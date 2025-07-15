News
‘That Ignited the Test Match Completely’- Former England Pacer Reveals the Moment When India Lost ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s
‘That Ignited the Test Match Completely’- Former England Pacer Reveals the Moment When India Lost ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: July 15, 2025
3 min read

India lost the third Test against England by 22 runs.

Former England pacer Stuart Broad believes that India lost the third Test against England at Lord’s on day three, when the Shubman Gill-led side were involved in a heated exchange with England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett.

Towards the end of the third day of the Lord’s Test, Shubman Gill landed expletives on the England openers for time-wasting, and at a time when two overs were possible before stumps, only one over was possible. Both England and India had posted 387 on board in their first innings, and the hosts were about to get their second innings underway.

Stuart Broad on Shubman Gill’s outburst

At stumps on the third day, England were 2/0 with just one over being bowled. “I think the whole Test match flipped on that brilliant over at the end of Day three. It was sort of eight minutes to go, obviously England were thinking we can make this one over, India wanted to get two in. It had been a really sort of Test match, although we had Rooty’s class with a hundred, KL’s class with a hundred,” Stuart Broad said on the For the Love of Cricket podcast along with England veteran Jos Buttler.

“I think the whole Test match flipped on that brilliant over at the end of Day three. It was sort of eight minutes to go, obviously England were thinking we can make this one over, India wanted to get two in. It had been a really sort of Test match, although we had Rooty’s class with a hundred, KL’s class with a hundred,” he added.

‘Most brilliant eight minutes of drama’: Stuart Broad

The former Nottinghamshire pacer called the final minutes of the third day as the “most brilliant eight minutes of drama”.

“Then this over came, and Crawley’s been under a bit of pressure. Obviously, Bumrah charging in, pulling away — just absolute carnage and chaos. I think I’d put on my Instagram that I’d been whinging about slow play, mainly aimed at umpires who just dawdle along as if they are listening to classical music between overs. It takes forever for the play to start.

“I’d been whinging about everything speeding up and then this took over eight minutes— and this was the most brilliant eight minutes of drama and play-acting,” he explained.

Both the openers then fell early on the fourth day to leave England reeling at 87/4. However, former skipper Joe Root (40) and current skipper Ben Stokes (33) forged 67 runs for the fifth wicket partnership.

ALSO READ:

While England only got to 192 in their second innings, meaning India needed 193 to win, the hosts still pulled off a thrilling victory. India were down to 82/7 in their run chase with only KL Rahul (39) contributing notable runs among the top and middle-order batters.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (61*), though, was the last man standing, as even a 35-run partnership with Jasprit Bumrah for the ninth wicket could not save India. India were all-out for 170 in their run chase after tea on the fifth day.

“Shubman Gill loses the plot and starts effing and blinding at Zak. I think that ignited the Test match completely because they walked off the field, Crawley got through it, still ding-donging on the way back to the pavilion,” elaborated Stuart Broad.

England lead the five-match Test series 2-1, having won the first and third Tests. India had clinched a 336-run win in the second Test at Edgbaston. The series will next move to Old Trafford in Manchester where the fourth Test will take place from July 23.

