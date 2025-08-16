News
UP T20 League 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Regional Cricket Tournament of Uttar Pradesh?
indian-cricket-team

UP T20 League 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Regional Cricket Tournament of Uttar Pradesh?

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: August 16, 2025
3 min read

The T20 League will begin on August 17.

UP T20 League 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Regional Cricket Tournament of Uttar Pradesh?

The UP T20 League is all set to kick off on August 17 at the Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, with the opening clash between the defending champions Meerut Mavericks and the Kanpur Superstars. Six teams will participate in this exciting 20-over tournament, named — Kashi Rudras, Meerut Mavericks, Kanpur Superstars, Lucknow Falcons, Noida Super Kings and Gorakhpur Lions. Fans will find out the UP T20 League 2025 live streaming details here.

The third edition of the tournament will witness 30 high-octane league-stage clashes, followed by the Eliminator, two Qualifiers and the much-anticipated Final. Previously, the Kashi Rudras defeated the Meerut Mavericks to clinch the title in the inaugural season in 2023. But the Mavericks made a strong turnaround in the following season to win the UP T20 League by defeating the Kanpur Superstars.

UP T20 League: Squads

Kashi Rudras: Karan Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh, Yashovardhan Singh, Arnanav Baliyan, Sunil Kumar, Amar Chaudhary, Shubham Dubey, Abhishek Goswami, Upendra Yadav, Uvaish Ahmad, Harsh Payal, Rishabh Rajput, Atal Bihari Rai, Deepanshu Yadav, Saksham Rai, Sudhanshu Sonkar, Bhavy Goyal.

Meerut Mavericks: Rinku Singh, Swastik Chikara, Zeeshan Ansari, Madhav Kaushik, Yash Garg, Rituraj Sharma, Vishal Chaudhary, Akshay Dubey, Divyansh Joshi, Rajat Sanserwal, Ritik Vats, Vijay Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Aditya Kumar Singh, Divyansh Rajput, Fahad Ahmad, Sachin Singh.

Kanpur Superstars: Sameer Rizvi, Mohsin Khan, Aaqib Khan, Vineet Panwar, Shaurya Singh, Adarsh Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shubham Mishra, Abhishek Pandey, Pankaj Kumar, Boby Yadav, Rahul Sharma, Manav Sindhu, Saubhagya Mishra, Priyanshu Gautam, Inzamam Hussain, Yashu Pradhan, Shubhankar Mishra.

ALSO READ:

Lucknow Falcons: Priyam Garg, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Aaradhya Yadav, Abhinandan Singh, Samarth Singh, Kritagya Kumar Singh, Akshu Bajwa, Sameer Choudhary, Kishan Kumar Singh, Parv Singh, Pranjal Saini, Mohd. Saif, Shoaib Siddiqui, Nishant Gaud, Navneet Kumar, Sumit Agarwal, Ankur Chauhan.

Noida Kings: Naman Tiwari, Mohd. Sharim, Kunal Tyagi, Kavya Teotia, Prashant Veer, Aditya Sharma, Ajay Kumar, Rahul Rajpal, Shivam Chaudhary, Jasmer Dhankar, Karan Sharma, Mohd. Aashiyan, Nalin Mishra, Ajai Singh, Anivesh Chaudhry, Mohd. Amaan, Nadeem, Priyanshu Pandey.

Gorakhpur Lions: Dhruv Jurel, Abdul Rehman, Yash Dayal, Vijay Yadav, Aryan Jurel, Ankit Chaudhary, Akshdeep Nath, Rohit Dwivedi, Shivam Sharma, Hardeep Singh, Siddharth Yadav, Vishal Nisad, Almas Shaukat, Anchit Yadav, Prince Yadav, Purnank Tayagi, Kunal Yadav, Nishant Kushwaha.

UP T20 League: Schedule

Where will the Maharaja Trophy 2025 matches take place?

All the matches of the UP T20 League 2025 will take place at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Where to watch the UP T20 League 2025 Live Streaming?

The UP T20 League 2025 live streaming will be available on the FanCode App and website.

Where to watch the UP T20 League 2025 Live on TV?

The UP T20 League live telecast will be available on the Sports 18 network.

Kashi Rudras
Lucknow Falcons
Meerut Mavericks
UP T20 League 2025
UP T20 League Live Streaming
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

