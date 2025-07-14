‘They Got It Wrong’ – Ravi Shastri Pinpoints The Stage India Lost The Lord’s Test On Day 5 vs England

Ravi Shastri Reflects on Tactical Mistakes by Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy

In a post-lunch analysis on Day 5, former India coach Ravi Shastri pointed to tactical errors by Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy, which could have been crucial in determining the outcome of the Test. India, still 81 runs away from victory with two wickets standing, were left with limited options. Shastri, discussing the tail’s approach, said that Jadeja and Nitish Reddy should have been more proactive with the bat, urging one of them to attack after building a partnership of 15 to 20 runs. He believed that by reducing the deficit to around 60 runs, they could have put more pressure back on England, which would have made a difference in the final stages.

Ravindra Jadeja’s Defiance Was Not Enough as England Clinched Victory

Despite India’s best efforts in the final session, England ultimately clinched the win, taking the last two wickets in quick succession. Jadeja’s defiant knock of 61 not out off 181 balls, his fourth successive half-century, was a bright spot for India, but it wasn’t enough. With the tailenders digging in, Jadeja fought hard, especially during a tense partnership with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. However, England’s relentless attack, spearheaded by Ben Stokes, finally broke India’s resistance.

"Tactically, they might have got it a little wrong!" 👀



Ravi Shastri thinks either Nitish Kumar Reddy or Ravindra Jadeja should have taken the attack to England once the partnership had settled 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/gCdXDUidVp — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 14, 2025

Stokes, who bowled a grueling 10-over spell in the afternoon, removed Bumrah with a well-executed short-ball barrage. His efforts were instrumental in England’s victory, as the pressure finally told on the Indian tail. The last two wickets, with Siraj and Bumrah, fell to deliveries that couldn’t be defended, sealing India’s fate.

“When you look at the tail, I just thought tactically they [Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy] might have got it a little wrong,” Shastri said on Sky Sports at the lunch break on day 5.

“Once they had spent a little time at the crease, the partnership was say 15 to 20, one guy should have gone. Reddy or Jadeja should have looked to attack and just try and put the pressure back on England, try and bring down that deficit to about 60 and then take it 10 runs at a time. But England, superb.”

“We said yesterday, from England’s point of view, it worked the best that Stokes got the wicket with three balls left or two balls left. Means he didn’t have to think about whether to start bowling this morning or not. He had to bowl. And then once he bowled, that spell was important, right combination, pace at one end and then Stokes at the other end who gave nothing away. So it was a double whammy as far as England were concerned.”

In the post-match, Shubman Gill acknowledged that India could have applied themselves better in the final hour of the game. Reflecting on the dismissal of Bumrah, he hinted at the rash shot played by the bowler, which was a turning point in the match.

“We could have applied ourselves better in the last one hour,” said Gill. While the defensive strategy can be re-looked at, a little bit of lack of patience and discipline saw Bumrah take on the short ball when India were pushing England back.

Persisting with just a bit of patience could probably have helped India over the line despite Jadeja, Bumrah and Siraj putting in a monumental effort. Unfortunately, the final breakthroughs saw India left to rue the missed chances in the final stages.

In the end, it was England’s superb bowling, led by Stokes, and their timely breakthroughs that sealed the fate of the game. While Jadeja’s resilience was commendable, India’s failure to capitalize on some runs when it was on offer leaves them 1-2 down in the series with the Manchester Test possibly a series-defining one.

