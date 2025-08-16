UP T20 League 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Regional Cricket Tournament of Uttar Pradesh?

The T20 League will begin on August 17.
The UP T20 League is all set to kick off on August 17 at the Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, with the opening clash between the defending champions Meerut Mavericks and the Kanpur Superstars. Six teams will participate in this exciting 20-over tournament, named — Kashi Rudras, Meerut Mavericks, Kanpur Superstars, Lucknow Falcons, Noida Super Kings and Gorakhpur Lions. Fans will find out the UP T20 League 2025 live streaming details here.
–
–
140/3
139/9
Amaravati Royals beat Simhadri Vizag Lions by 7 wickets
–
22/3
–
–
–
–
171/4
69/7
Singapore Womens beat Cambodia Women by 102 runs
33/2
32/8
Singapore Womens beat Cambodia Women by 8 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
61/2
138/8
West Delhi Lions beat New Delhi Tigers by 15 runs (D/L) method
–
–
–
–
–
–
200/5
198/2
Sweden beat Hungary by 5 wickets
128/5
129/1
Norway beat Hungary by 9 wickets
149/8
150/8
Sweden beat Norway by 2 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
80/5
79/3
Jinx Zagreb Women beat Lavender Lionesses Women by 5 wickets
104/5
82/4
Jinx Zagreb Women beat Lavender Lionesses Women by 22 runs
87/1
86/3
Jinx Zagreb Women beat Lavender Lionesses Women by 9 wickets
–
3/1
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Match Called off
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
127/5
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
172/6
173/0
Muscat Thunderers beat Majees Titans by 10 wickets
90/4
191/6
–
–
–
–
–
–
189/4
166/8
SLC Greens beat SLC Greys by 23 runs
173/8
172/7
Australia beat South Africa by 2 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
106/10
109/4
Southern Brave Women beat Trent Rockets Women by 6 wickets
136/5
–
–
–
–
–
107/1
106/9
Melbourne Renegades Academy beat Australian Capital Territory by 9 wickets
231/4
227/3
Melbourne Stars Academy beat Hobart Hurricanes Academy by 6 wickets
111/10
114/8
Perth Scorchers Academy beat Pakistan Shaheens by 2 wickets
186/6
154/7
Bangladesh A beat Nepal by 32 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
The third edition of the tournament will witness 30 high-octane league-stage clashes, followed by the Eliminator, two Qualifiers and the much-anticipated Final. Previously, the Kashi Rudras defeated the Meerut Mavericks to clinch the title in the inaugural season in 2023. But the Mavericks made a strong turnaround in the following season to win the UP T20 League by defeating the Kanpur Superstars.
Kashi Rudras: Karan Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh, Yashovardhan Singh, Arnanav Baliyan, Sunil Kumar, Amar Chaudhary, Shubham Dubey, Abhishek Goswami, Upendra Yadav, Uvaish Ahmad, Harsh Payal, Rishabh Rajput, Atal Bihari Rai, Deepanshu Yadav, Saksham Rai, Sudhanshu Sonkar, Bhavy Goyal.
Meerut Mavericks: Rinku Singh, Swastik Chikara, Zeeshan Ansari, Madhav Kaushik, Yash Garg, Rituraj Sharma, Vishal Chaudhary, Akshay Dubey, Divyansh Joshi, Rajat Sanserwal, Ritik Vats, Vijay Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Aditya Kumar Singh, Divyansh Rajput, Fahad Ahmad, Sachin Singh.
Kanpur Superstars: Sameer Rizvi, Mohsin Khan, Aaqib Khan, Vineet Panwar, Shaurya Singh, Adarsh Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shubham Mishra, Abhishek Pandey, Pankaj Kumar, Boby Yadav, Rahul Sharma, Manav Sindhu, Saubhagya Mishra, Priyanshu Gautam, Inzamam Hussain, Yashu Pradhan, Shubhankar Mishra.
ALSO READ:
Lucknow Falcons: Priyam Garg, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Aaradhya Yadav, Abhinandan Singh, Samarth Singh, Kritagya Kumar Singh, Akshu Bajwa, Sameer Choudhary, Kishan Kumar Singh, Parv Singh, Pranjal Saini, Mohd. Saif, Shoaib Siddiqui, Nishant Gaud, Navneet Kumar, Sumit Agarwal, Ankur Chauhan.
Noida Kings: Naman Tiwari, Mohd. Sharim, Kunal Tyagi, Kavya Teotia, Prashant Veer, Aditya Sharma, Ajay Kumar, Rahul Rajpal, Shivam Chaudhary, Jasmer Dhankar, Karan Sharma, Mohd. Aashiyan, Nalin Mishra, Ajai Singh, Anivesh Chaudhry, Mohd. Amaan, Nadeem, Priyanshu Pandey.
Gorakhpur Lions: Dhruv Jurel, Abdul Rehman, Yash Dayal, Vijay Yadav, Aryan Jurel, Ankit Chaudhary, Akshdeep Nath, Rohit Dwivedi, Shivam Sharma, Hardeep Singh, Siddharth Yadav, Vishal Nisad, Almas Shaukat, Anchit Yadav, Prince Yadav, Purnank Tayagi, Kunal Yadav, Nishant Kushwaha.
All the matches of the UP T20 League 2025 will take place at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.
The UP T20 League 2025 live streaming will be available on the FanCode App and website.
The UP T20 League live telecast will be available on the Sports 18 network.