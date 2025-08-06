Sourav Ganguly Backs Out-of-Favour Player To Make India Comeback After Being Snubbed for England Tests

He last played for India in July 2024.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly believes that pacer Mukesh Kumar should be getting more opportunities to play for the country, and added that he is an all-format player.

‘He deserves a chance’: Sourav Ganguly on Mukesh Kumar

Mukesh was dropped from India’s squad for the recently-concluded Test series against England. This was even after he picked up three wickets for India A in the first unofficial Test against England Lions in Canterbury. Since making his international debut in 2023, the Bengal pacer has played three Tests, six ODIs and 17 T20Is for India.

“Mukesh should definitely play. In these conditions, he’s an excellent fast bowler. He consistently takes wickets in domestic cricket and deserves a chance,” the former BCCI president told India Today.

The “Prince of Kolkata” also hoped to see Mukesh in the India squad for the 2025 Asia Cup, which will take place in United Arab Emirates from September 9 to September 28.

The eight-team tournament will be held in the T20 format to help teams prepare for the 2026 T20 World Cup. “Since there’s no Test cricket at the moment, let’s see if he gets picked for the T20s or the Asia Cup. He’s a bowler who can perform across all formats. His time will come—just needs to be patient,” added the 53-year-old.

Mukesh Kumar’s First-Class, IPL and international careers

Mukesh made his First-Class debut for Bengal in 2015, and his breakthrough season came in 2019-20. In that season, the right-arm medium pacer took 32 wickets from 16 innings in the Ranji Trophy and became a prominent name in the Indian domestic cricket circuit.

He then joined Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2023 after being acquired for INR 5.50 crore, and has played for the franchise ever since. Till date, he has played 32 IPL matches and has taken 36 wickets.

As far as his international career is concerned, the pacer has taken seven, five and 20 wickets across Tests, ODIs and T20Is respectively. He last played for India in a T20I against Zimbabwe in July 2024 in Harare, where he took four wickets.

