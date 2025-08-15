Gujarat Giants Star’s Fiery Fifty After Coming In At No.8 Helps Seal Nail-biting Win With One Ball To Spare In AUS A vs IND A 2nd ODI

India A Women lead the three-match series 2-0.

Cricket is full of surprises. Just when you think the game is done and dusted, something happens that blows your mind. A similar thing has taken place in the 2nd ODI between Australia A Women and India A Women in Brisbane. The Women in Blue were chasing a competitive total when things seemed to go out of hand. But a Gujarat Giants star walked in at No.8 and turned the tide upside down in favour of the Indians. The inning she played was very crafty, and has nothing to do with destructive batting. But she made sure that she took the team over the line.

All matches (67) India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 Andhra Premier League, 2025 Cambodia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 Cambodia Women tour of Singapore,T10.2025 Caribbean Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECI Norway, 2025 ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ECS-W Croatia, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 SLC T20 League, 2025 South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Top End T20 Series, 2025 Upcoming – oneday – Wooloowin India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 AUSA-W – INDA-W – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 SVL – ROR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 BVB – TBW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 AMR – SVL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 TBW – KNK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Cambodia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 SIN-W – CAM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Singapore Cambodia Women tour of Singapore,T10.2025 SIN-W – CAM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SKA – GAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Saint George Caribbean Premier League, 2025 ABF – BR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 ODW – SDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 WDL – NDT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 CDK – NDS – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 NOR 180/5 HUN 118/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 NOR 195/3 SWE 93/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 SWE – HUN 31/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 HUN – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 SWE – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 SWE – HUN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 HUN – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 NOR – SWE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 HUN – SWE – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS 134/6 SOS 135/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 RJM 86/9 ZGA 92/1 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 RJM – SOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGA – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Live – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DURH – NOR 79/2 Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 BB – MID 107/3 Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ESS 105/3 SURR – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DER 117/1 WOR – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 HAM – LEI 94/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SUSS – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLO – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TCC – KGC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BNC – NCMI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 JJ – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 SBSCC – RTZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KZK – PCR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 SML – BNB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT – MGD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 SML – GBM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MYW – HBT – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS 82/10 MAT 151/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MUT – RNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 YSG – IAI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MAT – MUT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 IAI – ROS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 RNC – YSG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Colombo SLC T20 League, 2025 SLGR – SLGY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Westcourt South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 AUS – SA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 NOS – BIP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 TRR – SOB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 OVI – WEF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 NOS-W – BIP-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 TRW-W – SBW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Bridgetown The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 OIW-W – WFW-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 ACOM 161/5 HHA 162/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MS-A 185/6 MR-A 189/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 CHK 143/8 PSA 141/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NTS 177/8 NEP 102/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MR-A – ACOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MS-A – HHA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 PS – PSA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 BANA – NEP – Fixtures Standings

Tanuja Kanwar walked in to bat when the team’s score was 157/6. The Indians were chasing 266 against the Aussies. With 109 runs still required, it was surely a steep climb. Apart from opener Yastika Bhatia and captain Radha Yadav, none of the Indian batters were able to make an impact. Bhatia and Yadav scored 66 and 60 respectively, but couldn’t convert it into a big score. The score read 193/7 after the fall of the skipper. Prema Rawat and Kanwar then got together to stitch a 68-run stand between them to take the team home.

After a disappointing T20 series, the Women in Blue managed to put both their hands on the ODI series. India A Women now lead the three-match ODI series 2-0, with the final ODI to be played on August 17 at the same venue. India might make a few changes to their squad considering that they have won the series. This will allow them to test their bench strength and provide some chances to the youngsters.

ALSO READ:

The Gujarat Giants Star’s Impressive Run

Tanuja Kanwar is relatively a new entrant to India’s international side. She has an experience of just two ODIs and four T20Is in her arsenal. But in those limited opportunities which she has got, she has proven how valuable she can be. The left-arm off-spinner has played for the Gujarat Giants in the last three seasons. She has bagged 23 wickets at an economy of less than eight, which is very impressive in the shortest format. Her best season in terms of wickets was in 2023/24, in which she bagged 10 wickets in the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

The 27-year-old did not play in the first ODI. However, her comeback in the second game helped India clinch the three-match series. She couldn’t do much with her bowling in the first innings. However, she turned it around with her secondary skill in the second innings for India. Her knock of 50 helped India over the line.

Kanwar was added to India’s squad as a replacement for Shreyanka Patil in 2024 in the shortest format. To add to that, she made her ODI debut against the West Indies in the same year. With these fine skill sets, Kanwar can go on to play for India for a long period of time. Her ability to vary her lengths, and also the pace of the delivery give her an edge over the batters. In the last year, she has shown through her performances that she is capable of being the bowling all-rounder that India needs.