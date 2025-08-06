News
Shubman Gill Eng vs Ind Tests
indian-cricket-team

Former England Pacer Snubs Shubman Gill From his Combined India-England Playing XI Of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: August 6, 2025
3 min read

Gill was the highest run scorer of the five-match series, ending with a massive 754 runs in 10 innings at an average of 75.40.

Shubman Gill Eng vs Ind Tests

Former England pacer Stuart Broad came up with his combined India-England playing XI from the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. The enthralling five-match Test series ended 2-2 with India winning the final game by six runs at the Oval.

After an eye-catching encounter between the two countries, the likes of Harry Brook and India captain Shubman Gill were named joint-winners for the ‘Player of the series’ award. 

Gill was the highest run scorer of the five-match series, ending with a massive 754 runs in 10 innings at an average of 75.40. Despite his heroics, Broad snubbed him from the combined XI of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Stuart Broad Picks Joe Root Over Shubman Gill

While talking on ‘For The Love of Cricket’ podcast, Broad opted for Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul as his openers. Rahul also had a great outing as he scored over 500 runs in the recently passed five-match Test series against England. 

ALSO READ:

Broad picked Ollie Pope as his number three batter as England’s vice-captain made 306 runs from nine innings at an average of 34. Surprisingly, the former England pacer decided to go with Joe Root at number 4 ahead of Shubman Gill.  India’s newly made Test captain had a great outing both as a leader and a batter, and yet he was left out by Stuart Broad.

The Punjab-based batter smashed four centuries in the series and collected 430 runs in a single match—the second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Harry Brook was added as the number five batter in Broad’s combined India-England playing XI. The former Englishman also added England captain Ben Stokes and India’s wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant to his list.

Jofra Archer Over Josh Tongue

Talking about the pace bowling line-up, Broad picked up the likes of Jofra Archer, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah. While the two Indian pacers had an outstanding run in the recently concluded series, Broad ignored Josh Tongue, who took the most wickets for England. Tongue ended the series as the second-highest wicket-taker with 19 wickets to his name.

He also picked up a five-wicket haul at the Oval. Archer, on the other hand, who made a comeback to Test cricket after a long gap of four years, scalped nine wickets from two games. 

Stuart Broad’s IND-ENG combined Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Jofra Archer, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
Shubman Gill
Stuart Broad
Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam

