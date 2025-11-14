Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shatters His Own IPL Record, Smashes Century Off 32 Balls In Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 For India A

Indian batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi once again gave a testament to his explosive hitting abilities by blasting a record-breaking century in the ongoing Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025. Playing for India A, the 14-year-old reached the three-digit mark in just 32 balls, courtesy of a staggering 10 boundaries and four maximums.

In the process, the dynamic left-hander broke his own IPL record where he became the fastest Indian to score a ton in 35 balls. Suryavanshi’s latest heroics also level him with Rishabh Pant, who too achieved the feat in 32 balls. Overall, Suryavanshi is the sixth fastest to hit a century in T20 cricket.

