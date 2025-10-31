Suryakumar Yadav Loses Another Toss in AUS vs IND 2nd T20I, Hilariously Performs ‘Aarti’ Gesture Towards India Camp [WATCH]

Australia are hosting India for the 2nd T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. India lost the toss once again, and in a light-hearted moment, the Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav made a playful gesture of doing aarti with his hands, hoping for some luck to finally win the toss.

Suryakumar Yadav Loses Another Toss in AUS vs IND 2nd T20I, Hilariously Performs ‘Aarti’ Gesture Towards India Camp

India have now lost all five tosses on this tour, three in the ODI series and two in the T20Is so far. After losing the toss, Suryakumar Yadav jokingly made a gesture of doing aarti towards the Indian camp, for some luck as India have been losing every toss on this tour.

Toss Woes Continue for Team India

India had earlier lost three tosses in a row during the ODI series, and overall, the team has now lost 18 consecutive tosses in ODIs. A similar streak had happened in T20Is too, where the team lost 16 tosses in a row before finally winning one against the UAE in the 2025 Asia Cup.

On the other hand, Marsh has had great luck with tosses, winning all 19 he has taken so far. He chose to bowl first every time, including in this match.

Former Indian pacer Varun Aaron joked that the coin should be checked, as it is strange how India has been losing so many tosses in a row.

“You have to check that coin,” Varun Aaron said.

Rain Washes out 1st T20I in Canberra

The 1st T20I was washed out due to rain. Shubman Gill and Suryakumar stayed unbeaten on 37 off 20 and 39 off 24 balls. The game was called off after just 9.4 overs, with India reaching 97 for 1. Abhishek Sharma was the only batter dismissed, scoring 19 off 14 balls.

Playing XIs of AUS vs IND for 2ND T20I

In the 2nd T20I, India decided to stick with the same lineup from the first match, so Arshdeep Singh once again missed out. Australia, however, made one change as Matthew Short replaced Joshua Philippe in their playing XI.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Matthew Short, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

