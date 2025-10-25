‘They Also Know…’ — Virat Kohli Reacts to How He and Rohit Sharma Instill Fear in Teams After Match-Winning Stand vs Australia

After back-to-back ducks, Virat Kohli scores a fifty in the third ODI between AUS and IND at Sydney.

The cricket world once again witnessed a vintage display of class and temperament at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) as veteran batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma rolled back the years with a match-winning partnership to salvage India’s pride with a comprehensive win over Australia in the final ODI of the three-match series.

Chasing a modest 237-run target, Ro-Ko, returning to competitive cricket after nearly six months, added an unbeaten 168 runs for the second wicket as Shubman Gill’s men cruised to victory with nine wickets and 69 balls to spare. The win helped India avoid a series whitewash, highlighting why they remain pillars of Indian batting.

Speaking at a post-match interview with official broadcasters, the duo reflected on their individual performances in the series, their partnership, and thanked Australia for its support and encouragement over the years.

Virat Kohli Reflects on His Back-to-Back Ducks and Partnership With Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli rediscovered his form, playing a trademark 74 off 83 balls, recording his 75th ODI half-century, and surpassing Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest run-getter in the 50-over format*, only behind legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

After the game, Kohli opened up about the back-to-back ducks in the first two ODIs, admitting that even after achieving so much over the years, the game continues to keep him grounded and hungry to perform.

“You might’ve played for a long time, but the game still shows you new ways,” the 36-year-old said.

Kohli said that chasing continues to bring out the best in him even at 37 and attributed India’s consistent success in run chases to his long-standing understanding with Rohit, particularly mentioning the iconic 2013 ODI home series.

“You might’ve played international cricket for a long time, but the game still shows you new things. Almost 37 now, but chasing always brings the best out of me. From early on, we’ve understood the situation well — that’s what’s made us successful as a pair. Back in the day, we knew we could take games away from them with big partnerships. It all started in 2013 against Australia at home. They also know that if we bat 20 overs together, the game is sealed. I really enjoyed batting with Rohit,” said Kohli.

ALSO READ:

Rohit Sharma Relives Fond Memories of Sydney

Rohit Sharma carried the momentum from the second ODI and scored an authoritative 121 off 125 balls, his 33rd ODI* and 50th international hundred* (12 in Tests, 33 in ODIs, and 5 in T20Is). This magnificent knock earned him the Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards.

The former India skipper asserted that he always enjoys batting in Australia, calling Sydney a special venue as it takes him back to fond memories of his first tour in 2008. He added that, regardless of accolades achieved over the years, representing India and playing good cricket remain his main motivations.

“I’ve always loved coming here and playing at this venue. It brought back fond memories of 2008 — my first tour of Australia,” Rohit said. “We enjoy our cricket regardless of all the accolades we’ve achieved. We started afresh in Perth, and this was the reward. Thank you to the Australian fans and the crowd in Sydney — it’s always special playing here,” said Rohit.

In a century, Rohit also extended his record for the most ODI centuries by a visiting batter in Australia (6), while Kohli sits just behind with 5.

Australia clinched the series 2 – 1 against India. It will be followed by the five-match T20I series commences on Wednesday (October 29th). The Rohit-Kohli duo will next feature in the three-match ODI series against South Africa back home, starting November 30.

Records Shattered & Created During AUS vs IND 3rd ODI

Most 150+ Partnerships in ODIs

12 – Tendulkar & Ganguly

12 – Rohit & Kohli*

7 – Dilshan & Sangakkara

Involved in Most 100+ Partnerships (ODI)

99 – Sachin Tendulkar

82 – Virat Kohli*

72 – Ricky Ponting

68 – Rohit Sharma*

67 – Kumar Sangakkara

Most Runs in Limited-Over Internationals (ODIs + T20Is)

18437 – Virat Kohli *

18436 – Sachin Tendulkar

15616 – Kumar Sangakkara

15589 – Rohit Sharma *

14143 – Mahela Jayawardene

14105 – Ricky Ponting

Most ODI 100s by Visiting Batter in Australia

6 – Rohit Sharma (33 innings)*

5 – Virat Kohli (32)*

5 – Kumar Sangakkara (49)

Most ODI 100s Against An Opposition

10 – Virat Kohli vs Sri Lanka

9 – Virat Kohli vs West Indies

9 – Sachin Tendulkar vs Australia

9 – Rohit Sharma vs Australia*

Most Runs in ODI Cricket

18426 – Sachin Tendulkar (452 innings)

14235 – Virat Kohli (293) *

14234 – Kumar Sangakkara (380)

13704 – Ricky Ponting (365)

13430 – Sanath Jayasuriya (433)

