Time-wasting Drama Continues As Ollie Pope Exchanges Words With Riled-Up Yashasvi Jaiswal Before Lunch on Day 5 of The Oval Test [WATCH]

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is littered with mini battles full of feisty words that have been sparked due to various reasons. But the chief bone of contention has been about time wasting by both sides.

During the third day of the Lord’s Test, Indians were ticked off by England opener Zak Crawley letting the clock run out at the end of the day by stopping Jasprit Bumrah halfway through his run-up and then calling for the medical team after being hit on the glove.

Indian skipper Shubman Gill faced off against Crawley which ignited tensions that spilled over to the next day and then the next Test.

Time-wasting issue reignites as Ollie Pope riles up Yashasvi Jaiswal at The Oval

On Day 4 of the fifth Test at The Oval, Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal stopped play and called for the medical team which prompted the umpires to call for the Lunch break few minutes early.

Ben Duckett and Crawley, who were questioned by Gill back then, were quick to pounce on the issue as the players walked off the pitch. England’s stand-in captain Ollie Pope walked up to Jaiswal and had a word with him which seemed to irritate Jaiswal.

The left-hander wagged his finger at England players as there were words exchanged between Crawley, Duckett and Jaiswal.

More to follow…