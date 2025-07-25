News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Massive Boost for India! Two Injured Players, Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh, Seen to Warm-up Ahead of ENG vs IND Final Test Fixture
indian-cricket-team

Massive Boost for India! Two Injured Players Seen to Warm-up Ahead of ENG vs IND Final Test Fixture At The Oval

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: July 25, 2025
3 min read

The final Test will commence on July 31 at The Oval.

Massive Boost for India! Two Injured Players, Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh, Seen to Warm-up Ahead of ENG vs IND Final Test Fixture

Two of the key Indian pacers, Akash Deep Singh and Arshdeep Singh, who were previously ruled out of the ongoing ENG vs IND 4th Test, have been seen to resume bowling ahead of Day 3 in Manchester.

Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Malaysia MAL

Hong Kong HKG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
Rwanda RWA

49/10

Bahrain BHN

163/6

Bahrain beat Rwanda by 114 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
Bahrain BHN

Malawi ML

52/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Rwanda RWA

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
Romania ROM

128/9

Austria AUST

129/3

Austria won by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
Hungary HUN

93/10

Romania ROM

94/0

Romania beat Hungary by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Luxembourg LUX

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Romania ROM

Luxembourg LUX

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Austria AUST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Austria AUST

Luxembourg LUX

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

114/2

Rising Phoenix RPH

108/6

Alby Zalmi CC won by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Marsta CC MAR

102/7

Huddinge HDN

104/1

Huddinge beat Marsta CC by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Marsta CC MAR

93/8

Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

118/7

Alby Zalmi CC beat Marsta CC by 25 runs

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Huddinge HDN

Rising Phoenix RPH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Marsta CC MAR

Huddinge HDN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Jinnah CC JIHCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Rising Phoenix RPH

Marsta CC MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Jinnah CC JIHCC

Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Rising Phoenix RPH

Jinnah CC JIHCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Rising Phoenix RPH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Botswana Women BOT-W

Malawi Women MWW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Eswatini Women EWW-W

Lesotho Women LSN-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 05:20 PM IST
Rwanda Women RWA-W

Sierra Leone Women SLO-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 05:20 PM IST
Cameroon Women CW-W

Mozambique Women MZW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

Royal Lions CC RLC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Al mulla Exchange ALECC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Super Lanka SUL

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
Fatemi Resources Cricket Club FRC

79/3

Utkal Cricket Club UTC

77/7

Fatemi Resources Cricket Club beat Utkal Cricket Club by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
JB Kings JBK

97/3

MR KB Putrajaya MKP

99/4

MR KB Putrajaya won by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
KL Gladiators KLG

61/6

Maxx Cricket Club MXC

62/5

Maxx Cricket Club beat KL Gladiators by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
Sky Warriors Cricket Club SWCL

119/2

MB Malik Sports UMZ MBMS

Match abandoned due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Fatemi Resources Cricket Club FRC

KL Gladiators KLG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 08:40 AM IST
JB Kings JBK

Sky Warriors Cricket Club SWCL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 10:50 AM IST
Utkal Cricket Club UTC

Maxx Cricket Club MXC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
MR KB Putrajaya MKP

MB Malik Sports UMZ MBMS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
Kenya KNY

124/8

Uganda UGA

125/4

Uganda beat Kenya by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
Nigeria NIG

105/9

Namibia A NBA

24/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
United Arab Emirates UAE

Nigeria NIG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Kenya KNY

Namibia A NBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Yanam Royals YAR

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Mis Ainak Knights MAK

166/3

Amo Sharks ASS

165/7

Mis Ainak Knights won by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

177/7

Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

75/3

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Mis Ainak Knights MAK

Boost Defenders BDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Amo Sharks ASS

Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago
USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
West Indies Women U19 WIU19-W

United States Of America Women U19 USAU19-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
World Championship of Legends, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Pakistan Champions PNC

South Africa Champions SAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
World Championship of Legends, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
India Champions IAC

