South Zone Ignores KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj Amongst Other Top Indian Stars for Duleep Trophy 2025 Despite Stern BCCI Mail

Despite stern directives from the BCCI, South Zone is not likely to add top Indian stars KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna for the upcoming Duleep Trophy 2025. The Indian board had recently mailed all state associations to include centrally contracted players for the Duleep Trophy in case they are not selected for national commitments. The aforementioned players were snubbed from the Asia Cup 2025 squad, starting from September 9 but South Zone officials have opted not to act on it.

It is understood that the zone wants to stick with the already announced squad with captain Tilak Varma being the only BCCI contracted player in the squad.

In defence, South zone officials have contested that national selectors shouldn’t have any influence in picking zonal sides. They also questioned BCCI’s policy to make Ranji Trophy participation mandatory for national players and that they can always be included for the matches of India A team, leaving the Duleep Trophy as a platform for domestic performers.

A south zone source privy to the developments was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz, “Kerala qualified for the Ranji Trophy final (for the first time ever in the competition’s history of 90 editions) and lost it narrowly. They had a remarkable season, and their players deserved selection for the Duleep Trophy. If the India players are to be taken into the squad, most Kerala players will not find a place in the zonal side”.

Other zones comply with BCCI’s orders

Apart from South, other zones have complied with the BCCI’s directive by including nationally contracted players in the squads. The selections are as follows – Central Zone have included Kuldeep Yadav, Rajat Patidar, and Dhruv Jurel; East Zone will feature Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Kishan, and Akash Deep; West Zone has included Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, and Sarfaraz Khan; North Zone has Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh, and Harshit Rana.

Gill’s participation is, however, in doubt due to illness. A few more withdrawals can also be expected closer to the tournament, which starts on August 28 and culminates on September 15.