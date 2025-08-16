UP T20 League 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Regional Cricket Tournament of Uttar Pradesh?

The T20 League will begin on August 17.

The UP T20 League is all set to kick off on August 17 at the Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, with the opening clash between the defending champions Meerut Mavericks and the Kanpur Superstars. Six teams will participate in this exciting 20-over tournament, named — Kashi Rudras, Meerut Mavericks, Kanpur Superstars, Lucknow Falcons, Noida Super Kings and Gorakhpur Lions. Fans will find out the UP T20 League 2025 live streaming details here.

All matches (67) India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 Andhra Premier League, 2025 Cambodia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 Cambodia Women tour of Singapore,T10.2025 Caribbean Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 ECI Norway, 2025 ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025 ECS-W Croatia, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 SLC T20 League, 2025 South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Top End T20 Series, 2025 Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 Upcoming – oneday – Wooloowin India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 AUSA-W – INDA-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 AMR 140/3 SVL 139/9 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 TBW – KNK 22/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 SVL – BVB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 ROR – KNK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Singapore Cambodia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 SIN-W 171/4 CAM-W 69/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Singapore Cambodia Women tour of Singapore,T10.2025 SIN-W 33/2 CAM-W 32/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Saint George Caribbean Premier League, 2025 ABF – BR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SKA – TKR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Saint George Caribbean Premier League, 2025 ABF – SLK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 WDL 61/2 NDT 138/8 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 CDK – NDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 SDS – PD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 SDSW – NDSW – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 SWE 200/5 HUN 198/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 HUN 128/5 NOR 129/1 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 NOR 149/8 SWE 150/8 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 HUN – SWE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Norway ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025 NOR – SWE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Norway ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025 SWE – HUN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Norway ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025 NOR – HUN – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W 80/5 LL-W 79/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W 104/5 LL-W 82/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W 87/1 LL-W 86/3 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W 3/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 KENT – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 MID – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SOM – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northampton England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOR – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Leicester England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LEI – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLAM – NOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 WOR – GLO – Fixtures Standings Canceled – oneday – Dhaka India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – IND – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 SBSCC – RTZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KZK – PCR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – NCMI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TCC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 SML 127/5 GBM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MYW – HBT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MGD – BNB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MYW – SML – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MAT 172/6 MUT 173/0 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 IAI 90/4 ROS 191/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 RNC – YSG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 IAI – MAT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS – MUT – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Colombo SLC T20 League, 2025 SLGR 189/4 SLGY 166/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Westcourt South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 AUS 173/8 SA 172/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 TRR – SOB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 OVI – WEF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 MAO – NOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 BIP – LOS – Fixtures Standings Result – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 TRW-W 106/10 SBW-W 109/4 Fixtures Standings Live – 100-ball – Bridgetown The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 OIW-W 136/5 WFW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 MOW-W – NOS-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 BIP-W – LSW-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MR-A 107/1 ACOM 106/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MS-A 231/4 HHA 227/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 PS 111/10 PSA 114/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 BANA 186/6 NEP 154/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 CHK – AS-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Freds Pass Top End T20 Series, 2025 NTS – HHA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 PSA – BANA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 MEMA – KASS – Fixtures Standings

The third edition of the tournament will witness 30 high-octane league-stage clashes, followed by the Eliminator, two Qualifiers and the much-anticipated Final. Previously, the Kashi Rudras defeated the Meerut Mavericks to clinch the title in the inaugural season in 2023. But the Mavericks made a strong turnaround in the following season to win the UP T20 League by defeating the Kanpur Superstars.

UP T20 League: Squads

Kashi Rudras: Karan Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh, Yashovardhan Singh, Arnanav Baliyan, Sunil Kumar, Amar Chaudhary, Shubham Dubey, Abhishek Goswami, Upendra Yadav, Uvaish Ahmad, Harsh Payal, Rishabh Rajput, Atal Bihari Rai, Deepanshu Yadav, Saksham Rai, Sudhanshu Sonkar, Bhavy Goyal.

Meerut Mavericks: Rinku Singh, Swastik Chikara, Zeeshan Ansari, Madhav Kaushik, Yash Garg, Rituraj Sharma, Vishal Chaudhary, Akshay Dubey, Divyansh Joshi, Rajat Sanserwal, Ritik Vats, Vijay Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Aditya Kumar Singh, Divyansh Rajput, Fahad Ahmad, Sachin Singh.

Kanpur Superstars: Sameer Rizvi, Mohsin Khan, Aaqib Khan, Vineet Panwar, Shaurya Singh, Adarsh Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shubham Mishra, Abhishek Pandey, Pankaj Kumar, Boby Yadav, Rahul Sharma, Manav Sindhu, Saubhagya Mishra, Priyanshu Gautam, Inzamam Hussain, Yashu Pradhan, Shubhankar Mishra.

ALSO READ:

Lucknow Falcons: Priyam Garg, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Aaradhya Yadav, Abhinandan Singh, Samarth Singh, Kritagya Kumar Singh, Akshu Bajwa, Sameer Choudhary, Kishan Kumar Singh, Parv Singh, Pranjal Saini, Mohd. Saif, Shoaib Siddiqui, Nishant Gaud, Navneet Kumar, Sumit Agarwal, Ankur Chauhan.

Noida Kings: Naman Tiwari, Mohd. Sharim, Kunal Tyagi, Kavya Teotia, Prashant Veer, Aditya Sharma, Ajay Kumar, Rahul Rajpal, Shivam Chaudhary, Jasmer Dhankar, Karan Sharma, Mohd. Aashiyan, Nalin Mishra, Ajai Singh, Anivesh Chaudhry, Mohd. Amaan, Nadeem, Priyanshu Pandey.

Gorakhpur Lions: Dhruv Jurel, Abdul Rehman, Yash Dayal, Vijay Yadav, Aryan Jurel, Ankit Chaudhary, Akshdeep Nath, Rohit Dwivedi, Shivam Sharma, Hardeep Singh, Siddharth Yadav, Vishal Nisad, Almas Shaukat, Anchit Yadav, Prince Yadav, Purnank Tayagi, Kunal Yadav, Nishant Kushwaha.

UP T20 League: Schedule

📍 BRSABV Ekana Stadium, Lucknow — 𝘾𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙧 𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙘𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙖𝙧𝙨. 𝙇𝙤𝙘𝙠 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙙𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙨.

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/scxwZVQeED — UP T20 League (@t20uttarpradesh) July 17, 2025

Where will the Maharaja Trophy 2025 matches take place?

All the matches of the UP T20 League 2025 will take place at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Where to watch the UP T20 League 2025 Live Streaming?

The UP T20 League 2025 live streaming will be available on the FanCode App and website.

Where to watch the UP T20 League 2025 Live on TV?

The UP T20 League live telecast will be available on the Sports 18 network.