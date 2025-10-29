Suryakumar Yadav Completes Elite T20I Record, Joins Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler

Suryakumar Yadav has reached a major milestone in T20 internationals by hitting 150 sixes. With this achievement, he joins the list that includes Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler.

Suryakumar Completes Elite T20I Record

Playing in the 1st T20I of the series in Canberra against Australia, Suryakumar Yadav hit a six off Nathan Ellis in the 10th over. With that shot, he became the fifth player to join the list of batters who have hit 150 or more sixes in T20 internationals.

Suryakumar Yadav joins list with 150+ sixes in T20Is

Player Name Matches Innings No. of Sixes Rohit Sharma 159 151 205 Muhammad Waseem 91 91 187 Martin Guptill 122 118 173 Jos Buttler 144 132 172 Suryakumar Yadav 91 86 150

More to Follow…























