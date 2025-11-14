Top 5 Fastest T20 Hundreds Ever Ft. CSK Sensation And Vaibhav Suryavanshi

India batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi gave another display of his explosive hitting prowess, slamming a whirlwind century today (November 14), playing for India A against UAE in the ongoing Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025. In the process, the 14-year-old entered the record books for registering one of the quickest tons in the history of T20 cricket.

On the same lines, let’s take a look at the top five fastest T20 hundreds ever.

Sahil Chauhan (27 balls)

The Estonia batter holds the top spot in the list after reaching the three-digit score in just 27 balls. He achieved the feat in 2024 during a bilateral series match against Cyprus. In that game, Sahil remained unbeaten on 144* off just 41 balls, hitting six boundaries and a staggering 18 maximums.

Urvil Patel and Abhishek Sharma (28 balls)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) talent Urvil Patel and India T20I opener Abhishek Sharma are joint second on the list. Incidentally, both players achieved the landmark during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) last year (2024). Playing for Gujarat, Urvil’s knock came against Tripura while Punjab batter Abhishek’s heroics came against Meghalaya.

Muhammad Fahad (29 balls)

The Turkey batter’s blitzkrieg is one of the recent ones as he entered the list earlier this year during a tri-nation T20I series, comprising Gibraltar and Bulgaria. Fahad’s fireworks came against Bulgaria, where he blasted 120 in 34 balls, courtesy of 10 boundaries and 12 maximums.

Chris Gayle (30 balls)

Universe Boss Chris Gayle takes the fourth spot. Notably, the former West Indies star held the top spot for his 30-ball ton in IPL in 2013 for more than a decade before the aforementioned named broke into the list. Playing for RCB against Pune Warriors India, Gayle had smacked 175 of 66 balls, which is also the highest individual score in IPL history till date.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Rishabh Pant (32 balls)

The duo of Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Rishabh Pant take up the fifth position. They are also the joint-second-fastest Indians to hold the feat. While Suryavanshi made the record against UAE today, Pant had done it seven years back in 2018, playing for Delhi against Himachal Pradesh in SMAT.

