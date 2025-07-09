Former India Captain Warns Shubman Gill Of Tough Road Ahead After Edgbaston Captaincy High

The Punjab-based batter has collected 269 and 161 in Birmingham.
India’s newly made skipper Shubman Gill wreaked havoc during the second Test against England as his team outplayed the hosts by 336 runs at Edgbaston to level the series 1-1. Speaking about the same, former India captain Sourav Ganguly feels that this is just the beginning for Gill and also reminded him that the pressure of leadership will only grow from here.
Ganguly, who was celebrating his 53rd birthday on Tuesday, spoke highly about the Indian team while talking to reporters during his birthday celebration at the Eden Gardens.
Taking part in his debut series as captain, Gill has already scored 585 runs at a staggering average of 146.25. He has also smashed three centuries, one of which was a double ton, across the two Tests so far.
“This is the best I’ve seen him bat and I’m not surprised”, Ganguly told reporters at the Eden Gardens.
The Indian team who registered a 336-run victory at Edgbaston, also saw Gill achieve personal milestones. The Punjab-based batter has collected 269 and 161 in Birmingham and as a result, he is just 18 runs away from surpassing Rahul Dravid’s 602-run tally from the 2002 England tour, which is the most by an Indian in a Test series on English soil.
Even though Gill helped India secure a massive win at Edgbaston, Ganguly gave him a reality check.
“He has just become captain, it’s a honeymoon period. But there would be more pressure with time. The pressure will build in the next three Tests. It’s just one-all. There’s still a lot to play for with three matches to go. India played well, and has been playing well. But again, you have to start from scratch in the next match (at Lord’s).”
On the back of his brilliant batting, Gill is standing on the verge of breaking Don Bradman’s 88-year-old record. The Australian great made 810 runs in the 1936–37 Ashes as captain. India’s skipper is currently 225 runs short of that figure and has three more Test matches to rewrite history.
Apart from Shubman Gill, young pacer Akash Deep scalped a total of 10 wickets in the second Test against England. Mohammed Siraj also picked up seven wickets in the game. This win will definitely boost the confidence of the Indian team as they will look to replicate their performance in the upcoming third Test against England, starting from July 10 at the iconic Lord’s.
