News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Suryakumar Yadav Completes Elite T20I Record, Joins Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler
indian-cricket-team

Suryakumar Yadav Completes Elite T20I Record, Joins Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: October 29, 2025
1 min read
Suryakumar Yadav Completes Elite T20I Record, Joins Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler

Suryakumar Yadav has reached a major milestone in T20 internationals by hitting 150 sixes. With this achievement, he joins the list that includes Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler.

Suryakumar Completes Elite T20I Record

Playing in the 1st T20I of the series in Canberra against Australia, Suryakumar Yadav hit a six off Nathan Ellis in the 10th over. With that shot, he became the fifth player to join the list of batters who have hit 150 or more sixes in T20 internationals.

Suryakumar Yadav joins list with 150+ sixes in T20Is

Player Name Matches Innings No. of Sixes
Rohit Sharma 159151205
Muhammad Waseem 9191187
Martin Guptill 122118173
Jos Buttler 144132172
Suryakumar Yadav 9186150

More to Follow…











News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.