News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara has announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket.Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara has announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket.
indian-cricket-team

Veteran Batter Announces Retirement From All Forms of Indian Cricket

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: August 24, 2025
3 min read

He retires as one of the finest Indian Test batters ever and leaves behind a legacy to cherish.

Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara has announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket.Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara has announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket.

Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara has announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket. He retires as one of the finest Indian Test batters ever and leaves behind a legacy to cherish.

“Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field – it’s impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket,” wrote Pujara on his social media accounts.

Pujara made his Test debut in 2010 and soon established himself as India’s No.3 on the back of consistent runs across conditions. Overall, he played 103 Tests, scoring 7195 runs at an average of 43.60 in 176 innings, including 35 fifties and 19 centuries.

Additionally, he featured in five ODIs, compiling 51 runs at an average of 10.20 and a strike rate of 39.23, with a best of 27. His best came in Tests, where he was part of India’s greatest Test side ever and played a crucial role with the bat in numerous memorable victories at home and away.

Cheteshwar Pujara – a red-ball cricket giant and one of India’s finest ever

Cheteshwar Pujara will always remain a red-ball cricket great, boasting a magnificent First Class record. He has played 278 FC matches, accumulating 21301 runs at an average of 51.82 in 457 outings, comprising 81 fifties and 66 centuries.

ALSO READ:

He made his India Test debut on the back of immense runs across First Class tournaments and proved his selection worth by continuing to score at the highest level. While he has played several marvellous knocks across his Test career, Pujara’s best will forever remain in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he was instrumental in India’s consecutive series wins Down Under in 2018/19 and 2020/21.

He was the leading run-scorer in the 2018/19 rubber and was the biggest reason behind India’s first-ever Test series win on Australian soil. Then, on the 2020/21 tour, Pujara wasn’t the leading run-scorer but among the best batters, as he took numerous blows to his body and ensured India always had one end strong, even though Rishabh Pant scored the most runs for India.

Most of his knocks in India and subcontinent conditions will remain an example of how to play spin and overcome the challenging tracks against the best of the attacks. His form tapered off in the final few matches of his Test career, but he still remains India’s second-best Test batter in the last decade and will forever remain a symbol of resistance and mental toughness.

Cheteshwar Pujara
India
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

Former RCB Legend AB de Villiers Questions Off-the-field Personality of Shreyas Iyer After Asia Cup 2025 Snub

Former RCB Legend Questions Off-the-field Personality of Shreyas Iyer After Asia Cup 2025 Snub

Despite a dream run of form in the latest matches, the batter could not secure a place in India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025.
10:04 pm
Sreejita Sen
'I Can Bat Anywhere' - KKR Star Rinku Singh Opens Up About His Asia Cup 2025 Selection After Shining In UP T20 League

‘I Can Bat Anywhere’ – KKR Star Opens Up About His Asia Cup 2025 Selection After Shining In UP T20 League

As of now, he has taken part in 33 T20I matches for India, where he has scored 546 runs with the help of three half-centuries.
6:08 pm
Ashish Satyam
KKR Star Rinku Singh Intends To Improve All-round Aspect To Cement India Spot.

‘Selectors Definitely Want This..’ – KKR Star Intends To Improve Another Aspect To Cement India Spot

He has played 33 T20Is for India.
4:43 pm
Sandip Pawar
South Zone Ignores KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj Amongst Other Top Indian Stars for Duleep Trophy 2025 Despite Stern BCCI Mail

South Zone Ignores KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj Amongst Other Top Indian Stars for Duleep Trophy 2025 Despite Stern BCCI Mail

4:34 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Shubman Gill was set to captain North Zone in the competition, but will remain available on the advice of the medical team.

Shubman Gill Set To Miss Duleep Trophy 2025, Participation in Asia Cup 2025 in Jeopardy

He was supposed to represent and lead North Zone in the Inter-zonal competition.
10:42 am
Darpan Jain
Key India Support Staff Member Rajeev Kumar Set To Part Ways Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Key India Support Staff Member Set To Part Ways Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

August 22, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.