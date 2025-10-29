Suryakumar Yadav Completes Elite T20I Record, Joins Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler

Suryakumar Yadav has reached a major milestone in T20 internationals by hitting 150 sixes. With this achievement, he joins the list that includes Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler.
Playing in the 1st T20I of the series in Canberra against Australia, Suryakumar Yadav hit a six off Nathan Ellis in the 10th over. With that shot, he became the fifth player to join the list of batters who have hit 150 or more sixes in T20 internationals.
|Player Name
|Matches
|Innings
|No. of Sixes
|Rohit Sharma
|159
|151
|205
|Muhammad Waseem
|91
|91
|187
|Martin Guptill
|122
|118
|173
|Jos Buttler
|144
|132
|172
|Suryakumar Yadav
|91
|86
|150
More to Follow…