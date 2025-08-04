Team India Take a Memorable Victory Lap After Series-Levelling Win at the Oval Following ENG vs IND 5th Test [WATCH]

India defeated England by six runs in the fifth Test at The Oval.

Team India secured an incredible series-levelling victory over England in the fifth and final Test at The Oval on Monday. England were looking to chase down a total of 374, and the hosts had resumed the fifth day from their overnight score of 339/6. However, England lost the plot towards the end as they were all out for 367.

Watch the video of India’s victory lap here

The win helped India level the series 2-2 and share the Anderson Tendulkar Trophy with England. Team India’s players celebrated their victory in the fifth Test with a victory lap around The Oval in London. Here’s a video of the victory lap.

Congratulations to India and @thebharatarmy 🇮🇳🤝



An incredible series between two brilliant teams.



There is NOTHING like Test cricket.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/M7xe3owdtg — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) August 4, 2025

Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the Indian bowlers during England’s chase as he registered figures of 5/104. Prasidh Krishna had the next best figures of 4/126.

All matches (39) Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Maharani Trophy, 2025 Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Live – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 EDR 81/2 WDL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 CDK – NDT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 ODW – PD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 WDL – SDS – Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP – GUI 62/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM – GUI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP – CPP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 CPP – WIM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP – WIM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 GUI – CPP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 LCC – CPP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 GUI – KSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP – LCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 GUI – LCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 YOR – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LAN – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Neath England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLAM – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DURH – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOT – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLO – DER – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GTC 65/10 NAJC 130/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 91YC 60/7 CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC – GUG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NVR – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 PCR – KRMPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BCC – BNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 RTZ – TCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 GUJCC – NCMI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 JOR – MEL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KELN – PHG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KLPR – PENG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PUT – SRAK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 HTW 111/5 SHLW 126/6 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 MDW – BBW 57/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 MWW – HTW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 SHLW – BBW – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Lauderhill Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI 176/6 PAK 189/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 LOS – OVI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 LSW-W – OIW-W – Fixtures Standings

How India defeated England in fifth Test

As mentioned earlier, England resumed day five of the fifth Test at The Oval from their overnight score of 339/6, with Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton batting. Overton began the day with two consecutive boundaries as Prasidh Krishna went for eight runs in the first over of the day. However, Siraj provided breakthrough in the very next over with the dismissal of Smith, who was edged and caught by Dhruv Jurel.

England were 349/7 at the end of Siraj’s first over and he struck again in his next over with the dismissal of Overton. Prasidh Krishna too joined the party as he cleaned up Josh Tongue in the 83rd over, leaving the hosts in trouble at 357/9.

ALSO READ:

Chris Woakes, who had sustained a dislocated shoulder, walked out to bat wearing a sling, and while Gus Atkinson did the scoring from the other end, all Woakes had to do was be there for Atkinson. At one point, however, Woakes looked in immense pain, but he continued backing Atkinson from the non-striker’s end.

However, the final nail in the coffin was when Siraj nailed the yorker to clean up Atkinson at the start of the 86th over. This Test series was Shubman Gill’s first as India captain following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the longest format in May.

England had won the first and third Tests at Headingley and Lord’s, whereas India won the second Test at Edgbaston. The fourth Test at Old Trafford ended in a dramatic draw.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.