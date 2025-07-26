News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
shubman gill unwanted record eng vs ind 4th test 600-plus totals
indian-cricket-team

Unwanted Record For Captain Shubman Gill As England Punish India Bowling In Manchester Test

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: July 26, 2025
3 min read

Gill's first outing as India's Test skipper got tougher

shubman gill unwanted record eng vs ind 4th test 600-plus totals

India are staring at the barrel in the fourth Test in Manchester after losing Yashaswi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan for ducks in the first over of their second innings without a single run on the board.

Before those few moments of madness, Indian bowlers experienced a nightmarish two days as England ground them into dust with a first innings total of 669 all out.

Result – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Malaysia MAL

55/0

Hong Kong HKG

52/4

Malaysia won by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
Rwanda RWA

21/2

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
Romania ROM

178/6

Luxembourg LUX

133/10

Romania won by 45 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
Hungary HUN

168/9

Austria AUST

74/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Austria AUST

Luxembourg LUX

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

88/10

Jinnah CC JIHCC

163/4

Jinnah CC Stockholm beat Alby Zalmi by 75 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Rising Phoenix RPH

123/6

Marsta CC MAR

150/4

Marsta CC beat Rising Phoenix by 27 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Jinnah CC JIHCC

68/3

Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

168/4

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Rising Phoenix RPH

Jinnah CC JIHCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Rising Phoenix RPH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Botswana Women BOT-W

143/6

Malawi Women MWW-W

78/10

Botswana Women beat Malawi Women by 65 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Eswatini Women EWW-W

40/10

Lesotho Women LSN-W

88/9

Lesotho Women beat Eswatini Women by 48 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Rwanda Women RWA-W

3/0

Sierra Leone Women SLO-W

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Cameroon Women CW-W

Mozambique Women MZW-W

3/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Super Lanka SUL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Chennai Kings CA CHK

Tally Rangers TCC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
Fatemi Resources Cricket Club FRC

122/4

KL Gladiators KLG

108/6

Fatemi Resources Cricket Club beat KL Gladiators by 14 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
JB Kings JBK

80/4

Sky Warriors Cricket Club SWCL

106/5

Sky Warriors Cricket Club beat JB Kings by 26 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
Utkal Cricket Club UTC

78/4

Maxx Cricket Club MXC

80/2

Maxx Cricket Club beat Utkal Cricket Club by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
MR KB Putrajaya MKP

75/4

MB Malik Sports UMZ MBMS

73/10

MR KB Putrajaya beat MB Malik Sports UMZ by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Fatemi Resources Cricket Club FRC

Maxx Cricket Club MXC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 08:40 AM IST
JB Kings JBK

MB Malik Sports UMZ MBMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 10:50 AM IST
Utkal Cricket Club UTC

KL Gladiators KLG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
MR KB Putrajaya MKP

Sky Warriors Cricket Club SWCL

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
United Arab Emirates UAE

141/5

Nigeria NIG

88/10

United Arab Emirates beat Nigeria by 53 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
Kenya KNY

126/6

Namibia A NBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Kenya KNY

Nigeria NIG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
United Arab Emirates UAE

Uganda UGA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Mis Ainak Knights MAK

154/9

Boost Defenders BDS

155/4

Boost Defenders beat Mis Ainak Knights by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Amo Sharks ASS

92/0

Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

173/6

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago
USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
West Indies Women U19 WIU19-W

United States Of America Women U19 USAU19-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago
USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
West Indies Women U19 WIU19-W

United States Of America Women U19 USAU19-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – London
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Fixtures Standings
Canceled – t20 – London
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Match Cancelled

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Surrey Women SUR-W

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Leeds
World Championship of Legends, 2025
India Champions IAC

84/2

Australia Champions AAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leeds
World Championship of Legends, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Pakistan Champions PNC

West Indies Champions WIC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leeds
World Championship of Legends, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
South Africa Champions SAC

Australia Champions AAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leeds
World Championship of Legends, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
India Champions IAC

England Champions EDC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
New Zealand NZ

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Northern Ireland
Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025
Ireland Women IRE-W

232/3

Zimbabwe Women ZIM-W

Fixtures

Shubman Gill first Indian captain in 11 years to concede 600-plus total

England skipper Ben Stokes became only the third cricketer to score 7,000 Test runs and 200-plus wickets after Jacques Kallis and Sir Garfield Sobers with his 141, while former England captain Joe Root surpassed Rahul Dravid, Kallis and Ricky Ponting in one innings with his 150 as he became the second highest run-scorer in Test cricket.

