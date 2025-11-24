News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
India in the Midst Of an Unwanted Stat Amid 2nd IND vs SA Test in Guwahati
indian-cricket-team

The No.3 Conundrum — India in the Midst Of an Unwanted Stat Amid 2nd IND vs SA Test in Guwahati

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: November 24, 2025
5 min read

Once a Test powerhouse at home, India are currently staring down an unbelievable slump in the longest format at home.

India in the Midst Of an Unwanted Stat Amid 2nd IND vs SA Test in Guwahati

Ever come across that game, where the host puts forth a word or a situation in front of the contestants who are supposed to come up with a single word that fits the bill? Well, if anyone was to play the game describing the feeling for India, it would be fitting in a word easily – ‘Unsure.’

If anything, the Indians have looked rattled in their own den. Once a Test powerhouse, the hosts have not been able to answer a single question from the South Africans. On a wicket that has turned out to be the exact opposite to what Eden Gardens dished out, India’s game has remained pretty much the same – spineless and going down early exactly like the sun in Guwahati.

This country is not used to the taste of what is being presented to them currently. Mind you, this is a Test powerhouse that did not lose more than two home games in eight years. Or so it ‘was!’ This Indian side with Gautam Gambhir at the helm has lost four Tests at home out of the last six – and are on their way to lose a fifth one in a day’s time.

The quality of cricket for the players in India is not the issue, like it has never been. The magnitude of the problem is much lesser than the quality aspect, but one which can put a serious dent to the cricketing aspects of the side for a long time. There seems to be no clarity in the side with respect to the roles being assigned to the players, who are being shuffled up and down the batting order just for fun.

Where are India Losing the Plot?

In the dressing room! Though it may sound a bit off-track, the Indians are losing their battles in the dressing room, even before they walk out onto the field. Their choice of preferences in the playing XI, coupled with the structure of weird batting orders has led the team into a serious lapse. The team indeed, is on the cusp of a second Test series whitewash in the last three home series.

Since Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin have hung their boots from the longest format, things have not been the same for India. The gap in experience was always going to be there. But the decisions that the management has taken with respect to playing XI’s and the constant shuffling of batting orders has not sat well for the side.

Since the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, India have tried Sai Sudharsan, Karun Nair and Washington Sundar at No.3. That being said, the management has not been able to stick with one option, by giving the player a longer rope. This constant chopping and changing has put the team in an unsure state of mind where the player has no idea what is expected out of him.

After a decent Test series against the West Indies, Sai Sudharsan was dropped from the playing XI for the first Test against the Proteas in Kolkata. Furthermore, Washington Sundar was promoted to bat at No.3, where he did an outstanding job. Cut to the second Test in Guwahati, Sudharsan comes back at three, and Washington walks out to bat at No.8. The No.3 spot is one of the last positions a team should play with, considering the importance that the spot holds.

ALSO READ:

India Toying With the No.3 Spot

Ever since the retirement of Cheteshwar Pujara, the No.3 has been a solid point of discussion for the Indians. Since the last 19 Test matches that India have played in, the management has not backed a single player at No.3 for more than two times – barring once instance when Sai Sudharsan batted four times consecutively across two series, which were months apart.

This is a serious problem which has clearly come to bite the Indians back. The abundance of talent and a strong domestic structure have not managed to give India Pujara’s successor, which should be a point of concern. The former batter from Saurashtra held the No.3 position for years, and played a pivotal role at the spot. A team cannot keep juggling between players at No.3 and get away with it easily – something which is visible in the Indian setup since the past 19 Tests.

Batter at No.3MatchStart Date Of the Test
Shubman GillIND vs BAN, 1st TestSeptember 19, 2024
Shubman GillIND vs BAN, 2nd TestSeptember 27, 2024
Virat KohliIND vs NZ, 1st TestOctober 16, 2024
Shubman GillIND vs NZ, 2nd TestOctober 24, 2024
Shubman GillIND vs NZ, 3rd TestNovember 1, 2024
Devdutt PadikkalAUS vs IND, 1st TestNovember 22, 2024
Shubman GillAUS vs IND, 2nd TestDecember 6, 2024
Shubman GillAUS vs IND, 3rd TestDecember 14, 2024
KL RahulAUS vs IND, 4th TestDecember 26, 2024
Shubman GillAUS vs IND, 5th TestJanuary 3, 2025
Sai SudharsanENG vs IND, 1st TestJune 20, 2025
Karun NairENG vs IND, 2nd TestJuly 2, 2025
Karun NairENG vs IND, 3rd TestJuly 10, 2025
Sai SudharsanENG vs IND, 4th TestJuly 23, 2025
Sai SudharsanENG vs IND, 5th TestJuly 31, 2025
Sai SudharsanIND vs WI, 1st TestOctober 2, 2025
Sai SudharsanIND vs WI, 2nd TestOctober 10, 2025
Washington SundarIND vs SA, 1st TestNovember 14, 2025
Sai Sudharsan IND vs SA, 2nd TestNovember 22, 2025

The BCCI will have to get back to the drawing board, and carve a way for the team to get back on its feat. Foreign teams which tour to India are no longer vulnerable to spin bowling like they once used to be. But somehow, the Indians have gotten unsure about the kind of pitches they need, and what their line-up has got to be. The team is in transition, but surely isn’t as bad as it is portrayed to be.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.