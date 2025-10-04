Snubbed for West Indies Tests, India Pacer Hits Back at Selectors With Five-Wicket Haul in Irani Cup 2025

India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Anshul Kamboj, who made his international debut earlier in July during the England Test series unfortunately did not find a place in the squad for the ongoing two-match home Test series against West Indies.

However, that did not deter the 24-year-old and he responded to the snub with a strong message to the selectors playing for the Rest of India side against Vidarbha in the Irani Cup 2025.

Kamboj finished with a match-haul of five wickets, of which four came in the second Vidarbha innings. He made serious impact with the ball on Day 4 of the contest, taking three wickets in three overs in the first session of the day’s play.

Check some of his exploits from the game below.

Why is Anshul Kamboj not in squad for IND vs WI series?

The hit-the-deck bowler, who made headlines in the last Ranji Trophy season after taking all 10 wickets of an innings, was fastracked into the Indian team this year. As India were battling with injuries in the pace department during the England series, Anshul was flown in midway and even handed a debut. However, the young pacer wasn’t exactly impressive struggling with his length and rhythm, as he retured with just a solitary scalp from the 19 overs he bowled while having an economy rate close to 5.

In the Duleep Trophy next, he did not exactly turned heads with two wickets in one game.

While his recent displays did not make a strong case for selection, there was also a limited option to include pacers in the side with more spinners being preferred in the subcontinent conditions.

Nevertheless, Kamboj has strong FC records with 82 wickets in 26 matches including two fifers and two four-fors and he will hope that consistent displays in the format will once again land him an opportunity to break into the Test side.

