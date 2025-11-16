4 Key Takeaways After India Endure Embarassing Loss to South Africa in Kolkata Test

India dropped down a spot in the WTC points table after this loss.

In a low-scoring affair, South Africa humbled India in the first of the two-match Test series. Head coach Gautam Gambhir’s remarks in the post-match press conference have led to a string of controversies and heated discussions over the pitch used at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. However, the loss saw the Indian team drop down a spot in the WTC points table, while the defending champions moved to the second spot.

South Africa amassed 159 in the first innings, which India chased down and took a lead of 30 runs. The visitors added another 150+ score, with captain Temba Bavuma remaining unbeaten at 55. It was also a one-of-a-kind match where only one half-century was recorded. However, in the final innings, India were unable to chase a target of 124. They were bundled out for 93, and also missed captain Shubman Gill, who was retired hurt earlier due to a neck spasm. Simon Harmer shone for the Proteas, taking a four-wicket haul in each innings.

With India’s home run turning terrible with each series, the captain, coach, and management may need to take some critical decisions if they are to compete in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle.

Let’s look at 4 key takeaways from the IND vs SA 1st Test.

Lack of Role Clarity for Washington Sundar

The role of the top-order is sheer hard work to keep defending when the red ball is new and hard. While the middle-order’s role is to contribute heavily. Washington Sundar mostly came out at No.8 on the England tour. Against the West Indies last month, the spin all-rounder took the seventh spot. But in the South Africa Test, Sundar was sent to bat at No.3. He added 60 runs across two innings.

While 60 isn’t too bad given the pitch and sub-par scoring match, his natural positions are No.7 or below, where he has made the majority of runs from his Test career, and has a couple of fifties too. Unnecessarily changing his batting spot may have already led to unclear roles in the line-up.

ALSO READ:

Sai Sudharsan or Devdutt Padikkal Could Solve No.3 Dilemma

The line-up mishap could’ve been avoided with Dhruv Jurel at No.3, someone with proven credentials in the domestic circuit. However, as a long-term option, home Tests are a golden time period to groom Sai Sudharsan or Devdutt Padikkal. The Chennai-born accompanied the team throughout the England tour and made his India debut too. He returned with about 150 runs, scoring one half-century. Against the West Indies, he was batting slightly better and came agonisingly close at 87.

The Karnataka batter, on the other hand, missed the England tour due to an injury. But he announced his return in style, scoring five fifties in the Maharaja Trophy, another fifty in the Duleep Trophy, 150 against Australia A, and a 96 in the Ranji Trophy. A player of Devdutt Padikkal would be screaming for an opportunity to prove himself on the big stage. The 2nd Test in Guwahati seems a fitting chance.

Axar Patel Doesn’t Have the Best Returns for India in Tests

Another tough choice to make for the team management is to reconsider Axar Patel’s inclusion in the playing XI for red-ball games. The left-armer took two wickets across two innings of the first Test. He peaked in 2021, but his returns since have not been the best. After 36 wickets in that year, he has added only 21 more to date, including the ongoing series.

India can start to look beyond the 31-year-old, especially from the WTC perspective. Again, home Tests can be used to groom young players. The 21-year-old Nishant Sindhu, who plays the exact same role as Patel, scalped 4/16 today against South Africa A in Rajkot. Though there’s a difference in formats, Tests compared to One-Dayers, it’s simply an example of the budding talent in the Indian set-up.

Usage of Spinners in Kolkata

Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar were the four spinners in the lineup for the 1st Test, while the two pacers were Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. In the first innings, the pacers shared seven wickets from 26 overs. Kuldeep Yadav bowled 14 overs and snared two wickets. Three other spinners bowled 15 overs to get another wicket. Out of which, Sundar bowled just one over.

In the second innings, Jadeja did the heavy lifting with 20-3-50-2. Patel bowled 14 overs for one wicket, while Kuldeep took two in eight overs. Sundar did not bowl in the second innings, while Siraj bowled just two. The scorecard from this match is clear that using four spinners was a wasteful decision. It’s not an optimum strategy as at least one spinner is underused. Three spinners sound reasonable, and four is absurd. It’s yet another strategic decision to consider between the two teams meet again on November 22.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.