‘That Ignited the Test Match Completely’- Former England Pacer Reveals the Moment When India Lost ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s

India lost the third Test against England by 22 runs.

Former England pacer Stuart Broad believes that India lost the third Test against England at Lord’s on day three, when the Shubman Gill-led side were involved in a heated exchange with England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett.

Towards the end of the third day of the Lord’s Test, Shubman Gill landed expletives on the England openers for time-wasting, and at a time when two overs were possible before stumps, only one over was possible. Both England and India had posted 387 on board in their first innings, and the hosts were about to get their second innings underway.

Stuart Broad on Shubman Gill’s outburst

At stumps on the third day, England were 2/0 with just one over being bowled. “I think the whole Test match flipped on that brilliant over at the end of Day three. It was sort of eight minutes to go, obviously England were thinking we can make this one over, India wanted to get two in. It had been a really sort of Test match, although we had Rooty’s class with a hundred, KL’s class with a hundred,” Stuart Broad said on the For the Love of Cricket podcast along with England veteran Jos Buttler.

All matches (32) Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Result – oneday – Klang Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 MAL-W 80/10 ASM-W 208/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Colombo Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL – BAN – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK 137/4 LEM 115/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK 196/2 KNCC 117/5 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 GCA – KNCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 LEM – VBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 VBG – GCA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK – DBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK – SRS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 DBS – MON – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SRS – BBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 BBS – MON – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 NVR 70/10 CCC 137/8 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – BCC 12/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – 91YC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 CD – HH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 DC – RR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – HH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 CEC-A – MECS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 FEK – SUL – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK – RWT 178/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – OAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT – OAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DURH – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 MID – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 DUR-W – SUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 ESS-W – LAN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SOM-W – TBLZ-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 SA – NZ – Fixtures Standings

“I think the whole Test match flipped on that brilliant over at the end of Day three. It was sort of eight minutes to go, obviously England were thinking we can make this one over, India wanted to get two in. It had been a really sort of Test match, although we had Rooty’s class with a hundred, KL’s class with a hundred,” he added.

‘Most brilliant eight minutes of drama’: Stuart Broad

The former Nottinghamshire pacer called the final minutes of the third day as the “most brilliant eight minutes of drama”.

“Then this over came, and Crawley’s been under a bit of pressure. Obviously, Bumrah charging in, pulling away — just absolute carnage and chaos. I think I’d put on my Instagram that I’d been whinging about slow play, mainly aimed at umpires who just dawdle along as if they are listening to classical music between overs. It takes forever for the play to start.

“I’d been whinging about everything speeding up and then this took over eight minutes— and this was the most brilliant eight minutes of drama and play-acting,” he explained.

Both the openers then fell early on the fourth day to leave England reeling at 87/4. However, former skipper Joe Root (40) and current skipper Ben Stokes (33) forged 67 runs for the fifth wicket partnership.

ALSO READ:

While England only got to 192 in their second innings, meaning India needed 193 to win, the hosts still pulled off a thrilling victory. India were down to 82/7 in their run chase with only KL Rahul (39) contributing notable runs among the top and middle-order batters.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (61*), though, was the last man standing, as even a 35-run partnership with Jasprit Bumrah for the ninth wicket could not save India. India were all-out for 170 in their run chase after tea on the fifth day.

“Shubman Gill loses the plot and starts effing and blinding at Zak. I think that ignited the Test match completely because they walked off the field, Crawley got through it, still ding-donging on the way back to the pavilion,” elaborated Stuart Broad.



England lead the five-match Test series 2-1, having won the first and third Tests. India had clinched a 336-run win in the second Test at Edgbaston. The series will next move to Old Trafford in Manchester where the fourth Test will take place from July 23.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.