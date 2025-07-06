Unsatisfied Vaibhav Suryavanshi Sets Eyes on Double Hundred After Record-Breaking 143 off 78 for India U19

The recent few months have been nothing short of extraordinary for Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been in superb form in the ongoing U-19 series against England U-19. In the fourth Youth ODI, he scored a magnificent 143 in just 78 balls, including 13 boundaries and ten maximums, at a strike rate of 183.33.

All matches (54) Afghanistan National T20, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS – PAL – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 INA 130/8 PHL 183/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL – SK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 INA – PHL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 GRC-W – TKW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 SBA-W – BUL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 TKW-W – SBA-W – Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP 169/5 BMP 67/3 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 SOST – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEST – LEUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 OSTG – LEST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG – BRBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEUL – ATPG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 BRBA – GENW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 SCO-W – DGW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 TYP-W – DGW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 SCO-W – TYP-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 GUE – SCOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 ITA – JER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MECS – TCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 FEK – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MR – THUO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – MINY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 LAKR – SFU – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 ENGA-W – NZA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW – RWT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – VMK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 ML – TAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 BHN – GER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 GER – TAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 BHN – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Bulawayo South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 ZIM – SA – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A 177/2 SL-A 294/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS – WTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 BMB – CBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 IDTT – DID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLAM – KENT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DURH – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Chesterfield Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DER – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 HAM – SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOT – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOR – WOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLO – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SURR – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 HAM-W – SOM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBLZ-W – DUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SUR-W – ESS-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 LAN-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings

Later, Vaibhav and a few other U-19 players were seen in Birmingham, where they came to follow India’s batting heroics, led by the captain, Shubman Gill. In a conversation with the BCCI’s social team, the youngster revealed he was unaware of the record for the fastest century before his team manager told him, even though he was unsatisfied and expressed his wish to bat longer to get more runs for the team.

“I could have made it longer because I had a lot of time. I had 20 overs left after that. I will try to score 200 in the next match. So next time, I’ll try to play the full 50 overs. The more I score, the more the team will benefit. So, I’ll try to play the full game in the next match. That’s my focus.”

Of scoring the fastest ever 💯 in U19 and Youth ODIs & getting inspired by Shubman Gill 👌 🔝



Vaibhav Suryavanshi shares his thoughts! 🙌#TeamIndia | @ShubmanGill | @VaibhavSV12 pic.twitter.com/ihQkaSs0SJ — BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2025

Vaibhav was going so well in the game and hit every shot with total control before getting out in the 28th over after playing a spectacular knock. The disappointment of not making a double century is understandable, which also shows he has the hunger to score big and not settle for less.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi makes rapid strides in his cricketing career

The recent few months have been nothing short of extraordinary for Vaibhav Suryavanshi, and the 14-year-old has seen a prominent rise since IPL 2025. Initially, he wasn’t supposed to make his IPL debut, but an injury to Sanju Samson opened the way for his debut, and the southpaw has not looked back since.

ALSO READ:

He scored 252 runs at an average of 36 and a 206.55 strike rate in seven innings, including one fifty and a century. His heroics in the tournament opened doors for his U-19 selection for the England tour.

No fear and pressure 🙅‍

Just pure finesse 😎



Vaibhav Suryavanshi with a scintillating fifty in the chase 🔥



Updates ▶ https://t.co/hKuQlLxjIZ #TATAIPL | #CSKvRR | @rajasthanroyals pic.twitter.com/YUsYYeCQC0 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 20, 2025

To his credit, Vaibhav has continued his fine run with the willow against England U-19, where he has had starts in every game, before a big one in the fourth fixture in Worcester. Before this, he scored 48, 45, and 86 in the first three Youth ODIs, showing he is in good rhythm and able to adapt to various conditions against a good bowling attack.

Anyway, this is just the start for Vaibhav, who seems destined to achieve bigger things in future, thanks to his marvellous expertise. Maybe the national selection looks too far as of now, but his superior talent is too tempting at such an early age, and it won’t be surprising if he is fast-tracked into the national side very soon.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.