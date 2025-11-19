U19 Cricket World Cup 2026 India Fixtures- ICC Unveils Tournament Schedule, Check Full List of Matches

The U19 Cricket World Cup 2026 fixtures were announced earlier today (November 19) by the ICC. The tournament will be played from January 15 to February 6, featuring some of the best and exciting upcoming talents in cricket.

India are the most successful side in the history of the tournament, with five titles to their name while Australia are the defending champion, having won the previous edition in 2023-24, held in South Africa.

What is the format of the U19 Cricket World Cup 2026?

The multi-team event will start with the group stage matches, followed by the Super Six phase. The top three ranked sides from these groups will advance into two further groups of six, where teams will lock horns in round robin format.

The top two teams of each group from Super Six will then advance to the knockout stage, comprising two semi-finals and a final. A total of 41 matches will be played in the tournament over 23 days.

What are the groups in U19 Cricket World Cup 2026?

A total of 16 teams have been divided into four groups. Check below.

Group A: India, Bangladesh, USA, New Zealand.

Group B: Zimbabwe, Pakistan, England, Scotland.

Group C: Australia, Ireland, Japan, and Sri Lanka.

Group D: Tanzania, West Indies, Afghanistan, South Africa.

U19 Cricket World Cup 2026 India Fixtures

India will have a star-studded lineup with the likes of Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre expected to feature. After finishing as runners-up in the previous edition, the young Indian side will be hoping to go the distance this time around. Check India’s group-stage schedule below.

15 January: USA U19 vs IND U19

USA U19 vs IND U19 17 January: IND U19 vs BAN U19

IND U19 vs BAN U19 24 January: IND U19 vs NZ U19

U19 Cricket World Cup 2026 Full schedule:

15 January, USA v India, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

15 January, Zimbabwe v Scotland, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

15 January, Tanzania v West Indies, HP Oval, Windhoek

16 January, Pakistan v England, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

16 January, Australia v Ireland, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

16 January, Afghanistan v South Africa, HP Oval, Windhoek

17 January, India v Bangladesh, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

17 January, Japan v Sri Lanka, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

18 January, New Zealand v USA, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

18 January, England v Zimbabwe, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

18 January, West Indies v Afghanistan, HP Oval, Windhoek

19 January, Pakistan v Scotland, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

19 January, Sri Lanka v Ireland, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

19 January, South Africa v Tanzania, HP Oval, Windhoek

20 January, Bangladesh v New Zealand, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

20 January, Australia v Japan, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

21 January, England v Scotland, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

21 January, Afghanistan v Tanzania, HP Oval, Windhoek

22 January, Zimbabwe v Pakistan, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

22 January, Ireland v Japan, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

22 January, West Indies v South Africa, HP Oval, Windhoek

23 January, Bangladesh v USA, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

23 January, Sri Lanka v Australia, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

24 January, India v New Zealand, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

24 January, A4 v D4, HP Oval, Windhoek

25 January, Super Six A1 v D3, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

25 January, Super Six D2 v A3, HP Oval, Windhoek

26 January, B4 v C4, Harare Sports Club, Harare

26 January, Super Six C1 v B2, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

26 January, Super Six D1 v A2, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

27 January, Super Six C2 v B3, Harare Sports Club, Harare

27 January, Super Six C3 v B1, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

28 January, Super Six, A1 v D2, Harare Sports Club, Harare

29 January, Super Six D3 v A2, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

30 January, Super Six D1 v A3, Harare Sports Club, Harare

30 January, Super Six B3 v C1, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

31 January, Super Six B2 v C3, Harare Sports Club, Harare

01 February, Super Six B1 v C2, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

03 February, First semi-final, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

04 February, Second semi-final, Harare Sports Club, Harare

06 February, Final, Harare Sports Club, Harare

