Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Which Team He Wants India To Defeat To Defend T20 World Cup 2026

India are the defending champions of the T20 World Cup after clinching the title in 2024.

The countdown for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is underway, and the fixtures for the coveted tournament were declared at an event in Mumbai. In the event, Suryakumar Yadav was asked a hypothetical question, to which he had an answer ready up his sleeve. The event also included Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur, the captains who have won ICC trophies for India recently.

Rohit Sharma, who was announced as the brand ambassador of the T20 World Cup 2026 shared the stage alongside the two Indian players. However, when Jatin Sapru asked the Indian T20 skipper about which team he would want India to face if they make it to the Final of the tournament, Suryakumar Yadav was ready with an answer in his mind.

“Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad – India vs Australia”, said Suryakumar Yadav.

Though it highlights the optimism in India’s dressing room, it is quite obvious to understand the root from where the answer comes from. Ahmedabad was the same venue where the Australians defeated India to clinch the ICC ODI World Cup in 2023, and it would be a fitting reply for the Men in Blue to seek revenge in a Final at the same venue.

However clinical it may sound from the Indian T20 skipper, the job is only easier said than done. The Indians will have to be on the top of their game for the entirety of the tournament. To add to that, the Super 8’s stage is expected to be a very tough one after the group stages.

The schedule for ICC Men's @T20WorldCup 2026 is here!



The matches and groups were unveiled at a gala event in Mumbai led by ICC Chairman @JayShah, and with new tournament ambassador @ImRo45 and Indian team captains @surya_14kumar and Harmanpreet Kaur in attendance.



— ICC (@ICC) November 25, 2025

Can Suryakumar Yadav Etch History in February-March 2026?

In the nine editions of the T20 World Cup so far, none of the teams have been able to win the title consecutive times. With the Men in Blue having won it in 2024, there exists a golden opportunity in front of Suryakumar Yadav & Co. to script history. They surely have got the ingredients within the team to carve the best result, but will have to take one game at a time.

The fact that India and Sri Lanka have got the home advantage will certainly play into their hands. However, the teams will have a considerable pressure with the home fans expecting nothing less than a trophy from the teams.

As for India, they share the group with the United States of America (USA), arch-rivals Pakistan, the Netherlands and Namibia. The tournament opening day will feature three matches with the hosts India taking on USA in Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium. The high-octane clash against Pakistan will be on February 15 in Colombo.

The tournament will see 20 teams lock horns for ultimate glory, with Italy featuring in the T20 World Cup for the very first time. The teams are divided into four groups of five teams each, and the top two teams of each group would go into the Super 8s before locking horns in the semi-final.

