encounter. Opening the innings, Easwaran scored 66 in 111 deliveries, including eight boundaries.

It was a necessary knock for the Bengal batter, who registered two ducks in the recently concluded Test against South Africa A. However, Easwaran should have converted this score into a big one, as his stocks are getting low.

Sarfaraz Khan scores fifty

The ever-consistent Sarfaraz Khan came up with another reasonable score for Mumbai. He scored 67 runs in 113 balls, including six boundaries and a maximum.

This was his maiden fifty of this year’s Ranji Trophy, but he must be disappointed not to score a century. It was there for taking, but Sarfaraz couldn’t grab it and was dismissed by Aman Hakim Khan against the run of play.

Arshad Khan takes four wickets

Gujarat Titans all-rounder Arshad Khan put on a commendable bowling display in the Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala fixture. He grabbed four wickets for 54 runs in 20 overs, ending as the best bowler of his side.

His wickets included big batters like Abhishek Nair and Mohammed Azharuddeen, as his spell helped Madhya Pradesh bundle Kerala on a mere 281. It was a top spell from Arshad against a strong Kerala outfit.

Mahipal Lomror nears century

The Rajasthan vs Delhi game saw numerous centuries in the first innings, and Mahipal Lomror is getting close to adding his name to the list. Currently, he is batting on 98.

Siddhesh Lad compiles 170 for Mumbai

Siddhesh Lad batted at No.4 and registered another big score for Mumbai. He compiled 170 in 285 balls, including 19 fours and four sixes in the Mumbai vs Pondicherry game.

Several Mumbai batters had starts, but only Lad could translate them into three digits, as Pondicherry continued to suffer. He would have liked to convert it into a double century, but fell just after Tea.