Australia Champions AAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leeds
World Championship of Legends, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Pakistan Champions PNC

West Indies Champions WIC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
New Zealand NZ

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Zimbabwe Women ZIM-W

Fixtures

Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh Resumed Bowling Ahead of ENG vs IND 4th Test Day 3

Previously, Akash Deep sustained a groin niggle during the third Test fixture and left the field during the 28th over of the England innings on Day 4 at Lord’s. The 28-year-old also suffered a few minor injuries in the latest Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series 2024-25 and in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

On the other hand, Arshdeep suffered a deep cut while trying to stop a shot of young Indian batter Sai Sudharsan, on his follow-through, during a net practice session on July 17. The 26-year-old was unavailable for selection at the Old Trafford Stadium due to the stitches on his hand.

ALSO READ:

Will India Include the Duo in Final Fixture?

India’s timid bowling efforts in the ongoing red-ball clash have already drawn immense criticism. Earlier, they had also lost the series opener in Leeds, even after notching up a combined 835 runs in both innings, due to an average bowling performance and poor fielding efforts. Notably, the team entered the Manchester Test while trailing 2-1 in the series. The squad will also miss their prime pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the fifth and final fixture as he is already playing his third match of the tour.

If India manages to win this match and level the score lines, then the final fixture at The Oval will become the ultimate series decider. In this scenario, the team might look to bring back Akash Deep in their playing XI, who claimed a stunning 10-wicket haul in the second match at the Edgbaston Stadium. Notably, that 336-run victory over the hosts was India’s sole win of the series so far.

But Arshdeep might not make his Test debut in the ongoing tour, depending on the performance of debutant Anshul Kamboj in this fixture. The pacer has conceded runs at an economy of 4.80 and scalped the wicket of opener Ben Duckett so far. However, at the time of writing, England are at 349/4 with Joe Root (76) and skipper Ben Stokes in the middle.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Akash Deep
Arshdeep Singh
ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
India
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

rishabh pant foot injury eng vs ind 4th test

Did Rishabh Pant Take Advantage Of Officials By Exaggerating His Foot Injury in ENG vs IND 4th Test?

Pant still batted for more than an hour while limping for runs
6:16 pm
Samarnath Soory

ICC to Introduce New Rule After Rishabh Pant Plays With Broken Toe in ENG vs IND 4th Test

He went on to score a fighting 54-run knock.
3:00 pm
Sreejita Sen
Rishabh Pant Aakash Chopra ENG vs IND 4th Test

‘Man Who’s Defeated Life’ – Former India Opener Lauds Rishabh Pant for His Act of Bravery During ENG vs IND 4th Test

He is second leading run-getter of the series with 479 runs.
2:31 pm
Aditya Ighe
anshul kamboj debut coach satish rana exclusive cricxtasy eng vs ind 4th test

EXCLUSIVE: How CSK Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad Played A Pivotal Role In Pushing Anshul Kamboj Into The Spotlight

The right-arm pacer was only 11 years old when he started playing professional cricket. It was his father, Udham Singh, who used to take him to the academy every day. 
11:40 am
Ashish Satyam
Ravichandran Ashwin Slams Gautam Gambhir And India Team Management For All-Rounder-Heavy Line-Up, Questions Kuldeep Yadav Omission In 4th Test vs England

Ravichandran Ashwin Slams Gautam Gambhir And India Team Management For All-Rounder-Heavy Line-Up, Questions Kuldeep Yadav Omission In 4th Test vs England

England will resume Day 3 at 225/2, trailing by 133 runs.
10:09 am
Sreejita Sen
Zak Crawley Shubman Gill ENG vs IND 4th Test

England Opener Adds Fuel To ‘Time Wasting’ Controversy, Provides Short & Crisp Reply to Remarks By Shubman Gill

The England opener had managed only 128 runs in first three Tests.
1:15 am
Aditya Ighe
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.