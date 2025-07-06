News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been in superb form in the ongoing India U-19 series against England U-19 in England.
indian-cricket-team

Unsatisfied Vaibhav Suryavanshi Sets Eyes on Double Hundred After Record-Breaking 143 off 78 for India U19

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: July 6, 2025
3 min read

The recent few months have been nothing short of extraordinary for Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been in superb form in the ongoing India U-19 series against England U-19 in England.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been in superb form in the ongoing U-19 series against England U-19. In the fourth Youth ODI, he scored a magnificent 143 in just 78 balls, including 13 boundaries and ten maximums, at a strike rate of 183.33.

Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Hindukush Strikers HS

Pamir Legends PAL

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
Indonesia INA

130/8

Philippines PHL

183/6

Philippines beat Indonesia by 53 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Philippines PHL

South Korea SK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Indonesia INA

Philippines PHL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 11:45 AM IST
Greece Women GRC-W

Turkey Women TKW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 03:45 PM IST
Serbia Women SBA-W

Bulgaria Women BUL-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Turkey Women TKW-W

Serbia Women SBA-W

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BCC Spartan BSP

169/5

BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

67/3

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Sofia Stars SOST

MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Liege Stallions LEST

Leuven Lions LEUL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Ostend Tigers OSTG

Liege Stallions LEST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Antwerp Giants ATPG

Brussels Bashers BRBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Leuven Lions LEUL

Antwerp Giants ATPG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Brussels Bashers BRBA

Gent Wolves GENW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Scorchers Women SCO-W

Dragons Women DGW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Typhoons Women TYP-W

Dragons Women DGW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Scorchers Women SCO-W

Typhoons Women TYP-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
06 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Guernsey GUE

Scotland SCOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Italy ITA

Jersey JER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England U19 ENGU19

India U19 INDU19

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
MEC Study Group MECS

Tally Rangers TCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Malaysia Reds MR

Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
Washington Freedom WAF

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Los Angeles Knight Riders LAKR

San Francisco Unicorns SFU

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
England Women A ENGA-W

New Zealand Women A NZA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Karaikal Kniights KAK

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Yanam Royals YAR

Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Malawi ML

Tanzania TAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Germany GER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Germany GER

Tanzania TAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Bulawayo
South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Marrara
Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025
Australia A AUS A

177/2

Sri Lanka A SL-A

294/7

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Piton Strikers PTS

Whiptail Smashers WTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Bamboo Blasters BMB

Calabash Giants CBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans IDTT

Dindigul Dragons DID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Kent KENT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Durham DURH

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Chesterfield
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Yorkshire YOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Hampshire HAM

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Northamptonshire NOR

Worcestershire WOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Hampshire Women HAM-W

Somerset Women SOM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Durham Women DUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Surrey Women SUR-W

Essex Women ESS-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Lancashire Women LAN-W

Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Fixtures Standings

Later, Vaibhav and a few other U-19 players were seen in Birmingham, where they came to follow India’s batting heroics, led by the captain, Shubman Gill. In a conversation with the BCCI’s social team, the youngster revealed he was unaware of the record for the fastest century before his team manager told him, even though he was unsatisfied and expressed his wish to bat longer to get more runs for the team.

“I could have made it longer because I had a lot of time. I had 20 overs left after that. I will try to score 200 in the next match. So next time, I’ll try to play the full 50 overs. The more I score, the more the team will benefit. So, I’ll try to play the full game in the next match. That’s my focus.”

Vaibhav was going so well in the game and hit every shot with total control before getting out in the 28th over after playing a spectacular knock. The disappointment of not making a double century is understandable, which also shows he has the hunger to score big and not settle for less.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi makes rapid strides in his cricketing career

The recent few months have been nothing short of extraordinary for Vaibhav Suryavanshi, and the 14-year-old has seen a prominent rise since IPL 2025. Initially, he wasn’t supposed to make his IPL debut, but an injury to Sanju Samson opened the way for his debut, and the southpaw has not looked back since.

ALSO READ:

He scored 252 runs at an average of 36 and a 206.55 strike rate in seven innings, including one fifty and a century. His heroics in the tournament opened doors for his U-19 selection for the England tour.

To his credit, Vaibhav has continued his fine run with the willow against England U-19, where he has had starts in every game, before a big one in the fourth fixture in Worcester. Before this, he scored 48, 45, and 86 in the first three Youth ODIs, showing he is in good rhythm and able to adapt to various conditions against a good bowling attack.

Anyway, this is just the start for Vaibhav, who seems destined to achieve bigger things in future, thanks to his marvellous expertise. Maybe the national selection looks too far as of now, but his superior talent is too tempting at such an early age, and it won’t be surprising if he is fast-tracked into the national side very soon.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG U-19 vs IND U-19
India U-19
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

eng vs ind 2nd test day 5 weather rain forecast edgbaston weather india vs england

ENG vs IND 2nd Test Day 5 Weather Update: Edgbaston Weather And Hourly Rain Forecast As India Look To Bowl England Out

12:37 pm
CX Staff Writer

‘They’re Playing on England’s Ego’ – Former England Player Lavishes Praise On India After Record Batting Display in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

This is also the first-ever instance of India to register 1,000-plus runs in a single red-ball match.
10:55 am
Sreejita Sen

[WATCH] Rishabh Pant Gives Epic Reply to Harry Brook During ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Rishabh Pant scored a quickfire 65 in the second innings of the second Test at Edgbaston.
1:11 am
Amogh Bodas

‘Does The Dirty Job’ – India Player Gets Pat On Back From Bowling Coach During ENG vs IND 2nd Test

India's bowling coach Morne Morkel attended the Press Conference after the fourth day's play.
12:24 am
Amogh Bodas
Akash Deep bowled Joe Root Edgbaston ENG vs IND 2nd Test Watch video

[WATCH] Akash Deep Cleans Up Joe Root With A Peach, Signals ‘I Am Here To Stay’ At Dressing Room During ENG vs IND 2nd Test

10:55 pm
CX Staff Writer
Harry Brook Cheekily Asks Shubman Gill To Take The Draw After 450-Run Lead

‘It’s Going To Rain’ – Harry Brook Cheekily Asks Shubman Gill To Take The Draw After 450-Run Lead

Harry Brook and Shubman Gill were involved in a friendly banter during the second England vs India Test.
11:36 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.