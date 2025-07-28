News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
‘Former Cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar Fires Warning to India Ahead of Fifth Test Against England
indian-cricket-team

‘Tactics Have Been…’- Former Cricketer Fires Warning to India Ahead of Fifth Test Against England

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: July 28, 2025
3 min read

England and India played out a hard-fought draw in the fourth Test on Sunday.

‘Former Cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar Fires Warning to India Ahead of Fifth Test Against England

Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar believes that Team India must reconsider their tactics for the fifth Test against England that starts from Thursday (July 31).

England and India played out a hard-fought draw in the fourth Test in Manchester that concluded on Sunday. England continue to lead the series 2-1 and this also meant that India’s hopes of winning the series ended.

‘A little dangerous’: Sanjay Manjrekar on India’s draw vs England

The best the Shubman Gill-led side can achieve is that of levelling the series 2-2 with a win at The Oval. “That India have got a draw, which is like a win, is a little dangerous. The same kind of tactics might prevail and tactics have been poor. India have a chance of leveling the series despite the poor tactics and poor team selection. That is my worry,” the former India cricketer said on ESPNCricinfo Matchday during a discussion.

Manjrekar also suggested that India include Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI for the fifth Test, especially if Jasprit Bumrah doesn’t play. The Gujarat pacer has played three Tests so far in the ongoing series, as had been planned prior to the series in a bid to manage his workload.

Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – United Kingdom
County Championship Division One, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
28 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Twickenham TWI

Banstead BAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
28 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
East Molesey ESM

Banstead BAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
28 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Twickenham TWI

Spencer SPE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
28 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Spencer SPE

East Molesey ESM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
28 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Twickenham TWI

East Molesey ESM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Weybridge WEY

East Molesey ESM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Banstead BAN

East Molesey ESM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Weybridge WEY

Spencer SPE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Spencer SPE

Banstead BAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Weybridge WEY

Banstead BAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
28 Jul 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Bud Cricket Club BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
28 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Guwahati Giants GUG

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
City Cricket Club CCC

Gauhati Town Club GTC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Bihar CC BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
28 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Al mulla Exchange ALECC

Super Lanka SUL

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
Maxx Cricket Club MXC

97/1

Sky Warriors Cricket Club SWCL

93/5

Maxx Cricket Club beat Sky Warriors Cricket Club by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
MR KB Putrajaya MKP

108/6

Fatemi Resources Cricket Club FRC

58/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
28 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Maxx Cricket Club MXC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

Boost Defenders BDS

36/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
28 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Mis Ainak Knights MAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Amo Sharks ASS

Boost Defenders BDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

Mis Ainak Knights MAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
World Championship of Legends, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Australia Champions AAC

Pakistan Champions PNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
World Championship of Legends, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
India Champions IAC

West Indies Champions WIC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025
28 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Zimbabwe Women ZIM-W

Fixtures Standings

Bumrah played the Manchester Test because of Akash Deep’s unavailability, who was ruled out of the Test due to a groin injury. “It’s a very simple philosophy that India must have. They need a bowling attack that will get you 20 wickets. If Bumrah doesn’t play, one of your main wicket-takers is out. Do you have any other person from the seam department that can do that? Kuldeep Yadav has to come in. Twenty wickets has to be the main goal,” added the 60-year-old.

Kuldeep Yadav, who has 21 wickets from six Tests against England, last played the longest format for India against New Zealand in October 2024.

Sanjay Manjrekar on Washington Sundar’s success under Gautam Gambhir

Washington Sundar put up an impressive display with an unbeaten century on a dramatic fifth day of the fourth Test on Sunday.

He forged an unbeaten 203-run partnership with fellow centurion Ravindra Jadeja (107*). India were 311 runs behind England going into the second Test, but Sundar and Jadeja’s exploits ensured that the visitors did not lose the plot despite a shaky start.

ALSO READ:

Manjrekar felt that credit must be given to India head coach Gautam Gambhir for Sundar’s success in the longest format. “You have to give credit to Gautam Gambhir. He was the one who backed him (Sundar) in Australia. He may also have been instrumental in making him in the No.1 spinner in the home series we played against New Zealand.

“This is a guy who can bowl 35-40 overs. With his batting ability, he has shown spark over the last three years in overseas conditions. He has also shown that he can bat this long with their backs against the wall,” explained the former Mumbai cricketer.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
England vs India
India
Sanjay Manjrekar
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

Former Teammate of Ben Stokes Counters England, Backs India’s Decision To Not Take the Handshake

Former Teammate of Ben Stokes Counters England, Backs India’s Decision To Not Take the Handshake and Go After Individual Milestones

He supported India’s decision to continue batting despite the visible frustration from the England camp.
11:03 am
Sagar Paul
The ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy has been energy-sapping for both India and England players, especially pacers.

India, England Declare Availability of Key Players for Oval Test After Dramatic Day 5 in Manchester

Ahead of the fifth Test at The Oval, which starts only after a three-day gap, most players are struggling to keep their bodies right.
9:24 am
Darpan Jain
india england attitude manchester test eng vs ind 4th test ben stokes shubman gill Gautam gambhir

It’s Not You vs The World — Why India and England Must Evolve for Test Cricket’s Sake

7:48 am
Rohit Sankar
Footage Confirms Ben Stokes Did Shake Hands With Ravindra Jadeja After Dramatic Manchester Test Ending - VIDEO

Footage Confirms Ben Stokes Did Shake Hands With Ravindra Jadeja After Dramatic Manchester Test Ending – VIDEO

Drama unfolded on day five of the fourth England vs India Test in Manchester.
12:38 am
Vishnu PN
Narayan Jagadeesan Former CSK Player Replacing Rishabh Pant ENG vs IND 5th Test The Oval

Former CSK Player Replaces Rishabh Pant For ENG vs IND 5th Test at The Oval

12:09 am
Disha Asrani
Gautam Gambhir Gives Big Update on Availability of Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep for Decisive ENG vs IND 5th Test

Gautam Gambhir Gives Big Update on Availability of Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep for Decisive ENG vs IND 5th Test

12:32 am
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.