‘This is the First Time…’ – Gautam Gambhir Opens Up About the Transition in Indian Cricket During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

India are going through a transition phase in Tests following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has opened up on the transition that the Indian cricket team is going through and stressed that the First-Class format should be the most important one.

India, led by new captain Shubman Gill, are currently taking on hosts England in a five-match Test series. The series is level 1-1, with India having won the second Test at Edgbaston by 336 runs. This is India’s first Test series since the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in May.

Gautam Gambhir on India’s transition

“Probably this is the first time that the transition is happening in all three departments. I think for me, first-class cricket is the most important format back home,” Gautam Gambhir told Cheteshwar Pujara during a special segment on Sony Sports Network during the ongoing third Test at Lord’s. 𝐀𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭…𝘎𝘎 𝘢𝘶𝘳 𝘗𝘶𝘫𝘪 𝘬𝘦 𝘴𝘢𝘵𝘩! 🏏



Catch the full interview on the #ExtraaaInnings lunch show at 5:30 PM on Sony Sports Ten 3! 📺#SonySportsNetwork #GroundTumharaJeetHamari #ENGvIND #NayaIndia #DhaakadIndia #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/ym6EPEKy0R — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 10, 2025

All matches (52) Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 ECS-W Belgium, 2025 European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Result – oneday – Klang Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 MAL-W 77/10 ASM-W 247/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Kingston Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 SK – INA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL – SK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Result – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 GBT 153/3 TRK 149/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 GBT – BUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 TRK – BUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 TRK – GBT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BBW – FELW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BBW – BJKW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 FELW – LMLW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BJKW – LMLW – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 OSTG 130/6 ATPG 127/6 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 BRBA 28/2 HAST 118/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC 134/7 CCC 133/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC 18/0 NAJC 153/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 DC – HH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – CD – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 JER – SCOT 60/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 NED – ITA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Northern Ireland India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 FEK – KRMPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 GUJCC – ALECC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 SUL – RLC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MB 203/8 THUO 94/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 TSKS – MINY – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW 116/4 YAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS – RWT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT – KAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS – VMK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 ML – BHN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TAN – GER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 MID – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 WOR – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 KENT – SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SURR – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOT – DURH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOR – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 ESS – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Manchester Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LAN – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBLZ-W – SUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SOM-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 DUR-W – HAM-W – Fixtures Standings

As part of India’s transition in Tests, young batter B Sai Sudharsan made his Test debut in the series against England whereas Karun Nair returned to the India whites after eight years.

KL Rahul has opened the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal in the ongoing series. Gautam Gambhir has often been bold with his team selection calls, but he reiterated that it’s about the team and not about himself.

“It is about fighting every day. And it is about representing the tricolor every day. Gautam Gambhir is not important. Indian cricket is important. Everyone has the right to have an opinion about the culture of that dressing room. And every opinion for me will matter,” stated the 43-year-old.

Ahead of the first Test against England, Gautam Gambhir had returned to India to be with his mother who was ill. He, however, returned in time for the second Test.

ALSO READ:

The former Delhi cricketer spoke on the importance of family, but also his commitment towards the Indian cricket team. “See, family’s role is important, but you have got to understand one thing. You’re here for a purpose. For me, I think every day is a switch-on moment,” he said.

India in Tests under Gautam Gambhir as head coach

Under Gautam Gambhir as head coach, India, however, have had a forgettable one year in Tests. India lost to New Zealand 0-3 at home in October-November 2024. That was followed by a 1-3 loss to Australia in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series Down Under. That also meant that India failed to qualify for the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final, with Australia going through instead.

Coming back to the ongoing Test series against England, India will be looking to clinch their first Test series on English soil for the first time since 2007. The Rahul Dravid-led side had beaten England 1-0 in a three-match series that year.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.