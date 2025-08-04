Team India Take a Memorable Victory Lap After Series-Levelling Win at the Oval Following ENG vs IND 5th Test [WATCH]

India defeated England by six runs in the fifth Test at The Oval.
Team India secured an incredible series-levelling victory over England in the fifth and final Test at The Oval on Monday. England were looking to chase down a total of 374, and the hosts had resumed the fifth day from their overnight score of 339/6. However, England lost the plot towards the end as they were all out for 367.
The win helped India level the series 2-2 and share the Anderson Tendulkar Trophy with England. Team India’s players celebrated their victory in the fifth Test with a victory lap around The Oval in London. Here’s a video of the victory lap.
Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the Indian bowlers during England’s chase as he registered figures of 5/104. Prasidh Krishna had the next best figures of 4/126.
As mentioned earlier, England resumed day five of the fifth Test at The Oval from their overnight score of 339/6, with Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton batting. Overton began the day with two consecutive boundaries as Prasidh Krishna went for eight runs in the first over of the day. However, Siraj provided breakthrough in the very next over with the dismissal of Smith, who was edged and caught by Dhruv Jurel.
England were 349/7 at the end of Siraj’s first over and he struck again in his next over with the dismissal of Overton. Prasidh Krishna too joined the party as he cleaned up Josh Tongue in the 83rd over, leaving the hosts in trouble at 357/9.
Chris Woakes, who had sustained a dislocated shoulder, walked out to bat wearing a sling, and while Gus Atkinson did the scoring from the other end, all Woakes had to do was be there for Atkinson. At one point, however, Woakes looked in immense pain, but he continued backing Atkinson from the non-striker’s end.
However, the final nail in the coffin was when Siraj nailed the yorker to clean up Atkinson at the start of the 86th over. This Test series was Shubman Gill’s first as India captain following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the longest format in May.
England had won the first and third Tests at Headingley and Lord’s, whereas India won the second Test at Edgbaston. The fourth Test at Old Trafford ended in a dramatic draw.
