Former England Pacer Snubs Shubman Gill From his Combined India-England Playing XI Of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

Gill was the highest run scorer of the five-match series, ending with a massive 754 runs in 10 innings at an average of 75.40.

Former England pacer Stuart Broad came up with his combined India-England playing XI from the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. The enthralling five-match Test series ended 2-2 with India winning the final game by six runs at the Oval.

All matches (47) India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025 ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 France tour of Sweden 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Maharani Trophy, 2025 New Zealand tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Viking Cup, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025 AUSA-W – INDA-W – Fixtures Live – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDT 8/0 EDR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDS – ODW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 PD – WDL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 CDK – SDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Croatia ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Croatia ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Toss – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM – LCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP – LCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM – CPP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 CPP – KSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM – KSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SURR – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 MID – SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SUSS – KENT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Neath England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLAM – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOT – WOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 HAM – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län France tour of Sweden 2025 SWE – FRA – Fixtures Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GTC 65/9 GUG 69/1 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC – CCC 49/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 91YC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NAJC – GTC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KUMS – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 PCR – BNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BCC – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – KZK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 SEL 211/2 MEL 85/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 JOR 128/4 PHG 127/8 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PRK 198/7 PENG 20/0 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KLPR 245/2 PUT 11/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 HTW 163/5 MDW 128/8 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 SHLW – MWW 24/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 BBW – HTW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 MWW – MDW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Bulawayo New Zealand tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 ZIM – NZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – PAK-W – Fixtures Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 MAO – SOB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 NOS – WEF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 MOW-W – SBW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 NOS-W – WFW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län Viking Cup, 2025 AUST – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län Viking Cup, 2025 SWE – FRA – Fixtures Standings

After an eye-catching encounter between the two countries, the likes of Harry Brook and India captain Shubman Gill were named joint-winners for the ‘Player of the series’ award.

Gill was the highest run scorer of the five-match series, ending with a massive 754 runs in 10 innings at an average of 75.40. Despite his heroics, Broad snubbed him from the combined XI of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Stuart Broad Picks Joe Root Over Shubman Gill

While talking on ‘For The Love of Cricket’ podcast, Broad opted for Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul as his openers. Rahul also had a great outing as he scored over 500 runs in the recently passed five-match Test series against England.

ALSO READ:

Broad picked Ollie Pope as his number three batter as England’s vice-captain made 306 runs from nine innings at an average of 34. Surprisingly, the former England pacer decided to go with Joe Root at number 4 ahead of Shubman Gill. India’s newly made Test captain had a great outing both as a leader and a batter, and yet he was left out by Stuart Broad.

The Punjab-based batter smashed four centuries in the series and collected 430 runs in a single match—the second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Harry Brook was added as the number five batter in Broad’s combined India-England playing XI. The former Englishman also added England captain Ben Stokes and India’s wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant to his list.

Jofra Archer Over Josh Tongue

Talking about the pace bowling line-up, Broad picked up the likes of Jofra Archer, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah. While the two Indian pacers had an outstanding run in the recently concluded series, Broad ignored Josh Tongue, who took the most wickets for England. Tongue ended the series as the second-highest wicket-taker with 19 wickets to his name.

He also picked up a five-wicket haul at the Oval. Archer, on the other hand, who made a comeback to Test cricket after a long gap of four years, scalped nine wickets from two games.

Stuart Broad’s IND-ENG combined Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Jofra Archer, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.