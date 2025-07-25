Massive Boost for India! Two Injured Players Seen to Warm-up Ahead of ENG vs IND Final Test Fixture At The Oval

The final Test will commence on July 31 at The Oval.
Two of the key Indian pacers, Akash Deep Singh and Arshdeep Singh, who were previously ruled out of the ongoing ENG vs IND 4th Test, have been seen to resume bowling ahead of Day 3 in Manchester.
–
–
–
–
–
–
49/10
163/6
Bahrain beat Rwanda by 114 runs
–
52/1
–
–
128/9
129/3
Austria won by 7 wickets
93/10
94/0
Romania beat Hungary by 10 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
114/2
108/6
Alby Zalmi CC won by 8 wickets
102/7
104/1
Huddinge beat Marsta CC by 9 wickets
93/8
118/7
Alby Zalmi CC beat Marsta CC by 25 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
79/3
77/7
Fatemi Resources Cricket Club beat Utkal Cricket Club by 7 wickets
97/3
99/4
MR KB Putrajaya won by 6 wickets
61/6
62/5
Maxx Cricket Club beat KL Gladiators by 5 wickets
119/2
–
Match abandoned due to rain
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
124/8
125/4
Uganda beat Kenya by 6 wickets
105/9
24/0
–
–
–
–
–
–
166/3
165/7
Mis Ainak Knights won by 7 wickets
177/7
75/3
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Previously, Akash Deep sustained a groin niggle during the third Test fixture and left the field during the 28th over of the England innings on Day 4 at Lord’s. The 28-year-old also suffered a few minor injuries in the latest Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series 2024-25 and in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.
On the other hand, Arshdeep suffered a deep cut while trying to stop a shot of young Indian batter Sai Sudharsan, on his follow-through, during a net practice session on July 17. The 26-year-old was unavailable for selection at the Old Trafford Stadium due to the stitches on his hand.
ALSO READ:
India’s timid bowling efforts in the ongoing red-ball clash have already drawn immense criticism. Earlier, they had also lost the series opener in Leeds, even after notching up a combined 835 runs in both innings, due to an average bowling performance and poor fielding efforts. Notably, the team entered the Manchester Test while trailing 2-1 in the series. The squad will also miss their prime pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the fifth and final fixture as he is already playing his third match of the tour.
If India manages to win this match and level the score lines, then the final fixture at The Oval will become the ultimate series decider. In this scenario, the team might look to bring back Akash Deep in their playing XI, who claimed a stunning 10-wicket haul in the second match at the Edgbaston Stadium. Notably, that 336-run victory over the hosts was India’s sole win of the series so far.
But Arshdeep might not make his Test debut in the ongoing tour, depending on the performance of debutant Anshul Kamboj in this fixture. The pacer has conceded runs at an economy of 4.80 and scalped the wicket of opener Ben Duckett so far. However, at the time of writing, England are at 349/4 with Joe Root (76) and skipper Ben Stokes in the middle.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.