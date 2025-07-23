‘Unless You Can Bat…’ – Fans Question Indian Management After Kuldeep Yadav Snub At Old Trafford

Kuldeep Yadav hasn't played a single match on the tour.

England won the toss and opted to field in the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in Manchester. The visitors made three changes to their side. Shardul Thakur and debutant Anshul Kamboj replaced Nitish Reddy and Akash Deep. To add to that, Karun Nair was benched due to his poor run, and Sai Sudharsan made a comeback into the side. However, what did not sit well with the fans was the exclusion of spinner Kuldeep Yadav. The left-arm spinner has not made an appearance in any of the four matches played so far. Reports were suggesting the Manchester pitch was suitable for the chinaman, but the Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner was left out for the fourth consecutive Test.

Here’s a mind-boggling stat. Kuldeep’s exclusion wasn’t the only thing that happened for the fourth consecutive time. Skipper Shubman Gill has not managed to win a single toss in the four Tests so far. To add to that, India has now lost 14 tosses in a row. The odds of this event occurring are 16,384 to 1. While the toss is out of the captain and the team management’s control, Kuldeep Yadav’s selection in the team isn’t. The fans did not hold their disappointment back over the matter and were vocal about it on social media.

Here are some of the fan reactions on X (formerly Twitter) questioning the team management over the non-selection of Kuldeep Yadav in the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

The Kuldeep Yadav Exclusion Sets Social Media Ablaze

Every coach and captain of India has/had a bunch of fav cricketers whom they give a longer rope.

But all of them have hated Kuldeep Yadav. So irritating 😭 — Meghahaha (@themegheffect) July 23, 2025

Why Shardul Thakur??

Kuldeep Yadav would add variety as he is an unorthodox left arm bowler. — Shrin (@ShrrinG) July 23, 2025

Unless you can bat, you can't get into an overseas India test XI as a spinner.



But then, isnt Kuldeep Yadav a more reliable test batsman than Shardul Thakur?? — Sarkarstic (@I_Am_Parijat) July 23, 2025

I would have included Kuldeep yadav instead of R Jadeja. We need a spin bowler. Jadeja not taking wicket these days anywah,we should look at bowling perspective not just batting wise, these pitches are absolute road anyone can bat here. #INDvsENG — PitchToScreen (@CricCine_) July 23, 2025

Hard being kuldeep yadav at this point of time 💔 #ENGvIND — अmit~ (@_amit__18) July 23, 2025

Kuldeep Yadav not playing?



I want this team to lose badly — Vishnu (@matkashbakihai) July 23, 2025

If Chahal can turn on green tops like this there is surely merit in playing Kuldeep Yadav in the tests… he is a genuine wicket taker@imkuldeep18 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/BZfMD6BRrm — ℛ𝒶𝒿𝒾𝓉 🇮🇳 (@imrajitd) July 23, 2025

It's the fourth Test Match which Team India cannot afford to lose or draw and still you don't find your key player Kuldeep Yadav in the playing Xl



Why to pick him just to humiliate him again and again #INDvsENG #INDvENG #ENGvsIND #KuldeepYadav pic.twitter.com/DFAxOICNJO — Sachiin Ramdas Suryavanshi (@sachiinv7) July 23, 2025

India’s Dismal Record At Old Trafford

The visitors have played nine matches at the venue, and have not managed to win a single game. India played their first Test in Manchester in 1936, and haven’t been able to conquer the stadium in the last 89 years. Their biggest defeat at the venue came in 1952, when they were beaten by an inning and 207 runs. Having said that, Shubman Gill & Co. have shown promising signs in the series so far, and this will be their best chance to breach the fortress. Additionally, the series is nicely poised at 2-1, and the visitors would love to equal the tally to go all in the fifth Test.

The pitch at Old Trafford is known to be on the slower side. As a result, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar will have to play a crucial role in the outcome of the game. Debutant Anshul Kamboj picked all 10 wickets in an innings in the Ranji Trophy last year, and has shown his capability to belong at the international level. How he supports Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in the second and fourth innings will be extremely crucial to India’s chances in the game.

