Unwanted Record For Captain Shubman Gill As England Punish India Bowling In Manchester Test

Gill's first outing as India's Test skipper got tougher
India are staring at the barrel in the fourth Test in Manchester after losing Yashaswi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan for ducks in the first over of their second innings without a single run on the board.
Before those few moments of madness, Indian bowlers experienced a nightmarish two days as England ground them into dust with a first innings total of 669 all out.
55/0
52/4
–
–
21/2
–
–
–
178/6
133/10
Romania won by 45 runs
168/9
74/1
–
–
–
–
–
–
88/10
163/4
Jinnah CC Stockholm beat Alby Zalmi by 75 runs
123/6
150/4
Marsta CC beat Rising Phoenix by 27 runs
68/3
168/4
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
143/6
78/10
Botswana Women beat Malawi Women by 65 runs
40/10
88/9
Lesotho Women beat Eswatini Women by 48 runs
3/0
–
–
3/0
–
–
–
–
122/4
108/6
Fatemi Resources Cricket Club beat KL Gladiators by 14 runs
80/4
106/5
Sky Warriors Cricket Club beat JB Kings by 26 runs
78/4
80/2
Maxx Cricket Club beat Utkal Cricket Club by 8 wickets
75/4
73/10
MR KB Putrajaya beat MB Malik Sports UMZ by 6 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
141/5
88/10
United Arab Emirates beat Nigeria by 53 runs
126/6
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
154/9
155/4
Boost Defenders beat Mis Ainak Knights by 6 wickets
92/0
173/6
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Match Cancelled
–
–
84/2
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
232/3
–
England skipper Ben Stokes became only the third cricketer to score 7,000 Test runs and 200-plus wickets after Jacques Kallis and Sir Garfield Sobers with his 141, while former England captain Joe Root surpassed Rahul Dravid, Kallis and Ricky Ponting in one innings with his 150 as he became the second highest run-scorer in Test cricket.
While England batters were adding splendid records to their career achievements, Indian captain Shubman Gill bagged the unwanted record of becoming the first captain in 11 years to concede a 600-plus score in an innings.
ALSO READ:
While England bowlers wiped out India’s lower-order (last four wicket) within 15 overs, Indians toiled with both pacers and spinners struggling to get wickets. Four of their bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar – conceded more than 100 runs as England look to seal the series with a massive win at Old Trafford.
|Captain
|Total
|Opposition
|Venue
|Year
|Shubman Gill
|669/10
|England
|Manchester
|2025
|MS Dhoni
|680/8 dec
|New Zealand
|Wellington
|2014
|Virender Sehwag
|604/7 dec
|Australia
|Adelaide
|2012
|MS Dhoni
|659/4 dec
|Australia
|Sydney
|2012
|MS Dhoni
|710/7 dec
|England
|Birmingham
|2011
|MS Dhoni
|620/4 dec
|South Africa
|Centurion
|2010
This is a huge stumbling block for Gill in his first outing as India’s Test captain, as he became the first Indian captain since MS Dhoni to concede a 600-plus score.
Coincidentally, England head coach Brendon McCullum was in the opposition dressing room the last time it happened. McCullum was directly responsible for New Zealand’s second innings total of 680/8 declared in Wellington as he smashed a stunning 302 in that game.
In the 21st century, this is the 15th instance that India have conceded 600-plus totals in Test cricket.
India were on the receiving end in England back in 2011 at Edgbaston when England declared after scoring a mammoth 710/7 with Alastair Cook scoring 294 and Eoin Morgan scoring 104.
Besides their failures with the bat and the ball in the match, India also risk losing Bumrah and Siraj for the final Test at the Oval.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.
Malaysia won by 10 wickets