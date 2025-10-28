Urvil Patel Smashes 96-Ball Ton in Bengal vs Gujarat Clash, Full Round Up Of Ranji Trophy Day 4, Round 2

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) youngster Urvil Patel stole the headlines on Day 4 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-26 with scintillating batting heroics at the iconic Eden Gardens. After making heads turn in his maiden IPL stint earlier this year, where he played a couple of explosive cameos at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 212.50, the Gujarat batter has once again proved his mettle in the Ranji Trophy.

Apart from Patel, Karnataka’s Vidwath Kaverappa and Tanay Thyagarajann of Hyderabad produced standout performances, dominating proceedings in their respective Ranji Trophy 2025-26 matches.

Let’s have a look at the top performances from Day 4 of Round 2 matches in the Ranji Trophy.

Urvil Patel Shines in Bengal vs Gujarat

Chasing 327, the wicketkeeper-batter stood tall against a formidable Bengal attack featuring India stars Mohammed Shami and Akash Deep. Batting at No. 3, Patel played a counterattacking knock under pressure, reaching the feat off just 96 balls, marking his second first-class century.

Battling with severe cramps, the 27-year-old had to retire hurt briefly, only to return later as Gujarat suffered a batting collapse, reducing to 162/6 from 153/3. While Patel was fighting from one end, the wickets kept tumbling from the other as the visitors were bowled out for 185, losing by a hefty margin. Notably, apart from him, only two Gujarat batters managed to cross the 10-run mark, including opener Aarya Desai and Jaymeet Patel, in the second innings.

The right-hander’s unbeaten 103 off 124 balls, laced with 16 fours, was a testament to his grit, determination, and ability to perform under pressure, even in challenging conditions and against experienced bowling attacks. Watching his stupendous effort, Shami couldn’t resist himself from appreciate the youngster for his fighting spirit.

Tanay Thyagarajann Wreaks Havoc in Pondicherry vs Hyderabad

Hyderabad spinner Tanay Thyagarajann continued his impressive domestic run, dismantling Pondicherry with a fiery spell. The 29-year-old left-arm orthodox spinner picked up four wickets for 57 runs in 13.5 overs, helping Hyderabad secure a mammoth 299-run lead.

After finishing as Hyderabad’s leading wicket-taker last season with 35 wickets in just seven appearances, Thyagarajann has continued the momentum seamlessly into the new season.

A member of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) squad in IPL 2025, he didn’t feature in a single game, but with his recent exploits, he’s knocking on the door for IPL 2026 selection.

Vidwath Kaverappa Impresses in Karnataka vs Goa

Right-arm pacer Vidwath Kaverappa, a former PBKS player, starred with a superb five-for against Goa. The 26-year-old picked up five for 51 in 23 overs, his sixth five-wicket haul in first-class cricket.

Kaverappa, the third leading wicket-taker for Hubli Tigers in the KSCA Maharaja T20 Trophy 2025, displayed what he can do with the new ball in hand, swinging the ball both ways and long spells, making him one of the most consistent performers for Karnataka this season.

Meanwhile, Shami added another wicket to his tally on Day 4, achieving his first five-wicket haul of the season. Apart from him, Chhattisgarh’s Ayush Pandey (117 off 171 balls) hammered unbeaten centuries against Nagaland and Mumbai respectively.

