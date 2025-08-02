News
Sunil Gavaskar Presents Shubman Gill With a Memento In Heart-Warming Gesture During ENG vs IND Test Series
indian-cricket-team

Sunil Gavaskar Presents Shubman Gill With a Memento In Heart-Warming Gesture During ENG vs IND Test Series

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: August 3, 2025
3 min read

Shubman Gill scored 754 runs in the five-match Test series.

Sunil Gavaskar Presents Shubman Gill With a Memento In Heart-Warming Gesture During ENG vs IND Test Series

From a legend to a youngster! Cricket isn’t just about tips and advice from one generation to another. There is a lot more to the game than just runs and wickets. Former Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar was seen handing over a memento to the current captain Shubman Gill after the end of play on Day 3 of the ongoing fifth Test. The Indian skipper was presented with a shirt with the initials ‘SG’ (which stands for both Sunil Gavaskar and Shubman Gill). Additionally, Gavaskar also gave away a cap with his signature.

To shed some light, the Indian legend added that the shirt was gifted to him by someone, and that he wanted to pass it along to Shubman Gill. He also mentioned that the cap he was giving away goes to a very few people, indicating that it was very rare. To top it all, Gavaskar stated his appreciation for the last over bowled by Mohammed Siraj. Shubman Gill worked with Siraj to set a ploy against England opener Zak Crawley. Crawley was dismissed to a blazing yorker in the closing moments on Day 3.

Watch this video in which Sunil Gavaskar is seen giving away the memento to Shubman Gill, as the youngster scored 754 runs in the Test series, just 20 runs behind Gavaskar’s record of 774 runs.

A Series To Remember For Shubman Gill

Gill was named India’s Test skipper after Rohit Sharma announced retirement from the longest format of the game. However, the 25-year-old’s first assignment wasn’t anything close to an easy one. India last won a Test series on English soil in 2007, and the task for Gill was cut out. The Indian skipper will be pretty pleased with the way things have panned out. Gill managed to marshal his troops really well in the series, and will only go upwards from this point.

ALSO READ:

Apart from his captaincy, the Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper was a menace with the bat. The Indian skipper scored 754 runs with the bat in the five-match Test series, just 20 runs behind Sunil Gavaskar. He made his intentions clear in the very first match of the series, with a blistering 147 in the first innings of the first Test. Though India went on to lose the Test in Leeds despite scoring five hundreds in the game, they came back in a strong way in Birmingham.

Shubman Gill scored a total of 430 runs in the second Test. This comprised a double century in the first innings, as well as a well-structured century in the second. His 269 in the first, and 161 in the second innings at Edgbaston sent multiple records tumbling. Though Gill couldn’t get going at the Home of Cricket, he bounced back in Manchester with a ton. At the age of 25, Gill holds 6000 runs in international cricket. This is a feat which is not ordinary by any means.

ENG vs IND
India
Shubman Gill
Sunil Gavaskar
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

mohammed siraj zak crawley wicket eng vs ind 5th test oval test last ball

Mohammed Siraj And Shubman Gill Pull Off Great Strategic Bluff To Castle Zak Crawley In Dying Moments Of Day 3 [WATCH]

India ended the day on a high note after setting England a big target to chase
12:35 am
Samarnath Soory
Ravindra Jadeja Takes Centre Stage, Shatters Unique Record In ENG vs IND Test Series

Ravindra Jadeja Takes Centre Stage, Shatters Unique Record In ENG vs IND Test Series

Ravindra Jadeja scored a ffity in the second innings of the fifth Test.
11:42 pm
Amogh Bodas
washington sundar fifty gus atkinson eng vs ind 5th test oval

2,0,4,4,6,1 Washington Sundar Demolishes Gus Atkinson To Reach Fifty in 39 balls, Forces Umpires To Change Ball [WATCH]

Washington shifted gears to put India in a commanding position
10:57 pm
Samarnath Soory
mohammed siraj eng vs ind michael atherton oval

Former England Batter Labels This Indian Player ‘The One’ For Heroics In ENG vs IND Test Series

India has managed to push every Test till the last day thanks to his massive contributions
9:56 pm
Samarnath Soory
yashasvi jaiswal vs ollie pope lunch break the oval eng vs ind 5th test

Time-wasting Drama Continues As Ollie Pope Exchanges Words With Riled-Up Yashasvi Jaiswal Before Lunch on Day 5 of The Oval Test [WATCH]

Jaiswal remained not out on 85 before umpires called for the break
6:58 pm
Samarnath Soory
akash deep send off ben duckett oval test eng vs ind 5th test

‘Get Out Of My Way’ – Former India and England Captains React To Akash Deep Sending Off Ben Duckett At The Oval

Duckett looked irritated by Deep but didn't react too much after being dismissed
6:58 pm
Samarnath Soory
