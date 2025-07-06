Unsatisfied Vaibhav Suryavanshi Sets Eyes on Double Hundred After Record-Breaking 143 off 78 for India U19

The recent few months have been nothing short of extraordinary for Vaibhav Suryavanshi.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been in superb form in the ongoing U-19 series against England U-19. In the fourth Youth ODI, he scored a magnificent 143 in just 78 balls, including 13 boundaries and ten maximums, at a strike rate of 183.33.
Later, Vaibhav and a few other U-19 players were seen in Birmingham, where they came to follow India’s batting heroics, led by the captain, Shubman Gill. In a conversation with the BCCI’s social team, the youngster revealed he was unaware of the record for the fastest century before his team manager told him, even though he was unsatisfied and expressed his wish to bat longer to get more runs for the team.
“I could have made it longer because I had a lot of time. I had 20 overs left after that. I will try to score 200 in the next match. So next time, I’ll try to play the full 50 overs. The more I score, the more the team will benefit. So, I’ll try to play the full game in the next match. That’s my focus.”
Vaibhav was going so well in the game and hit every shot with total control before getting out in the 28th over after playing a spectacular knock. The disappointment of not making a double century is understandable, which also shows he has the hunger to score big and not settle for less.
The recent few months have been nothing short of extraordinary for Vaibhav Suryavanshi, and the 14-year-old has seen a prominent rise since IPL 2025. Initially, he wasn’t supposed to make his IPL debut, but an injury to Sanju Samson opened the way for his debut, and the southpaw has not looked back since.
He scored 252 runs at an average of 36 and a 206.55 strike rate in seven innings, including one fifty and a century. His heroics in the tournament opened doors for his U-19 selection for the England tour.
To his credit, Vaibhav has continued his fine run with the willow against England U-19, where he has had starts in every game, before a big one in the fourth fixture in Worcester. Before this, he scored 48, 45, and 86 in the first three Youth ODIs, showing he is in good rhythm and able to adapt to various conditions against a good bowling attack.
Anyway, this is just the start for Vaibhav, who seems destined to achieve bigger things in future, thanks to his marvellous expertise. Maybe the national selection looks too far as of now, but his superior talent is too tempting at such an early age, and it won’t be surprising if he is fast-tracked into the national side very soon.