While England batters were adding splendid records to their career achievements, Indian captain Shubman Gill bagged the unwanted record of becoming the first captain in 11 years to concede a 600-plus score in an innings.

ALSO READ:

While England bowlers wiped out India’s lower-order (last four wicket) within 15 overs, Indians toiled with both pacers and spinners struggling to get wickets. Four of their bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar – conceded more than 100 runs as England look to seal the series with a massive win at Old Trafford.

CaptainTotalOppositionVenueYear
Shubman Gill669/10EnglandManchester2025
MS Dhoni680/8 decNew ZealandWellington2014
Virender Sehwag604/7 decAustraliaAdelaide2012
MS Dhoni659/4 decAustraliaSydney2012
MS Dhoni710/7 decEnglandBirmingham2011
MS Dhoni620/4 decSouth AfricaCenturion2010

This is a huge stumbling block for Gill in his first outing as India’s Test captain, as he became the first Indian captain since MS Dhoni to concede a 600-plus score.

England close in on big win at Old Trafford and seal Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

Coincidentally, England head coach Brendon McCullum was in the opposition dressing room the last time it happened. McCullum was directly responsible for New Zealand’s second innings total of 680/8 declared in Wellington as he smashed a stunning 302 in that game.

In the 21st century, this is the 15th instance that India have conceded 600-plus totals in Test cricket.

India were on the receiving end in England back in 2011 at Edgbaston when England declared after scoring a mammoth 710/7 with Alastair Cook scoring 294 and Eoin Morgan scoring 104.

Besides their failures with the bat and the ball in the match, India also risk losing Bumrah and Siraj for the final Test at the Oval.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ben Stokes
ENG vs IND
England
India
Joe Root
MS Dhoni
Shubman Gill
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

Gautam Gambhir India coach KKR Manoj Tiwary ENG vs IND Old Trafford Test

Former KKR Teammate Blames Gautam Gambhir for ‘No Stability’ As India Scuffle England In Old Trafford Test

India have conceded 650+ runs in the ongoing fourth Test at Old Trafford.
6:31 pm
Ashish Satyam
It’s now been four matches in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, but Kuldeep Yadav has yet to get a game.

Morne Morkel Argues, but Was Dropping Kuldeep Yadav a Wise Option in the ENG vs IND 4th Test?

Kuldeep could have been mighty useful at Old Trafford.
4:28 pm
Darpan Jain
Gautam Gambhir Should Fix This Quick or India Won’t Reach Another WTC Final Anytime Soon

Gautam Gambhir Should Fix This Quick or India Won’t Reach Another WTC Final Anytime Soon

India have played 11 Tests in this period, winning only two and losing nine.
3:01 pm
Sagar Paul
ENG vs IND 4th Test Day 4 Weather Update - Latest Manchester Rain Forecast And Start Time For England vs India Test Match

ENG vs IND 4th Test Day 4 Weather Update — Latest Manchester Rain Forecast, Hourly Weather And Start Time For England vs India Test Match

There has been some rain and breaks in the first three days of the game.
2:23 pm
Darpan Jain
Jasprit Bumrah to Retire from Tests After ENG vs IND Series? Former India Player Mohammad Kaif Drops Major Prediction

Jasprit Bumrah to Retire From Tests After ENG vs IND Series? Former India Player Drops Major Prediction

He only managed to scalp one wicket on Day 3 of the 4th ENG vs IND Test.
3:23 pm
Sreejita Sen
narayan jagadeesan india test squad rishabh pant replacement csk ipl ms dhoni england test 2025

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Didn’t Think CSK Would Replace Narayan Jagadeesan Immediately…This Time I Thought It Was A Scam’

Narayan Jagadeesan has been added to the India squad for the final Test as a replacement for the vice-captain.
12:43 pm
Ashish Satyam
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.