Vaibhav Suryavanshi Asked To Stay Disciplined After World Record Hundred For India U19, Ravi Shastri Opens Up On Test Team Chances

Vaibhav Suryavanshi recently scored a record-breaking century for India Under-19 against England Under-19.
Former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes that teenage prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi can go on to do brilliant things for the Indian cricket team in Tests, but he needs to remain disciplined. Vaibhav, who caught the eyes of fans with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2025, set the record for the fastest century in men’s youth ODIs.
The 14-year-old did so during the fourth ODI between England Under-19 and India Under-19 in Worcester on Saturday, reaching the milestone in 52 balls. He broke the record of Pakistan’s Kamran Ghulam, who had taken 53 balls to reach his century.
“He will play first-class cricket. That’s what the IPL does, it gives you that platform. You know, the whole country is watching. You catch the imagination of everyone. It will fast-track it if he goes and plays first-class cricket and get a couple of hundreds.
“He has already caught the eye, already made the U19 team at the age of 14, smacking it everywhere. Tours like these to England, with that exposure, he can only improve,” Ravi Shastri said while commentating on the fourth day of the second Test between England and India on Saturday.
Dinesh Karthik, who was also part of the commentary panel, however adviced the Bihar cricketer to remain disciplined, especially in the age of social media.
“Playing for India is an eventuality, it’s going to happen..matter of time. But it’s about the other aspects of his life that he needs to be careful about. Like social media. He’s a very young boy. He’s 14. He’s taking down U19 bowlers..forget U19, he’s taking on IPL bowlers,” the former wicketkeeper-batter said.
Ravi Shastri recalled his conversation with Kumar Sangakkara, who is the Director of Cricket at Rajasthan Royals. He also noted that Vaibhav has a “good bloke” in Rahul Dravid as the team’s coach.
“I was talking to Sangakkara and he was telling me that Vaibhav is flooded with offers for endorsements. He’s got a good bloke in Rahul Dravid as a mentor and coach to keep him on ground. My word! What a talent at 14!,” said Ravi Shastri.
Michael Atherton, who was the third commentator on the panel, warned Vaibhav about India’s Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Prithvi Shaw.
Prithvi Shaw enjoyed a memorable Test debut in 2018, scoring a match-winning century against West Indies. However, over the years, he has faced several problems in terms of his fitness and discipline, and now finds himself out of favour from the Indian team.
The India Under-19 World Cup-winning team led by Prithvi Shaw in 2018 also had Shubman Gill, who is currently the India Test team captain. Shubman Gill has built a reputation for the Indian senior team across all three formats.
“Shaw was the captain of the U19 team which had Gill is. Now Shaw is nowhere while Gill is the Test captain,” said Atherton. Ravi Shastri agreed, saying: “That’s why it’s important to still be there at 23-24. Lot of them disappear. You always find talent in India at 14, 15, 16. Handling it is important. What’s important is where you are at 22-23 years of age.”
At the IPL 2025 mega auction last year, Rajasthan Royals had acquired Vaibhav Suryavanshi for INR 1.1 crore. Vaibhav made his IPL debut in April against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), making him the youngest-ever IPL debutant at 14 years and 23 days.
When he slammed a century against Gujarat Titans (GT), that made Vaibhav the youngest-ever centurion in the IPL at 14 years and 32 days. Overall, Vaibhav went on to play seven matches in IPL 2025 and scored 252 runs at a strike-rate of 206.55. Apart from the century against Gujarat Titans, Vaibhav also scored a half-century against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
