Indian Legend Heaps Praise On Shubman Gill For Being Available For the Duleep Trophy 2025
indian-cricket-team

Indian Legend Heaps Praise On Shubman Gill For Being Available For the Duleep Trophy 2025

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: August 11, 2025
3 min read

Shubman Gill was the highest run-scorer in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Indian Legend Heaps Praise On Shubman Gill For Being Available For the Duleep Trophy 2025

The Duleep Trophy is set to commence from August 28. The teams were recently announced and the players will be segregated in five teams. The teams in the Duleep Trophy will be North Zone, South Zone, East Zone, West Zone and Central Zone. Shubman Gill, India’s Test skipper has opted to lead the North Zone in the coveted domestic tournament. He is just back after playing five-matches in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England. The 25-year-old has chosen to play instead of opting for rest.

Shubman Gill was the highest run-scorer for India in the five Test series against England. Having said that, his decision to play the Duleep Trophy has impressed former legend Sunil Gavaskar. He feels that this decision is the right one to make for Indian cricket heading forward. There have been discussions about many senior players missing domestic tournaments due to international commitments. Gavaskar was happy about the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) prioritizing domestic cricket over a few international bilaterals.

“It was good to see that the tour to Bangladesh was postponed to next year. By doing that, the BCCI has prioritized domestic cricket, as it means that now, most, if not all, of the top players will be available to play in the Duleep Trophy starting shortly. Gill leading the North Zone is a huge shot in the arm of this tournament”, wrote Gavaskar.

ALSO READ:

Sunil Gavaskar Lauds Shubman Gill For His Commitment

Players being available for domestic tournaments has always been given its due importance. We have seen the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara delve back into domestic cricket and play the leagues like the Ranji Trophy. This was, of course, while they were away from any international commitments. In the past two seasons, we could also see Ajinkya Rahane play for Mumbai in the domestic circuit. Though both of them are not a part of the current Test side, their commitment towards striving for excellence is always lauded by cricket pundits.

Shubman Gill has gone a notch further in being available for the Duleep Trophy. After an exhilarating tour of England, he could have chosen to take some rest before the Asia Cup in September. But that is clearly not what was on his mind. He communicated his intentions to play the league and was announced the captain of the North Zone. Gill has an experience of leading in 10 First-class matches previously, but the Duleep Trophy will act as a different challenge.

“By being available for the tournament, the Indian captain is sending the right signal to the other members of the team. It would have been understandable if, after a gruelling tour where five Test matches were crammed over a little over six weeks, he had opted to rest”, wrote Gavaskar in his column.

However, it is completely understandable of the fast bowlers opting to rest. The summer in England was extremely hot and it took a lot out of the bowlers. Their energy must have been expended after all the long spells they bowled on the tour. Someone like Mohammed Siraj has very well earned a rest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Duleep Trophy 2025
North Zone
Shubman Gill
Sunil Gavaskar
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

