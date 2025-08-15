News
Gujarat Giants Star's Fiery Fifty After Coming In At No.8 Helps Seal Nail-biting Win With One Ball To Spare In AUS A vs IND A 2nd ODI
indian-cricket-team

Gujarat Giants Star's Fiery Fifty After Coming In At No.8 Helps Seal Nail-biting Win With One Ball To Spare In AUS A vs IND A 2nd ODI

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: August 15, 2025
3 min read

India A Women lead the three-match series 2-0.

Gujarat Giants Star's Fiery Fifty After Coming In At No.8 Helps Seal Nail-biting Win With One Ball To Spare In AUS A vs IND A 2nd ODI

Cricket is full of surprises. Just when you think the game is done and dusted, something happens that blows your mind. A similar thing has taken place in the 2nd ODI between Australia A Women and India A Women in Brisbane. The Women in Blue were chasing a competitive total when things seemed to go out of hand. But a Gujarat Giants star walked in at No.8 and turned the tide upside down in favour of the Indians. The inning she played was very crafty, and has nothing to do with destructive batting. But she made sure that she took the team over the line.

Tanuja Kanwar walked in to bat when the team’s score was 157/6. The Indians were chasing 266 against the Aussies. With 109 runs still required, it was surely a steep climb. Apart from opener Yastika Bhatia and captain Radha Yadav, none of the Indian batters were able to make an impact. Bhatia and Yadav scored 66 and 60 respectively, but couldn’t convert it into a big score. The score read 193/7 after the fall of the skipper. Prema Rawat and Kanwar then got together to stitch a 68-run stand between them to take the team home.

After a disappointing T20 series, the Women in Blue managed to put both their hands on the ODI series. India A Women now lead the three-match ODI series 2-0, with the final ODI to be played on August 17 at the same venue. India might make a few changes to their squad considering that they have won the series. This will allow them to test their bench strength and provide some chances to the youngsters.

ALSO READ:

The Gujarat Giants Star’s Impressive Run

Tanuja Kanwar is relatively a new entrant to India’s international side. She has an experience of just two ODIs and four T20Is in her arsenal. But in those limited opportunities which she has got, she has proven how valuable she can be. The left-arm off-spinner has played for the Gujarat Giants in the last three seasons. She has bagged 23 wickets at an economy of less than eight, which is very impressive in the shortest format. Her best season in terms of wickets was in 2023/24, in which she bagged 10 wickets in the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

The 27-year-old did not play in the first ODI. However, her comeback in the second game helped India clinch the three-match series. She couldn’t do much with her bowling in the first innings. However, she turned it around with her secondary skill in the second innings for India. Her knock of 50 helped India over the line.

Kanwar was added to India’s squad as a replacement for Shreyanka Patil in 2024 in the shortest format. To add to that, she made her ODI debut against the West Indies in the same year. With these fine skill sets, Kanwar can go on to play for India for a long period of time. Her ability to vary her lengths, and also the pace of the delivery give her an edge over the batters. In the last year, she has shown through her performances that she is capable of being the bowling all-rounder that India needs.

AUS A vs IND A
Australia
Gujarat Giants
India
Tanuja Kanwar
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

