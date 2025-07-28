‘Tactics Have Been…’- Former Cricketer Fires Warning to India Ahead of Fifth Test Against England

England and India played out a hard-fought draw in the fourth Test on Sunday.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar believes that Team India must reconsider their tactics for the fifth Test against England that starts from Thursday (July 31).

England and India played out a hard-fought draw in the fourth Test in Manchester that concluded on Sunday. England continue to lead the series 2-1 and this also meant that India’s hopes of winning the series ended.

‘A little dangerous’: Sanjay Manjrekar on India’s draw vs England

The best the Shubman Gill-led side can achieve is that of levelling the series 2-2 with a win at The Oval. “That India have got a draw, which is like a win, is a little dangerous. The same kind of tactics might prevail and tactics have been poor. India have a chance of leveling the series despite the poor tactics and poor team selection. That is my worry,” the former India cricketer said on ESPNCricinfo Matchday during a discussion.

Manjrekar also suggested that India include Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI for the fifth Test, especially if Jasprit Bumrah doesn’t play. The Gujarat pacer has played three Tests so far in the ongoing series, as had been planned prior to the series in a bid to manage his workload.

Bumrah played the Manchester Test because of Akash Deep’s unavailability, who was ruled out of the Test due to a groin injury. “It’s a very simple philosophy that India must have. They need a bowling attack that will get you 20 wickets. If Bumrah doesn’t play, one of your main wicket-takers is out. Do you have any other person from the seam department that can do that? Kuldeep Yadav has to come in. Twenty wickets has to be the main goal,” added the 60-year-old.

Kuldeep Yadav, who has 21 wickets from six Tests against England, last played the longest format for India against New Zealand in October 2024.

Sanjay Manjrekar on Washington Sundar’s success under Gautam Gambhir

Washington Sundar put up an impressive display with an unbeaten century on a dramatic fifth day of the fourth Test on Sunday.

He forged an unbeaten 203-run partnership with fellow centurion Ravindra Jadeja (107*). India were 311 runs behind England going into the second Test, but Sundar and Jadeja’s exploits ensured that the visitors did not lose the plot despite a shaky start.

Manjrekar felt that credit must be given to India head coach Gautam Gambhir for Sundar’s success in the longest format. “You have to give credit to Gautam Gambhir. He was the one who backed him (Sundar) in Australia. He may also have been instrumental in making him in the No.1 spinner in the home series we played against New Zealand.

“This is a guy who can bowl 35-40 overs. With his batting ability, he has shown spark over the last three years in overseas conditions. He has also shown that he can bat this long with their backs against the wall,” explained the former Mumbai cricketer.

