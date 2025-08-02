News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
yashasvi jaiswal vs ollie pope lunch break the oval eng vs ind 5th test
indian-cricket-team

Time-wasting Drama Continues As Ollie Pope Exchanges Words With Riled-Up Yashasvi Jaiswal Before Lunch on Day 5 of The Oval Test [WATCH]

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: August 2, 2025
2 min read

Jaiswal remained not out on 85 before umpires called for the break

yashasvi jaiswal vs ollie pope lunch break the oval eng vs ind 5th test

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is littered with mini battles full of feisty words that have been sparked due to various reasons. But the chief bone of contention has been about time wasting by both sides.

During the third day of the Lord’s Test, Indians were ticked off by England opener Zak Crawley letting the clock run out at the end of the day by stopping Jasprit Bumrah halfway through his run-up and then calling for the medical team after being hit on the glove.

Indian skipper Shubman Gill faced off against Crawley which ignited tensions that spilled over to the next day and then the next Test.

Time-wasting issue reignites as Ollie Pope riles up Yashasvi Jaiswal at The Oval

On Day 4 of the fifth Test at The Oval, Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal stopped play and called for the medical team which prompted the umpires to call for the Lunch break few minutes early.

Ben Duckett and Crawley, who were questioned by Gill back then, were quick to pounce on the issue as the players walked off the pitch. England’s stand-in captain Ollie Pope walked up to Jaiswal and had a word with him which seemed to irritate Jaiswal.

The left-hander wagged his finger at England players as there were words exchanged between Crawley, Duckett and Jaiswal.

More to follow…

ENG vs IND
England
India
Ollie Pope
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Zak Crawley
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

akash deep send off ben duckett oval test eng vs ind 5th test

‘Get Out Of My Way’ – Former India and England Captains React To Akash Deep Sending Off Ben Duckett At The Oval

Duckett looked irritated by Deep but didn't react too much after being dismissed
5:08 pm
Samarnath Soory
Ben Stokes ENG vs IND Manchester Test Ravindra Jadeja Washington Sundar

‘Well Within Their Rights’ – Former Cricketer Defends India Over Ben Stokes Handshake Saga During Manchester Test

The Manchester Test ended in a draw.
5:01 pm
Ashish Satyam
Delhi Premier League 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Regional Cricket Tournament DPL 2025

Delhi Premier League 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Regional Cricket Tournament DPL 2025?

The second edition will kick off on August 2.
2:11 pm
Sreejita Sen
Prasidh Krishna Opens Up on His On-field Spat With Joe Root in ENG vs IND 5th Test

‘That Was The Plan’ – Prasidh Krishna Opens Up on His On-field Spat With Joe Root in ENG vs IND 5th Test

They were involved in a heated argument during the second session of Day 2.
10:53 am
Sreejita Sen
Ricky Ponting brilliantly predicted the ball that could trouble the RCB batter Jacob Bethell while commentating during Day 2 of the Oval Test.

How Ricky Ponting Predicted RCB Youngster’s Weakness That Mohammed Siraj Exploited to Perfection

Ricky Ponting deserves appreciation for predicting it correctly.
10:30 am
Darpan Jain
Former India Cricketer Reacts Strongly to Akash Deep Send-Off to Ben Duckett in ENG vs IND 5th Test

Former India Cricketer Reacts Strongly to Akash Deep Send-Off to Ben Duckett in ENG vs IND 5th Test

He said that the wicket of Duckett was more due to a poor shot than quality bowling.
10:24 am
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.