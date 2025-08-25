Not Abhimanyu Easwaran, Another India Player Voices Disappointment At Lack of Game-time on England Tour

He has been named in the North Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy 2025 quarter-finals.
Gagandeep Singh, the bowling coach of Punjab, has slammed the management for not playing the star Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. Following a red-hot form from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, the seamer came back from the England vs India five Tests tour without appearing in a single fixture.
Match Called off
Gagandeep, who grooms the bowler in the domestic cricket circuit, opined that the 26-year-old deserved to make his red-ball debut in the latest England tour of India. Notably, the team had faced a slight scarcity of pace bowling resources as India’s ace seamer, Jasprit Bumrah, was only available for three matches of the series due to his workload management.
Another star pacer, Prasidh Krishna, played a key role in the series, but there were questions regarding his continued expensive economy rate. The Edgbaston hero, Akash Deep Singh, also faced an injury scare at Lord’s after bagging a match-winning ten-wicket haul in the second match in Birmingham. Anshul Kamboj had replaced him to make his debut in the Manchester Test, but returned with the ordinary figures of 18-1-89-1.
“I personally felt he should have been given a chance in England. He was feeling a bit restless and impatient about not getting an opportunity in the Test side. I told him ‘You have to wait for your time. Test cricket is different. It tests your skills and temperament in a way no other format does,” he stated.
Moreover, the coach emphasised the key differences between the widely popular T20s and traditional Test cricket. He also acknowledged the qualities of Arshdeep while describing why the youngster would be a great fit in India’s red-ball set-up.
“In red-ball cricket, about 90 percent of your deliveries need to be your stock ball. Consistent line and length are also required in the longer format, as it demands patience. I believe his skill set is very well suited for red-ball cricket too. Given his height, natural ability to swing the ball, and improved control,” added the bowling coach of Punjab.
The star pacer has been named in the North Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy 2025 quarter-finals, which will get underway on August 28. Arshdeep will then don the national blues in the upcoming ACC Asia Cup 2025, starting on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Previously, the bowler has had a stunning IPL season for the Punjab Kings (PBKS).
The franchise had used their RTM card in the IPL 2025 auction to bring back the pacer in their squad for a huge INR 18 crores. The bowler also paid back the team’s faith as he snared 21 wickets in 17 matches at an impressive economy of 8.88 and played a pivotal role in reaching PBKS their maiden IPL Final in a decade. Considering Arshdeep’s consistency and the crucial contributions, the franchise would definitely look to retain him ahead of the IPL 2026.