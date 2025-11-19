U19 Cricket World Cup 2026 India Fixtures- ICC Unveils Tournament Schedule, Check Full List of Matches

The U19 Cricket World Cup 2026 fixtures were announced earlier today (November 19) by the ICC. The tournament will be played from January 15 to February 6, featuring some of the best and exciting upcoming talents in cricket.
India are the most successful side in the history of the tournament, with five titles to their name while Australia are the defending champion, having won the previous edition in 2023-24, held in South Africa.
The multi-team event will start with the group stage matches, followed by the Super Six phase. The top three ranked sides from these groups will advance into two further groups of six, where teams will lock horns in round robin format.
The top two teams of each group from Super Six will then advance to the knockout stage, comprising two semi-finals and a final. A total of 41 matches will be played in the tournament over 23 days.
A total of 16 teams have been divided into four groups. Check below.
Group A: India, Bangladesh, USA, New Zealand.
Group B: Zimbabwe, Pakistan, England, Scotland.
Group C: Australia, Ireland, Japan, and Sri Lanka.
Group D: Tanzania, West Indies, Afghanistan, South Africa.
India will have a star-studded lineup with the likes of Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre expected to feature. After finishing as runners-up in the previous edition, the young Indian side will be hoping to go the distance this time around. Check India’s group-stage schedule below.
15 January, USA v India, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
15 January, Zimbabwe v Scotland, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
15 January, Tanzania v West Indies, HP Oval, Windhoek
16 January, Pakistan v England, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
16 January, Australia v Ireland, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
16 January, Afghanistan v South Africa, HP Oval, Windhoek
17 January, India v Bangladesh, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
17 January, Japan v Sri Lanka, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
18 January, New Zealand v USA, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
18 January, England v Zimbabwe, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
18 January, West Indies v Afghanistan, HP Oval, Windhoek
19 January, Pakistan v Scotland, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
19 January, Sri Lanka v Ireland, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
19 January, South Africa v Tanzania, HP Oval, Windhoek
20 January, Bangladesh v New Zealand, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
20 January, Australia v Japan, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
21 January, England v Scotland, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
21 January, Afghanistan v Tanzania, HP Oval, Windhoek
22 January, Zimbabwe v Pakistan, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
22 January, Ireland v Japan, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
22 January, West Indies v South Africa, HP Oval, Windhoek
23 January, Bangladesh v USA, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
23 January, Sri Lanka v Australia, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
24 January, India v New Zealand, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
24 January, A4 v D4, HP Oval, Windhoek
25 January, Super Six A1 v D3, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
25 January, Super Six D2 v A3, HP Oval, Windhoek
26 January, B4 v C4, Harare Sports Club, Harare
26 January, Super Six C1 v B2, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
26 January, Super Six D1 v A2, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
27 January, Super Six C2 v B3, Harare Sports Club, Harare
27 January, Super Six C3 v B1, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
28 January, Super Six, A1 v D2, Harare Sports Club, Harare
29 January, Super Six D3 v A2, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
30 January, Super Six D1 v A3, Harare Sports Club, Harare
30 January, Super Six B3 v C1, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
31 January, Super Six B2 v C3, Harare Sports Club, Harare
01 February, Super Six B1 v C2, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
03 February, First semi-final, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
04 February, Second semi-final, Harare Sports Club, Harare
06 February, Final, Harare Sports Club, Harare
