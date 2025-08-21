Former India Batter Says This Player Was Picked For Asia Cup 2025 Only Due To ‘Likability Factor’

Cricketer turned commentator Subramaniam Badrinath is disappointed after the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee named Harshit Rana in the India squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. According to the former Indian player, Rana’s selection ahead of Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj is a clear case of favouritism.
Rana had an ordinary outing in the IPL 2025, where he scalped 15 wickets at an average of almost 30 and an economy of over 10. However, he bowled well while playing his only T20I game against England earlier this year.
The right-arm pacer scalped three wickets after conceding 33 runs in his four overs of quota. Prasidh Krishna, on the other hand, grabbed the Purple cap during the IPL 2025, collecting 25 wickets at an average of under 20 and an economy of 8.27.
“There is no justifiable answer to this. This is purely due to the likability factor. Everyone knows who likes Harshit Rana, because of which he keeps getting picked in the team. He is coming off a poor IPL season, whereas Prasidh Krishna has done brilliantly in the IPL and the England series,” Badrinath said on his YouTube channel.
Badrinath also spoke about Mohammed Siraj’s exclusion from the Indian squad of the Asia Cup 2025. Siraj had a great time during the recently passed five-match Test series against England, where he picked up 23 wickets.
“I can’t understand how he (Rana) came into this team. This is definitely a poor selection. Mohammed Siraj has such great numbers and is someone who gives his heart out. Even if we can give the benefit of the doubt for his non-selection as workload management, the next in the pecking order should have been Prasidh Krishna. Why was Prasidh Krishna not picked and how did Harshit Rana get into the team,” he added.
It was back in 2022 when Rana started playing in the IPL. The 23-year-old pacer made headlines when he took 19 wickets during the IPL 2024 while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders. He ended the season being the fourth-highest wicket-taker of the cash-rich league.
On the back of his great outing, he was added to the Indian team in 2024. The young pacer has played for India across all three formats of the game. In a total of two Test matches, Rana has accumulated four wickets. In the 50-over format, the right-arm pacer has taken part in five games, picking up 10 wickets.