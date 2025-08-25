News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Star India Player Arshdeep Singh Coach Opens Up About His Non-selection During ENG vs IND Tests 2025
indian-cricket-team

Not Abhimanyu Easwaran, Another India Player Voices Disappointment At Lack of Game-time on England Tour

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: August 25, 2025
3 min read

He has been named in the North Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy 2025 quarter-finals.

Star India Player Arshdeep Singh Coach Opens Up About His Non-selection During ENG vs IND Tests 2025

Gagandeep Singh, the bowling coach of Punjab, has slammed the management for not playing the star Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. Following a red-hot form from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, the seamer came back from the England vs India five Tests tour without appearing in a single fixture.

Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Saint Lucia Kings SLK

Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Sharjah Warriorz Development SWDM

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development ADKRDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Gulf Giants Development GGDM

Dubai Capitals Development DCDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development ADKRDM

MI Emirates Development MIEDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Desert Vipers Development DVDM

Sharjah Warriorz Development SWDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
25 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
South Delhi Superstarz SDS

West Delhi Lions WDL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
25 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Purani Delhi 6 PD

Central Delhi Kings CDK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
26 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
South Delhi Superstarz SDS

North Delhi Strikers NDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
West Delhi Lions WDL

Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

United CC Bucharest UCCB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Lankan Lions LKLS

ACCB ACB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
United CC Bucharest UCCB

ACCB ACB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

United CC Bucharest UCCB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Lankan Lions LKLS

ACCB ACB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
United CC Bucharest UCCB

Lankan Lions LKLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
ACCB ACB

Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
United CC Bucharest UCCB

Lankan Lions LKLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
ACCB ACB

Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Lankan Lions LKLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Kent KENT

Yorkshire YOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Manchester
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Birmingham
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears BB

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
25 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Jersey JER

Denmark DEN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Germany Women GER-W

Italy Women ITA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Netherlands Women NED-W

Fixtures Standings
Canceled – t20 – Bangladesh
India tour of Bangladesh, 2025
Bangladesh BAN

India IND

Match Called off

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
CECC CEC-A

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
25 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Aries Kollam Sailors ARKS

Thrissur Titans TTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
25 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Alleppey Ripples ALRS

Adani Trivandrum Royals ATR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
26 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Thrissur Titans TTS

Kochi Blue Tigers KBTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
26 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Alleppey Ripples ALRS

Calicut Globstars CAGS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Shivamogga Lions SML

Hubli Tigers HBT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Mangalore Dragons MGD

Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Renaissance Challengers RNC

Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
IAS Invincibles IAI

Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin
T20 Max Competition, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Northern Suburbs NSBB

Gold Coast GCT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin
T20 Max Competition, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Valley VLLY

Sandgate Redcliffe SGR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
South Brisbane SBB

Wynnum Manly WYN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
25 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Oval Invincibles OVI

London Spirit LOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
26 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Northern Superchargers NOS

Manchester Originals MAO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Bridgetown
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

London Spirit Women LSW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Kanpur Superstars KASS

Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Kashi Rudras KARS

Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Lucknow Falcons LUF

Noida Super Kings NOSK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Kanpur Superstars KASS

Kashi Rudras KARS

Fixtures Standings

Arshdeep Singh’s Coach Questions India’s Playing XI Selection

Gagandeep, who grooms the bowler in the domestic cricket circuit, opined that the 26-year-old deserved to make his red-ball debut in the latest England tour of India. Notably, the team had faced a slight scarcity of pace bowling resources as India’s ace seamer, Jasprit Bumrah, was only available for three matches of the series due to his workload management.

Another star pacer, Prasidh Krishna, played a key role in the series, but there were questions regarding his continued expensive economy rate. The Edgbaston hero, Akash Deep Singh, also faced an injury scare at Lord’s after bagging a match-winning ten-wicket haul in the second match in Birmingham. Anshul Kamboj had replaced him to make his debut in the Manchester Test, but returned with the ordinary figures of 18-1-89-1.

“I personally felt he should have been given a chance in England. He was feeling a bit restless and impatient about not getting an opportunity in the Test side. I told him ‘You have to wait for your time. Test cricket is different. It tests your skills and temperament in a way no other format does,” he stated.

ALSO READ:

Moreover, the coach emphasised the key differences between the widely popular T20s and traditional Test cricket. He also acknowledged the qualities of Arshdeep while describing why the youngster would be a great fit in India’s red-ball set-up.

“In red-ball cricket, about 90 percent of your deliveries need to be your stock ball. Consistent line and length are also required in the longer format, as it demands patience. I believe his skill set is very well suited for red-ball cricket too. Given his height, natural ability to swing the ball, and improved control,” added the bowling coach of Punjab.

Arshdeep Singh Set to Feature in Duleep Trophy Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

The star pacer has been named in the North Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy 2025 quarter-finals, which will get underway on August 28. Arshdeep will then don the national blues in the upcoming ACC Asia Cup 2025, starting on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Previously, the bowler has had a stunning IPL season for the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

The franchise had used their RTM card in the IPL 2025 auction to bring back the pacer in their squad for a huge INR 18 crores. The bowler also paid back the team’s faith as he snared 21 wickets in 17 matches at an impressive economy of 8.88 and played a pivotal role in reaching PBKS their maiden IPL Final in a decade. Considering Arshdeep’s consistency and the crucial contributions, the franchise would definitely look to retain him ahead of the IPL 2026.

Arshdeep Singh
ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
India
IPL 2026 retentions
PBKS
Punjab
Punjab Kings
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

Sanju Samson Makes Strong Claim for Opening Spot in Asia Cup 2025 After Blasting Explosive Century in KCL 2025

Sanju Samson Makes Strong Claim for Opening Spot in Asia Cup 2025 After Blasting Explosive Century in KCL 2025

11:24 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Cheteshwar Pujara: The Warrior Who Refused To Budge

Cheteshwar Pujara: The Warrior Who Refused To Budge

He played 103 Test matches for India.
10:22 pm
Amogh Bodas
After Virat Kohli, Next ‘Fab Four’ To Have Two Indians Claims Moeen Ali

After Virat Kohli, Next ‘Fab Four’ To Have Two Indians Claims Moeen Ali

10:17 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Cheteshwar Pujara Breaks Silence On His Sudden Retirement Despite Being Available For Ranji Trophy

Cheteshwar Pujara Breaks Silence On His Sudden Retirement Despite Being Available For Ranji Trophy

He featured in 103 Tests for India.
8:25 pm
Amogh Bodas
Pretoria Capitals new coach Sourav Ganguly SA20 2026

Former India Captain Joins New Team, Appointed As Head Coach Delhi Capitals’ Sister Franchise

5:51 pm
Aditya Ighe
Cheteshwar Pujara Retirement Test Cricket

Top 5 Best Knocks of Cheteshwar Pujara in Test Cricket

He played 103 Tests and five ODIs for India
4:15 pm
Aditya Ighe
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.